La Rochelle Université, France

[VERSION FRANÇAISE]

Appel pour le 1er octobre 2021

Colloque « Cultures populaires et politique », du 9 au 11 mars 2022

La Rochelle Université

La première partie du colloque « Cultures populaires et politique », qui a eu lieu en décembre 2019 à La Rochelle Université, cherchait à révéler, à questionner et à étudier les liens entre la politique et les cultures populaires. Il apparaissait en effet intéressant d’interroger ce champ de recherches encore peu étudié en France, croisant deux sphères parfois contradictoires et conflictuelles. Cette manifestation a été l’occasion de la fondation de l’association « Popular Culture Association of France » (PCAoF) et de la création de la revue affiliée Mobilis in Mobile qui présentera les textes issus de ce premier colloque prochainement.

Pour cause de grève, la conférence n’ayant pu accueillir tous les intervenants initialement prévus, nous vous proposons de prolonger les réflexions alors entamées avec un deuxième colloque reprenant la même thématique. Cet événement est prévu à La Rochelle Université du 9 au 11 mars 2022.

Si les cultures populaires se sont depuis longtemps emparées du thème de la politique, déclinant de nombreux supports d’expression comme le dessin humoristique, la chanson et les récits fictionnels, qui constituent de véritables miroirs déformants aptes à questionner les modes de gouvernance et le rôle du champ politique dans ses interactions avec d’autres pouvoirs - économiques, militaires et, bien entendu médiatiques avec le développement de la presse -, l’inverse est aussi vrai depuis bien longtemps. Walter Benjamin met ainsi en relation la politique et la culture de masse dans son ouvrage L’œuvre d’art à l’époque de sa reproductibilité technique (1955). Il y souligne les risques de la médiatisation de la politique dans les dictatures, notamment le fascisme et le nazisme, à travers le culte de l’image et la propagande, favorisés par les nouveaux médias de l’époque. Guy Debord, en 1967, prolonge cette critique dans La Société du spectacle. La perte de l’aura, de l’authenticité y devient totale : tout est désormais spectacle dans la société des mass media. Dans L’Homme unidimensionnel (1964), Herbert Marcuse renforce ce constat pessimiste de manipulation des masses dans les sociétés modernes par le truchement des médias de masse. Aucun régime n’y échappe selon lui : ni capitalisme, ni communisme...

L’entrée dans l’ère du numérique et des réseaux sociaux a accéléré et mis en exergue l’utilisation des cultures populaires dans la conquête et l’exercice du pouvoir. Le « populisme » (et nous mettons le terme entre parenthèses) rejoint ici le populaire… Twitter est ainsi devenu le canal de communication favori de, entre autres, l’ancien président d’une des premières puissances mondiales. En utilisant un des réseaux sociaux mainstream, Donald Trump prolonge ainsi une accointance antérieure avec la culture populaire. De « concepteur » à travers ses reality shows, il s’est mué en « utilisateur » mais aussi en « personnage » et caricature de la culture de masse. Les fameuses fake news sont devenues en peu de temps un moyen très efficace de manipulation des foules tant il est difficile d’effacer ces rumeurs des temps modernes comme on a pu l’observer lors des campagnes présidentielles récentes. De médiatique, la culture populaire est devenue médium en politique. Jadis méprisée parce que liée aux masses, elle est, surtout depuis le développement d’internet, un passage obligé pour gagner la confiance du public et/ou ses voix, un référentiel commun entre le plébéien et son électorat, où les séries deviennent les nouvelles illustrations et/ou armes d’enjeux et de dénonciations politiques voire géopolitiques à l’instar de Tchernobyl1, House of Cards2, Baron noir3, Borgen4 ou The Salisbury poisoning5.

La porosité entre la politique et les cultures populaires s’illustre aussi pleinement dans la fécondation du réel par des symboles contestataires issus de la « culture pop ». Le masque que porte l’anarchiste dans V for Vendetta6 est à l’effigie de Guy Fawkes, un opposant historique au régime politique anglais lié à la conspiration des poudres de 1605 à Londres. Médiatisé par le film de James McTeigue7, sorti en 2006, il est ensuite rendu au réel et, paradoxalement, à la contestation politique et sociale par les Anonymous et l’Occupy Movement8 à Wall Street (2011). La chanson italienne du partisan “Bella Ciao” est, quant à elle, remise au goût du jour par la série La Casa de papel9 qui considère ses personnages comme des résistants au système.

Aussi, les liens entre cultures populaires et politique ne se cantonnent pas aux représentations dans la fiction, les champs d’expression de la culture de masse sont multiples et justifient le pluriel qui lui est associé. Le sport en général et le football en particulier constituent ainsi un exemple associant culture populaire et enjeu politico-économique. De même, le Super Bowl aux États-Unis montre aussi les multiples facettes d’une pratique culturelle qui conjugue enjeux économiques, politiques, médiatiques, culturels, et sportifs.

A l’instar de ces exemples qui illustrent la porosité entre la politique et les cultures populaires, il s’agira lors de ce colloque de voir comment la politique actuelle est influencée dans ses représentations, sa communication, ses décisions, son économie, son mode de fonctionnement par la/les cultures populaires. On pourra également s’interroger sur la profondeur historique des liens entre politique et cultures populaires.

Toutefois, rappelons qu’il s’agira lors de ce colloque de parler de l’utilisation des cultures populaires par le politique ou de la politisation des cultures populaires (donc outil de contestation sociale/politique) et non de la représentation du politique dans/par les cultures populaires.

Les propositions peuvent aborder différents champs d’études et les conjuguer (sociologie, anthropologie, études politiques, civilisation, histoire, littérature, économie, média, journalistique, linguistique,...), différents pays, et traiter de tous les domaines des cultures populaires (arts visuels, séries TV, internet, cinéma, bande dessinée, vidéos et chaînes YouTube,....), différents « genres » de fiction (science-fiction, fantasy, horreur, policier, roman de gare...), sports, musique, objets de collection, pratiques culturelles et médiatiques, jeux (jeu de rôle, jeu vidéo, jeu de société,...), jouets, littératures, etc.

Modalités de soumission

Les abstracts (d’environ 400 mots) et une courte biographie devront être envoyés conjointement à Danièle André daniele.andre@univ-lr.fr, Annabel Audureau annabel.audureau@univ-lr.fr et Frank Healy frank.healy@univ-lr.fr

La date limite de retour des propositions est fixée au 1er octobre 2021.

Nous sommes aussi heureux d’annoncer qu’il s'agira du deuxième colloque de l’Association Française d'Étude des Cultures Populaires (PCAoF) et du temps sera aussi consacré à cette question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keynote Speakers :

Matt Davies, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, Director for the MA in World Politics and Popular Culture, Newcastle University.

Negra Diane, Professor of Film Studies and Screen Culture at University College, Dublin.

Comité scientifique :

Danièle André

Annabel Audureau

Sergio Coto-Rivel

Nathalie Dufayet

Estelle Epinoux

Frank Healy

Hervé Lagoguey

David Lipson

Sylvie Mikowski

Bibliographie indicative :

Ouvrages

Caso, F. And Hamilton, Caitlin (Eds.), Popular Culture and World Politics: Theories, Methods, Pedagogies, E-International Relations, Bristol, 2015.

Leah A. Murray (Ed.), Politics and Popular Culture, Cambridge Scholars Publishing; New edition (July 1, 2010).

Edsforth, R. & Bennett, L. (Eds), Popular Culture and Political Change in Modern America, SUNY series in Popular Culture and Political Change,1991.

Articles

Bradley, J.M. (1997). “Political, Religious and Cultural Identities: The undercurrents of Scottish football.” Politics 17(1), 25-32.

Clapton, W., “Popular Culture Matters: Defining ‘Politics’” in Popular Culture & World Politics, Jul 26 2018, https://www.e-ir.info/2018/07/26/popular-culture-matters-defining-politics-in-popular-culture-world-politics/

Cloonan, M., Street, J. (1998), “Rock the Vote: Popular Culture and Politics.”, Politics, 18(1), 33–38. https://doi.org/10.1111/1467-9256.00058

Dorzweiler, N. (2017), “Popular Culture in (and out of) American Political Science: A Concise Critical History,” 1858–1950. History of the Human Sciences, 30(1), 138–159. https://doi.org/10.1177/0952695116684314

Dubosclard, A. « Le cinéma, passeur culturel, agent d’influence de la diplomatie française aux États-Unis dans l’entre-deux-guerres ». 1895. Mille huit cent quatre-vingt-quinze, 42 2004, mis en ligne le 10 janvier 2008, URL : http://journals.openedition.org/1895/279

Finn, G. (1991). “Racism, Religion and Social Prejudice: Irish Catholic Clubs, Soccer and Scottish Identity - Social Identity and Conspiracy Theories” in International Journal of the History of Sport, Vol. 8 No. 3.

Hall S. (2018) “Popular Culture, Politics and History,” Cultural Studies, 32:6, 929-952. Routledge.

Orwell, G. (December 1945). “The Sporting Spirit”, Tribune. London, UK.

Rubin, Jennifer, “Why Popular Culture matters in Politics”, The Washington Post, October 28, 2013.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes :

1] Mini-série, diffusion originale, 2019, Johan Renck, E-U, R-U.

2] Série, Beau Willimon, diffusion originale, 2013-2018, E-U.

3] Série, Éric Benzekri, Jean-Baptiste Delafon, diffusion initiale, 2016, France.

4] Série, Adam Price, diffusion initiale 2010, Danemark.

5] Série, Saul Dibb, diffusion originale 2020, Royaume Uni.

6] V pour Vendetta, Alan Moore (scénario) et David Llyod (dessins), bande dessinée, 1982-1990, E-U.

7] V for Vendetta, James Mc Teigue, 2006, E-U, R-U, Allemagne.

8] L’Occupy movement est un mouvement international de protestation sociale, principalement dirigé contre les inégalités économiques et sociales. Ce mouvement est assimilé au mouvement des indignés.

9] Série, Alex Pina, diffusion originale 2017, Espagne.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[ENGLISH VERSION]

"Politics and Popular Cultures" conference, from 9 to 11 March 2022

La Rochelle University

The first part of the "Politics and Popular Cultures" conference, which took place in December 2019 at La Rochelle University, sought to reveal, question and study the links between politics and popular culture. It was interesting to question this field of research, which is still little studied in France, comparing and contrasting two sometimes contradictory and conflicting spheres. This event was the occasion for the foundation of the "Popular Culture Association of France" (PCAoF) and the creation of the affiliated journal Mobilis in Mobile, which will publish the work presented at this first colloquium shortly.

Due to a strike, the conference could not welcome all the speakers initially invited, so we propose to continue our work with a second conference on the same theme. This event is planned to take place at La Rochelle University from 9 to 11 March 2022.

Popular cultures have long appropriated the theme of politics, using numerous means of expression such as cartoons, songs and fictional stories, which constitute true distorting mirrors capable of questioning modes of governance and the role of politics in its interactions with economic and military power, and, of course, with the media. The opposite has also been true for a long time. Walter Benjamin, for example, links politics and mass culture in his book The Work of Art in the Age of its Technological Reproducibility (1955), in which he underlines the risks of the mediatisation of politics in dictatorships, notably fascism and Nazism, through the cult of the image and propaganda favoured by the new media of the time. Guy Debord, in 1967, extended this critique in La Société du spectacle. The loss of aura and authenticity becomes total: everything is now a spectacle in mass media society. In One-Dimensional Man (1964), Herbert Marcuse reinforces this pessimistic observation of mass manipulation in modern societies through the mass media. According to Marcuse, no regime is exempt from this: neither capitalism nor communism...

The entry into the digital age and social networks has accelerated and highlighted the use of popular culture in the conquest and exercise of power. ‘Populism' (we will putting the term between inverted commas) has joined the popular here... Twitter has thus become the favourite communication channel of, among others, the former president of one of the world’s leading powers. By using one of the mainstream social networks, Donald Trump thus extended a previous relationship with popular culture. From being a "designer" through his reality shows, he has become a "user" and also a "character" and a caricature of mass culture. The infamous fake news have become, in a short time, a very efficient means of manipulating the masses, as it is difficult to erase these modern day rumours, as we saw during the recent presidential campaigns. Popular culture has gone from being media-based to being a medium in politics. Once despised because it was linked to the masses, it is now, particularly since the development of the internet, a mandatory means of gaining the public's trust or its votes, a common reference point between the plebeian and the electorate, where television series become the new illustrations and/or weapons of political or even geopolitical stakes and denunciations, examples being Chernobyl, House of Cards, Baron noir, Borgen and The Salisbury Poisonings.

The porosity between politics and popular culture is also fully illustrated in the impregnation of reality by protest symbols from "pop culture". The mask worn by the anarchist in V for Vendetta is an effigy of Guy Fawkes, a historical opponent of the English political regime linked to the London Powder Conspiracy of 1605. Mediatised by James McTeigue's 2006 film, he was then returned to reality and, paradoxically, to political and social protest by Anonymous and the Occupy Movement on Wall Street (2011). The Italian partisan song "Bella Ciao" has been repopularized by the series La Casa de Papel, which portrays its characters as resisting the system.

The links between popular culture and politics are not confined to representations in fiction; the fields of expression of mass culture are multiple. Sport in general, and football in particular, is an example of the meld of popular culture with political and economic issues. Similarly, the SuperBowl in the United States shows the multiple facets of a cultural practice that combines economic, political, media, cultural and sporting issues.

Like these examples, which illustrate the porosity between politics and popular culture, the aim of this conference will be to see how current politics is influenced in its representations, communication, decisions, economy and mode of operation by popular culture. The historical depth of the links between politics and popular culture will also be explored.

However, we would like to remind you that this colloquium will be about the use of popular culture by politics or the politicisation of popular culture (thus a tool for social/political contestation, etc.) and not about the representation of politics in/through popular culture.

The proposals may address different fields of study and combine them (sociology, anthropology, political studies, civilisation, history, literature, economics, media, journalism, linguistics,...), different countries, and deal with all areas of popular culture (visual arts (TV and internet series, cinema, comics, videos and YouTube channels,...), different "genres" of fiction (science fiction, fantasy, horror, detective stories, pulp fiction,...), sport, music, collectibles, cultural and media practices, games (role-plays, video games, board games,...), toys, literature, etc.

How to submit

Abstracts (of about 400 words) and a short biography should be sent jointly to Danièle André daniele.andre@univ-lr.fr, Annabel Audureau annabel.audureau@univ-lr.fr and Frank Healy frank.healy@univ-lr.fr

The deadline for submission of proposals is 1 October 2021.

We are also pleased to announce that this will be the second colloquium of the Popular Culture Association of France (PCAoF) and time will also be devoted to this issue.

Keynote Speakers

Matt Davies, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, Director for the MA in World Politics and Popular Culture, Newcastle University.

Diane Negra, Professor of Film Studies and Screen Culture, School of English, Drama and Film, University College Dublin.

Scientific Committee

Danièle André

Annabel Audureau

Sergio Coto-Rivel

Nathalie Dufayet

Estelle Epinoux

Frank Healy

Hervé Lagoguey

David Lipson

Sylvie Mikowski

Selected bibliography

Books

Caso, F. And Hamilton, Caitlin (Eds.), Popular Culture and World Politics: Theories, Methods, Pedagogies, E-International Relations, Bristol, 2015.

Leah A. Murray (Ed.), Politics and Popular Culture, Cambridge Scholars Publishing; New edition (July 1, 2010).

Edsforth, R. & Bennett, L. (Eds), Popular Culture and Political Change in Modern America, SUNY series in Popular Culture and Political Change,1991.

Articles

Bradley, J.M. (1997). “Political, Religious and Cultural Identities: The undercurrents of Scottish football.” Politics 17(1), 25-32.

Clapton, W., “Popular Culture Matters: Defining ‘Politics’” in Popular Culture & World Politics, Jul 26 2018, https://www.e-ir.info/2018/07/26/popular-culture-matters-defining-politics-in-popular-culture-world-politics/

Cloonan, M., Street, J. (1998), “Rock the Vote: Popular Culture and Politics.”, Politics, 18(1), 33–38. https://doi.org/10.1111/1467-9256.00058

Dorzweiler, N. (2017), “Popular Culture in (and out of) American Political Science: A Concise Critical History,” 1858–1950. History of the Human Sciences, 30(1), 138–159. https://doi.org/10.1177/0952695116684314

Dubosclard, A. « Le cinéma, passeur culturel, agent d’influence de la diplomatie française aux États-Unis dans l’entre-deux-guerres ». 1895. Mille huit cent quatre-vingt-quinze, 42 2004, mis en ligne le 10 janvier 2008, URL : http://journals.openedition.org/1895/279

Finn, G. (1991). “Racism, Religion and Social Prejudice: Irish Catholic Clubs, Soccer and Scottish Identity - Social Identity and Conspiracy Theories” in International Journal of the History of Sport, Vol. 8 No. 3.

Hall S. (2018) “Popular Culture, Politics and History,” Cultural Studies, 32:6, 929-952. Routledge.

Orwell, G. (December 1945). “The Sporting Spirit”, Tribune. London, UK.

Rubin, Jennifer, “Why Popular Culture matters in Politics”, The Washington Post, October 28, 2013.