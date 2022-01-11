(Please find an English version of this call for applications below.)



Dans le cadre du Projet ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA n° 101018777, « The reception of ancient Greece in pre-modern French literature and illustrations of manuscripts and printed books (1320-1550): how invented memories shaped the identity of European communities », dirigé par Prof. Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas (Principal Investigator), des résidences de chercheurs invités sont à pourvoir.



Le projet et son équipe sont présentés sur le carnet Hypothèses : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/



Cet appel à candidature s’adresse à toute personne, française ou étrangère, titulaire d’un doctorat en lettres, histoire de l’art ou histoire, dont les travaux portent sur l’histoire du livre, l’histoire culturelle et politique, les visual studies ou encore les memory studies, et dont les compétences, enfin, sont complémentaires à celles de l’équipe. En effet, le but de ces résidences est d’ouvrir les réflexions menées par l’équipe, d’élargir son activité scientifique par une interaction avec d’autres chercheurs et d’autres universités. Les chercheurs invités auront quant à eux l’opportunité exceptionnelle de participer à un projet d’ampleur, de mener des activités au sein d’une équipe dynamique dont les activités sont très variées et au sein de l’Université de Lille et du laboratoire ALITHILA où exercent de nombreux spécialistes du Moyen Age et de la Renaissance, et de publier dans un cadre prestigieux.



Le projet AGRELITA est basé à l’Université de Lille. Situé dans le nord de la France, Lille est une ville au cœur de l’Europe : 35 mn de Bruxelles, 1 h de Paris, 1 h 20 de Londres ou encore 2 h 40 d’Amsterdam et 2h30 d’Aix la Chapelle. Résider dans cette métropole offre la possibilité de découvrir le riche patrimoine médiéval des Flandres et d’effectuer des recherches dans les bibliothèques, musées et archives avoisinants, aux très riches fonds patrimoniaux (Lille, Saint-Omer, Valenciennes, Boulogne-sur-Mer, Cambrai, Arras, Bruxelles).







Projet ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA



L’histoire de la réception de la Grèce antique en Europe occidentale pré-moderne s’est concentrée jusqu’ici presque exclusivement sur la transmission des textes de l’Antiquité grecque. Pourtant, bien avant la renaissance de l’enseignement du grec, de nombreux ouvrages vernaculaires, souvent illustrés, contenaient des représentations élaborées de la Grèce antique. AGRELITA étudie un large corpus d’œuvres littéraires de langue française (historiques, romanesques, poétiques, didactiques) produites de 1320 à 1550 en France et en Europe, avant les premières traductions directes du grec au français, ainsi que les images offertes par leurs manuscrits et livres imprimés. L’examen de ces œuvres et de leurs illustrations (dialogue du texte et de l’image et pouvoirs spécifiques de chacun) permet d’analyser les représentations de la Grèce antique dans la perspective encore inexplorée de l’élaboration d’une nouvelle mémoire culturelle. Elles sont ainsi étudiées en lien avec leur contexte politique, social et culturel, ainsi qu’en lien avec les œuvres des littératures européennes proches et leurs illustrations. Se situant aux frontières des études littéraires, de l’histoire du livre et de l’histoire de l’art, des visual studies, de l’histoire culturelle et politique et des memory studies, AGRELITA propose une réévaluation du rôle joué par la Grèce antique dans les processus de formation des identités en Europe occidentale. Le projet vise également à contribuer à une réflexion générale sur la formation des mémoires, des héritages et des identités.







Missions des chercheurs invités



Le projet ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA est financé pour cinq ans (2021- 2026) et dispose d’un budget dédié à l’accueil de chercheurs invités dans ses locaux, à l’Université de Lille, dans la faculté des Humanités (https://humanites.univ-lille.fr/) et le laboratoire ALITHILA (Analyses littéraires et histoire de la langue), domiciliés sur le campus Pont de Bois à Villeneuve d’Ascq. Les séjours peuvent être d’une durée de 4 à 8 semaines, et en 2022 pourront avoir lieu du 15 septembre à la fin novembre.



Les chercheurs invités travailleront avec la Principal Investigator, les quatre post-doctorantes, la project manager et les chercheurs associés.



Les chercheurs invités s’engageront à produire une recherche pour le projet. Il s’agira de participer aux travaux de l’équipe et aux manifestations qu’elle organise ; de rédiger un article qui paraîtra dans l’un des volumes d’AGRELITA chez Brepols publishers, ou dans l’un des dossiers publiés en revues ; de contribuer à l’alimentation du carnet Hypothèses https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/



Les axes de recherche du projet pour les années 2022 et 2023 sont « Représenter et nommer la Grèce et l’espace grec », « Nouvelles traductions et réceptions de la Grèce ancienne », « Créer une mémoire des passés antiques », « Inventions de mythes d’origine grecque » :



Voir le site : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/







Conditions de défraiement des frais de mission



Les chercheurs invités seront défrayés sous la forme de frais de mission, sur la base d’un montant forfaitaire de 2000 euros maximum par mois, pour les frais de résidence à Lille, à partir de leurs justificatifs (logement, repas et transport dans la région Nord). Un montant forfaitaire maximal de leurs frais de voyage entre la résidence d’origine et Lille (pour le voyage d’aller et de retour) s’ajoutera à ce forfait :



- 400 € pour un voyage depuis un pays européen (sur la base de justificatifs) ;



- 800 € pour un voyage depuis un pays hors Europe (sur la base de justificatifs)



Le défraiement se fera à l’issue de la mission. AGRELITA ne s’occupera pas des démarches de visas.



L’Université de Lille possède un partenariat permettant de louer des studios à la Résidence Universitaire Reeflex : https://reeflex.univ-lille.fr/chercheur ; ainsi qu’à la Maison Internationale des Chercheurs : https://www.crous-lille.fr/logements/maison-internationale-etudiants-chercheurs/ . Les chercheurs invités peuvent en faire la demande et l’équipe AGRELITA se chargera de les aider pour la réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles.







Modalités pour candidater



Le dossier de candidature doit comporter les pièces suivantes :



- Le formulaire de candidature (ci-joint), comportant les dates du séjour pour l’année 2022 (entre le 15 septembre et la fin novembre)



- Un projet de recherche (2 pages) en lien avec les thématiques des sujets traités par l’équipe AGRELITA durant ce séjour, à partir duquel le/la chercheur entend rédiger l’article demandé, à rendre à la fin du séjour.



Nous vous prions d’envoyer votre candidature au format PDF aux adresses suivantes : catherine.bougassas@univ-lille.fr et erc-agrelita@univ-lille.fr avant le 1er mai 2022. Les résultats seront rendus mi mai 2022.



Pour plus d’informations sur l’ERC AGRELITA, voir : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/

------------------------------------------

Call for applications « Visiting researchers » - ERC AGRELITA 2022





The ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA Project n° 101018777, “The reception of ancient Greece in pre-modern French literature and illustrations of manuscripts and printed books (1320-1550) : how invented memories shaped the identity of European communities”, directed by Prof. Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas (Principal Investigator), opens guest researchers residences.



The Hypotheses academic blog presents the project and its team : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/



This call for applications is open to anyone, of French or foreign nationality, who holds a PhD in literature, art history or history, whose work focuses on the history of books, cultural and political history, visual studies or memory studies, wherein the competence and project are deemed to be complementary to the ones of the AGRELITA team.



These residencies indeed aim to open the reflections carried out by the team, to enhance its scientific activity through interactions with other scholars and other universities. The guest researchers will have the exceptional opportunity to contribute to a major project, to work with a dynamic team which conducts a wide range of activities at the University of Lille and within the research laboratory ALITHILA where many Medieval and Renaissance times specialists work, as well as to publish in a prestigious setting.



The AGRELITA project is based at the University of Lille. Located in the north of France, Lille is a city in the heart of Europe : 35 minutes from Brussels, 1 hour from Paris, 1 hour 20 minutes from London, 2 hours 40 minutes from Amsterdam and 2 hours 30 minutes from Aachen. Residing in this metropolis offers the chance to discover the rich medieval heritage of Flanders and to carry out research in nearby libraries, museums and archives, with very rich collections (Lille, Saint-Omer, Valenciennes, Boulogne-sur-Mer, Cambrai, Arras, Brussels).







The ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA Project



Until now the reception history of ancient Greece in pre-modern Western Europe has focused almost exclusively on the transmission of Greek texts. Yet well before the revival of Greek’s teaching, numerous vernacular works, often illustrated, contained elaborate representations of ancient Greece. AGRELITA studies a large corpus of French language literary works (historical, fictional, poetic, didactic ones) produced from 1320 to the 1550s in France and Europe, before the first direct translations from Greek to French, as well as the images of their manuscripts and printed books. These works and their illustrations – exploring texts/images interactions as well as the distinctive impact they have – show representations of ancient Greece we can analyze from a perspective which has never been explored until now : how a new cultural memory was elaborated. AGRELITA thus examines this corpus linked with its political, social and cultural context, but also with the literary and illustrated works of nearby countries from Europe. Situated at the crossroads of literary studies, book history and art history, visual studies, cultural and political history and memory studies, AGRELITA’s ambition is to explore how the role played by ancient Greece was reassessed in the processes of shaping the identity of European communities. The project also aims to contribute to a general reflection on the formation of memories, heritages and identities.







Missions of visiting researchers



The ERC Advanced Grant AGRELITA Project is funded for five years (2021-2026) and has budgetary support available in order to invite researchers at the University of Lille (France), in the Faculty of Humanities (https://humanites.univ-lille.fr/), and attached to the ALITHILA laboratory (Literary Analyzes and History of Language), housed in the Pont de Bois Campus (Villeneuve d'Ascq). Stays may be 4 to 8 weeks length, and during the year 2022 may take place from September 15th until late November.



Visiting researchers will work with the Principal Investigator, the four post-docs, the project manager and the associated researchers.



Visiting researchers understake to produce researches for the project during their stays in Lille as follows : they commit to contribute to the activities and events organized by the team ; they will write one paper published in one of the volumes edited by AGRELITA (Brepols ed.), or in one of the team’s files published in an academic journal ; they will contribute to the Hypotheses academic blog : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/



In 2022, as well as in 2023, the AGRELITA project will focus on these four axis : « Representing and naming Greece and the Greek space, from the 14th Century to the 16th Century », « New Translations and indirect Reception of Ancient Greece (Texts and Images, 1300-1560) », « Creating a memory of ancient pasts : Choices, constructions and transmissions from the 9th to the 18th Century » and « Inventions of Greek origin myths ». Please see our website : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/



Conditions for defraying mission expenses



Visiting researchers will receive, in the form of mission expenses, a maximum fixed amount of 2000 euros per month, based on all necessary receipts of the costs of residence in Lille (accomodation, transport in North region and meal costs). A further maximum fixed amount is added to cover their travel expenses from their place of residence to Lille (round trip) :



- 400 euros for a travel from a European country (based on proof of expenses) ;



- 800 € euros for a travel from a country outside Europe (based on proof of expenses).



The expenses will be paid following the mission. AGRELITA will not arrange visas.



The University of Lille has a partnership which allows the rental of studios at the Reeflex University Residence : https://reeflex.univ-lille.fr/chercheur ; as well as at the International Research Residence : https://www.crous-lille.fr/logements/maison-internationale-etudiants-chercheurs/ . Visiting researchers can request this and the AGRELITA team will assist them to complete the reservation, subject to availability.







How to apply



The application file must include the two following documents :



- A completed and signed application form (here attached), including the dates of the stay for the year 2022 (between September 15th until late November)



- A scientific project (2 pages) the candidate will be working on during his stay, dealing with the AGRELITA team’s research, from which the researcher intends to write the required article, due at the end of the stay.



Please send your application in a PDF document to the following addresses : catherine.bougassas@univ-lille.fr and erc-agrelita@univ-lille.fr by May 1st, 2022. The results will be released by mid-May 2022.



For more information on the ERC AGRELITA Project, please see : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/