Colloque international : « Art et dé-colonialité (pratique, théorie, paradigme) »



L’axe ADS (Art/Design/Scénographie du MICA – EA 4426), AMERIBER (Amérique latine, Pays ibériques – EA3656) et CLIMAS (Cultures et littératures des mondes anglophones – EA 4196) de l’Université Bordeaux Montaigne organisent un colloque international les mercredi 26, jeudi 27 et vendredi 28 octobre 2022, à l’Université Bordeaux Montaigne.



Sous la direction de Nicolas Nercam (ADS-MICA-UBM-CEIAS), Martine Bovo (AMERIBER-UBM) et Mathilde Bertrand (CLIMAS-UBM).



Argumentaire : La question d’une « décolonisation du savoir », insufflée, en grande partie, par les études culturelles et postcoloniales, interroge aujourd’hui l’ensemble de nos champs universitaires. Les decolonization studies ont acquis de nos jours une large audience dans les universités anglo-saxonnes.



Si ce courant de pensée, dont les contours précis sont impossibles à déterminer, se propose, en particulier, de lier la décolonisation des savoirs à des actions sociales et politiques sur le terrain, son apport le plus pertinent réside dans la poursuite de la réflexion sur la « déconstruction » (terme clé au sein des études postcoloniales). Il s’agit bien, non pas de « détruire », mais bien de démonter les présupposés à partir desquels ont pu s’échafauder des idées, des concepts et des pratiques afin de leur donner une nouvelle signification et rendre enfin visible leurs effets néfastes et leurs portées stigmatisantes.



En outre, à l’instar des postcolonial studies, de nombreux milieux associatifs militants, qualifiés pour certains de « radicaux », se revendiquent du discours des études dé-coloniales (Nicolas Bancel, 2019).



En France, cette question pèse sur de nombreux débats politiques, épistémologiques, institutionnels et disciplinaires, avec leurs passions et leurs polémiques1. Ces débats ont des retombées dans le domaine de la réflexion sur l’art et la culture, ainsi que sur la pratique des arts. Des artistes, des historiens de l’art, des conservateurs de musées, et des commissaires d’exposition font maintenant explicitement référence au champ théorique du postcoloniale et du dé-colonial.



Au sein de la production contemporaine (dite de « résistance », voire « activiste ») des pratiques artistiques dénoncent une série d’oppressions et d’aliénations considérées comme étant intrinsèquement liées les unes aux autres : Critique du capitalisme planétaire néolibéral et des grandes catastrophes écologiques – dénonciation des guerres, des conflits commerciaux et des périls cybers technologiques – rejet des totalitarismes, des nationalismes et des fondamentalismes religieux – défense des droits des minorités et des populations immigrées – adhésion aux combats féministes, antiracistes et LGBT. Tout cela constitue le cadre à des productions artistiques dites « réactives » (Christine Macel, 2020) à l’intérieur duquel les luttes postcoloniales et dé-coloniales trouvent leur place.



Ce colloque international, « Art et dé-colonialité (pratiques, théorie, paradigme) », loin des polémiques qui font souvent obstacle à un véritable débat scientifique, se propose d’analyser les impacts du phénomène de la « décolonisation » tant au sein des sciences de l’art, qu’au sein des pratiques artistiques. Il s’agirait d’évaluer les éventuelles retombées épistémologiques, méthodologiques, ainsi que les possibles changements d’objets d’étude et de démarches artistiques que cette « question du dé-colonial » a pu susciter.



Ce colloque se propose donc d’étudier des productions artistiques, caractéristiques de ce mouvement et des propositions qui l’accompagnent visant à transcender les conditions de soumission d’autrefois, à supprimer les stigmates restants et à s’affranchir d’une « intimité culturelle et épistémique avec l’ancien colonisateur » (Enrique Dussel, 2000).



L’équipe organisatrice de ce colloque entend réunir des chercheurs de tous horizons afin de réfléchir ensemble aux diverses formes et conceptions des apports du dé-colonial en arts (renforcer et élargir nos partenariats avec des chercheurs étrangers et français).



Quelques interrogations, non exclusives et présentées ici de manière non limitative, peuvent servir de fil conducteur à la préparation de ce colloque :

Le « décolonial » fait-il ou non rupture avec le « postcolonial » ?

Comment « la colonialité de la matrice du pouvoir » (Anibal Quijano, Ramon Grosfoguel, Santiago Castro-Gomez, 2007 et Walter Mignolo, 2011), ayant résisté aux mouvements d’indépendance et à la critique postcoloniales, continue-t-elle de se manifester dans les pratiques des arts, dans les institutions du monde de l’art et dans leurs approches théoriques ?

Quels sont les héritages contemporains d’une « durée coloniale », toujours en cours et toujours en devenir car en constante saisie et ressaisie par différents acteurs du monde politique et du monde de l’art ?

La dimension combative de la dé-colonialité peut-elle être également créatrice dans le domaine des arts ?

Peut-on percevoir, au sein des manifestations artistiques et de leurs substrats théoriques, l’impact du postcolonial et du dé-colonial dans l’émergence d’un art en direction d’une communauté spécifique ?

1 - la tenue d’un atelier en « non-mixité raciale » par un syndicat enseignant (Le Monde, 21-11-2017), les prises de positions des Indigènes de la République, la dissolution de la Ligue de défense noire africaine (Le Monde, 29-09-2021), de même que l’avènement d’un féminisme décolonial (Françoise Vergès, 2019) – critiquant l’eurocentrisme du « mouvement féministe historique » qui aurait eu tendance à reprendre les clichés de la période coloniale sur les sociétés immigrées, non-européennes – en sont des exemple symptomatiques.



Pour plus d’information, contacter :

Nicolas Nercam (nicolas.nercam@u-bordeauxmontaigne.fr)

Martine Bovo (martine.bovo@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr)

et Mathilde Bertrand (mathilde.bertrand@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr).

Modalités de soumission :

Les propositions de communication, rédigées en anglais ou en français, doivent comprendre :

La thématique retenue,

Le nom et email(s) de l’auteur ou des auteurs,

Les affiliations institutionnelles de l’auteur ou des auteurs,

Une présentation succincte de l’auteur ou des auteurs, de 200 mots maximum,

Le titre,

Un résumé d’une longueur de 500 mots maximum,

Une liste de 5 mots clés,

Une bibliographie essentielle,

L’engagement écrit et signé à s’acquitter des droits d’inscription de 20 euros, au cas où la proposition serait retenue.

Les propositions de communication devront être envoyées, au format pdf, avant le 1er avril 2022, à Nicolas Nercam (nicolas.nercam@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr), à Martine Bovo (martine.bovo@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) et à Mathilde Bertrand (mathilde.bertrand@u-bordeauxmontaigne.fr).



Les propositions de communication seront examinées et sélectionnées par le comité scientifique du colloque.



Les communications, d’une durée de 20 minutes de temps de parole, seront suivies de 10 minutes de discussion. Elles seront tenues en français ou en anglais. Aucun service d’interprétariat ou de traduction ne pourra être fourni. (Les frais d’hébergement et de transport seront à la charge des participants ?)



Comité scientifique :

Yashadatta Alone (JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY, New Delhi)

Nicolas Bautès (ESO-Caen-CEIAS)

Mathilde Bertrand (CLIMAS)

Myriam Odile Blin (ADS-MICA)

Martine Bovo (AMERIBER)

Cécile Croce (ADS-MICA)

Christine Ithurbide (CNRS-PASSAGES-CEIAS)

Bernard Lafargue (ADS-MICA)

Nicolas Nercam (ADS-MICA-CEIAS)

Gregory Sholette (artiste, critique d’art, Queens College New York)

Comité d’organisation :

Nicolas Nercam (ADS-MICA-CEIAS)

Martine Bovo (AMERIBER-UBM)

Mathilde Bertrand (CLIMAS)

Augustin Komlavi Noukafou (MSC-MICA)



International Symposium: “Art and decoloniality (practice, theory, paradigm)”

The research team ADS (Art/Design/Scenography – research laboratory of MICA – EA 4426), AMERIBER (Latin America, Iberian countries – EA3656) and CLIMAS (Cultures and literatures of the English-speaking worlds – EA 4196) of Bordeaux Montaigne University are organizing an International Symposium on Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Friday 28th October 2022, at Bordeaux Montaigne University, France.



Under the direction of Nicolas Nercam ADS-MICA (UBM) associate researcher CEIAS (EHESSCNRS), Martien Bovo AMERIBER (UBM) and Mathilde Bertrand CLIMAS (UBM).

Argumentary:

The question of a “decolonization of knowledge”, inspired in large part by cultural and postcolonial studies, permeates today across all university fields. The Decolonization studies have acquired a wide audience in Anglo-Saxon universities.



If this current of thought, whose precise contours are impossible to determine, proposes, in particular, to link the decolonization of knowledge to social and political actions on the ground, its most relevant contribution lies in the continuation of the reflection on “deconstruction” (a key term within postcolonial studies). It is indeed a question, not of "destroying", but of dismantling the presuppositions from which ideas, concepts and practices were able to build themselves in order to give them a new meaning and finally make visible their harmful and their stigmatizing effects.



In addition, following the example of postcolonial studies, many activist organisations, qualified for some as “radicals”, embraces the discourse of decolonial studies (Nicolas Bancel, 2019).



In France, this question weighs on many political, epistemological, institutional and disciplinary debates, with their passions and their polemics1. These debates have repercussions in the field of theorical reflection on art and culture, as well as on the practice of the arts. Artists, art historians, museum curators, and exhibition curators now explicitly refer to the theoretical field of the postcolonial and decolonial.



Within contemporary production (constructed as “oppositional” or even “activist”) artistic practices denounce a series of oppressions and alienations considered to be intrinsically linked to one another: the critique of global neoliberal capitalism and of major ecological disasters – the denunciation of wars, of commercial conflicts and technological cyber perils – the rejection of totalitarianism, nationalism and religious fundamentalism – the defence of the rights of minorities and immigrant populations – an adhesion to feminist, anti-racist and LGBT struggles. All of this constitutes the framework for so-called “reactive” artistic productions (Christine Macel, 2020) within which postcolonial and decolonial struggles find their place.



This international symposium, "Art and decoloniality (practices, theory, paradigm)", far from the controversies that often stand in the way of a real scientific debate, proposes to analyze the effects of the phenomenon of "decolonization" both within sciences of art, and within artistic practices. The intention is to assess the possible epistemological and methodological repercussions, as well as the possible changes of objects of study and artistic approaches that this “question of the decolonial” may have given rise to.



This symposium therefore proposes to study artistic productions, characteristics of this movement, and the intellectual proposals that accompany them and aim to transcend the conditions of oppression of yesteryear, to remove the remaining stigmata and discard a "cultural intimacy and epistemic with the former coloniser” (Enrique Dussel, 2000).



The organizing team of this symposium intends to bring together researchers from diverse disciplines in order to reflect together on the various forms and conceptions of the contributions of decolonialism in the arts (thus strengthening and expanding our partnerships with foreign and French researchers).



A non-exclusive and non-exhaustive list of questions presented here in a non-exhaustive way, can serve as a common thread in the preparation of this colloquium:

Does the “decolonial” mean a break with the “postcolonial” or not?

Under what guises does “the coloniality of the matrix of power” (Anibal Quijano, Ramon Grosfoguel, Santiago Castro-Gomez, 2007 and Walter Mignolo, 2011), having resisted postcolonial independence movements and criticism, continues to manifest itself in the practices of the arts, in the institutions of the art world and in their theoretical approaches?

What are the contemporary legacies of a “colonial period”, still in progress and still in the process of being constantly grasped and recaptured by different actors from the political world and the world of art?

Can the combative dimension of decoloniality also be creative in the field of the arts?

Does the impact of the postcolonial and the decolonial in the sphere of the arts contribute to the construction of a “radical ethical critique”?

Can we perceive, within artistic manifestations and their theoretical substrates, the impact of the postcolonial and the decolonial in the emergence of an art aimed at a specific community?

1 - The holding of a « non-white only » workshop by a teachers’ union (Le monde, 21-11-2017), the positions taken by the organisation Indigènes de la République, the dissolution of the Ligue de défense noire africaine (Le Monde, 29-09-2021) as well as the advent of decolonial feminism (Françoise Vergès, 2019) – criticizing the Eurocentrism of the « historical feminist movement » which would have tended to take up the clichés of the colonial period on immif-grant, non-European societies – are symptomatic examples of this.



For more information, contact Nicolas Nercam (nicolas.nercam@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr), Martine Bovo (martine.bovo@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) and Mathilde Bertrand (mathilde.bertrand@ubordeaux-montaigne.fr).



Submission of abstracts:

Communication proposals, written in English or French, must include:

The name and email (s) of the author (s),

The institutional affiliations of the author or authors,

A short presentation of the author or authors, 200 words maximum,

The title,

An abstract of 500 words maximum,

A list of 5 keywords, - An essential bibliography,

The written and signed commitment to pay the registration fee of 20 euros, in case the proposal is accepted.

Proposals should be sent in pdf format before The 1st April 2022 to Nicolas Nercam (nicolas.nercam@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr), Martine Bovo (martine.bovo@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) and Mathilde Bertrand (mathilde.bertrand@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr).



The communication proposals will be examined and selected by the scientific committee of the symposium.



The 20 minutes talks will be followed by 10 minutes of discussion. They will be held in French or English. No interpreting or translation services can be provided. (The accommodation and transport costs will be borne by the participants)



Scientific Committee:

Yashadatta Alone (JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY, New Delhi)

Nicolas Bautès (ESO-Caen-CEIAS)

Mathilde Bertrand (CLIMAS)

Myriam Odile Blin (ADS-MICA)

Martine Bovo (AMERIBER)

Cécile Croce (ADS-MICA)

Christine Ithurbide (CNRS-PASSAGES-CEIAS)

Bernard Lafargue (ADS-MICA)

Nicolas Nercam (ADS-MICA-CEIAS)

Gregory Sholette (artist, art critic, Queens College New York)

Organising Committee: