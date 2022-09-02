Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, French as a Second Language, University of Toronto, St. George Campus

The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts & Science at the University of Toronto invites applications for a full-time continuing teaching stream position in French as a Second Language. The appointment will be at the rank of Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, with an expected start date of July 1, 2023, or shortly thereafter.

Applicants must have earned a PhD in French, Linguistics, Applied Linguistics or Second/Foreign Language Teaching and Learning by the time of appointment, or shortly thereafter, with a demonstrated record of excellence in teaching. Candidates must also demonstrate expertise with pedagogical innovation (e.g., on-line course delivery, pedagogical technologies, flipped classrooms, data-driven language learning); be experienced in language course coordination and have a strong commitment to or experience with language curriculum renewal and pedagogical training for teaching assistants. The successful applicant must have native or near-native competence in French and at least near-native competence in English.

We seek candidates whose teaching interests complement and strengthen our existing departmental strengths. The successful candidate must have teaching expertise and pedagogical scholarship in French as a Second Language including extensive knowledge of pedagogical content development, curriculum design, innovative methods and approaches for French language teaching, theories, and principles of second language learning. Expertise in one or more areas of linguistics or applied linguistics, taught in the department’s undergraduate program (second language acquisition, bilingualism, sociolinguistics, language learning, language pedagogy), as well as experience with curriculum development and assessment of teaching objectives, will be an asset. The successful candidate must demonstrate excellence in teaching at the university level, a commitment to pedagogical enquiry, curriculum development and teaching innovation as well as an interest in developing a long-term career in teaching and related scholarly activity. They will be responsible for courses primarily at the undergraduate level; graduate level teaching may occur depending on departmental needs. In addition to core teaching responsibilities, the position includes coordinating and developing new French language and linguistics or second language pedagogy and learning courses, supervising teaching assistants as well as developing curricular materials and teaching tools.

Evidence of excellence in teaching will be demonstrated through teaching accomplishments, the teaching dossier (with required materials outlined below) submitted as part of the application, as well as strong endorsements of teaching in the letters of reference.

Candidates are also expected to show evidence of a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and the promotion of a respectful and collegial learning and working environment demonstrated through the application materials.

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

This position will be held at the University of Toronto, St. George campus in downtown Toronto. More information on the University of Toronto www.utoronto.ca and the Department of French http://www.french.utoronto.ca/ can be found on their respective websites.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Applicants must submit a cover letter (no more than 2 pages); a current curriculum vitae; as well as a teaching dossier to include a strong teaching statement, sample course materials, and teaching evaluations. Applicants must also submit one or two publications representative of their pedagogical or teaching-related scholarship.

Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. We seek candidates who value diversity and whose research, teaching and service bear out our commitment to equity. Candidates are therefore also asked to submit a 1‐2-page statement of contributions to equity and diversity, which might cover topics such as (but not limited to): research or teaching that incorporates a focus on underrepresented communities, the development of inclusive pedagogies, or the mentoring of students from underrepresented groups.

Applicants must provide the name and contact information of three references. The University of Toronto’s recruiting tool will automatically solicit and collect letters of reference from each once an application is submitted (this happens overnight). Applicants remain responsible for ensuring that references submit letters (on letterhead, dated, and signed) by the closing date. At least one reference letter must primarily address the candidate’s teaching.

Submission guidelines can be found at http://uoft.me/how-to-apply. Your CV and cover letter should be uploaded into the dedicated fields. Please combine additional application materials into one or two files in PDF/MS Word format. If you have any questions about this position, please contact M. Rolando, Assistant to the Chair, at french.assistanttothechair@utoronto.ca with the subject line: “French as a Second Language (your full name)”.

All application materials, including reference letters, must be received by October 5, 2022.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Diversity Statement

The University of Toronto is strongly committed to diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from racialized persons/persons of colour, women, Indigenous/Aboriginal People of North America, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ persons, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas.

As part of your application, you will be asked to complete a brief Diversity Survey. This survey is voluntary. Any information directly related to you is confidential and cannot be accessed by search committees or human resources staff. Results will be aggregated for institutional planning purposes. For more information, please see http://uoft.me/UP.

Accessibility Statement

The University strives to be an equitable and inclusive community, and proactively seeks to increase diversity among its community members. Our values regarding equity and diversity are linked with our unwavering commitment to excellence in the pursuit of our academic mission.

The University is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). As such, we strive to make our recruitment, assessment and selection processes as accessible as possible and provide accommodation as required for applicants with disabilities.

If you require accommodation at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact uoft.careers@utoronto.ca.