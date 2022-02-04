Actes Sémiotiques, n° 122 : "Archéosémiotique"
- Limoges, PULIM, coll. "Actes Sémiotiques", 2022
- ISSN: 2270-4957
- Numéro : 126
- Date de publication : 04 Février 2022
Actes Sémiotiques, n° 126, 2022 :
-
Dossier : Archéosémiotique
Sous la direction de Roberto FLORES
-
Roberto FLORES
Archéosémiotique
Culture materielle, pratiques et formes de vie
Archaeosemiotics
Material culture, practices and forms of life
-
Mauro PUDDU
Why archaeology today? What archaeology today?
Material traces and absences of the past as cultural signs of the present
-
Manar HAMMAD
Interpréter la formation des villages néolithiques
Interpreting the formation of Neolithic Villages
-
Yoshiko SUTO
Affiches muséales japonaises et vestiges préhistoriques
Japanese museum posters and prehistoric remains
-
Emmanuel Alejandro GÓMEZ AMBRÍZ
Un objeto de objetos
Reflexiones arqueosemióticas
An object of objects
Archaeosemiotic reflections
-
Roberto FLORES et Martín DOMÍNGUEZ
Del mito y la piedra
–descripción semiótica del monolito de Coyolxauhqui–
On the myth and the stone
-semiotic description of the monolith of Coyolxauhqui-
-
-
Dossier : Hommages
-
Recherches et analyses sémiotiques
-
Maria Cristina ADDIS
Epoché da viaggio. Esercizi di critica semiotica attorno alle stazioni ferroviarie: Epochè de voyage. Exercices de critique sémiotique autour des gares de train
Travel epoché. Exercises in semiotic criticism around railway stations
-
Alain PERUSSET
Éléments de sémiotique catégorielle
Théorie, méthode, schémas et pratique
Elements of categorial semiotics
Theory, method, diagrams and practice
-
Simon SMITH
What we meant by that was “let’s do this”
The interpretive metatext as pending account
-
Tiziana MIGLIORE et Marion COLAS-BLAISE
Les catégories métriques en sémiotique
Metric categories y Semiotics
-
Loïs REKIBA
« On est là ! »
Les Gilets jaunes ou l’exemple d’une territorialisation de la lutte sociale et d’élaboration de l’actant collectif
“We’re here !”
The Yellow Vests movement as an example of a territorialization of the social protest and of the collective actant’s elaboration
-
-
Comptes rendus
-
Alain Perusset, Sémiotique des formes de vie. Mondes de sens, manières d’être, Louvain-la-Neuve, De Boeck Supérieur, 2020, 298 p.
Denis BERTRAND
-
John Pier (ed.), Contemporary French and Francophone Narratology, Columbus, OH: The Ohio State University Press, series “Theory and Interpretation of Narrative”, 2020, 237 p.
Thomas BRODEN
-
Sémir Badir, Magritte et les philosophes, Bruxelles, Les Impressions nouvelles, 2021, 170 p.
Marion COLAS-BLAISE
-
Gianfranco Marrone et Tiziana Migliore (a cura di), La competenza esperta. Tipologie e trasmissione, Milan, Meltemi, 2021, 256 p.
Carlo Andrea TASSINARI
-
-
Énigmes sémiotiques
https://www.unilim.fr/actes-semiotiques/index.php