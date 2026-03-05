Construire l’avant-garde en exil : artistes d’Europe du Centre-Est à Paris / Building the Avant-Garde Abroad: East-Central European Artists in Paris (Bibliothèque polonaise de Paris)

Building the Avant-Garde Abroad: East-Central European Artists in Paris



18–19 September, 2026, Institut Bibliothèque Polonaise de Paris

The conference is centred on the relationships between the Parisian avant-garde and East-Central European artists staying in the French capital after the Great War, throughout the 20th century. We are specifically interested in discussing the strategies of creation and survival expats from this region adopted once they arrived in the mythical city, and how the infrastructures they set up influenced their positions on the literary and artistic markets back home. Did these writers and artists strive to maintain contact with their home countries after leaving for Paris? Or did they prioritise their status in the cultural “capital of the world”? How did the post-war sociopolitical context in Central and Eastern Europe change their approach to homeland matters and voluntary exile?



What were the differences between the exiles of the interwar period and post-WWII, and how did the understanding of “the avant-garde” itself change throughout the years among exiled artists coming from East-Central Europe? Most importantly, did their strategies of cultural survival influence the way they structured their own archives and documented their output in exile? How did their biculturalism, multilingualism, and interdisciplinary practices shape their work, and how was it received in Paris and their homelands, respectively?



Writers and visual artists arriving in Paris most often made a living as critics, translators, teachers, journalists, editors, and government employees, all while being entangled in two or more very different cultural and literary systems. Many maintained parallel careers across disciplines, with visual artists also working as illustrators, scenographers, exhibition designers, or editors of illustrated periodicals. For this reason, they also exerted considerable influence on French culture and aesthetics, contributing to the hybrid, transnational character of postwar artistic life in the capital.



Although after WWII New York and London became new hubs for experimental art and literature, Paris remained a symbol of freedom and opportunity. For some, however, the city would become a site of forceful assimilation, restriction, and deprivation, as depicted in Mina Loy’s Insel. The goal of our conference is to map the rich interactions and networks of support East-Central European emigrés and expats built in search for innovative means of artistic and intellectual expression. We would like to discern two groups of artists – those newly arriving in Paris in the 1940s and later, and those who emigrated before the rise of fascism and continued developing their careers post-1945, deciding for various reasons not to return to their homelands. What was the fate of the representatives of the interwar avant-garde during the second half of the 20th century? Why did they decide to stay in Paris and did this preclude them from catching the critics’ attention back home? What was the correlation between the phantasmic character of the French capital, with its mythical social and cultural freedom, and the topics and forms they practiced in their art?

Poland remains an important point of reference for us, as the theme of the conference is inspired by the life and output of the bilingual writer and critic Jan Brzękowski, a long-time contributor of “Kultura”. He spent fifty years in France, publishing novels and poetry collections in Paris, London and Poland. The timeline of the conference was designed to, on the one hand, encompass the lives of artists similarly entangled with the Parisian circles as Brzękowski was, and, on the other, to reflect the significant changes that occurred within this milieu after the Great War, after WWII and during the long fall of the USSR. Polish expats were clearly divided between the circles of the more conciliatory Parisian “Kultura” periodical and the pro-independence London “Wiadomości”, whose editors refused any contact with the Polish communist government. But the situation wasn’t as clear-cut for other nationals coming from the Soviet bloc. While Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia formed governments in exile during WWII, Chechoslovakia, Romania or Hungary did not, which in turn shaped the way their citizens operated while in Paris.



We are particularly fascinated by the phenomenon of the bilingual and often bilocal or scattered archives – held in two or more countries – created by expats and exiled artists seeking recognition and commemoration both in France and in their homelands. The Polish Library in Paris, the official venue of our conference, is home to dozens of fragmented collections of this kind, Brzękowski’s archive being a notable example. In his collection alone are deposited letters and countless other documents showcasing his relationships with such artists as André Breton, Jean Arp, Marcel Pic or Louis Aragon, as well as the extent of his engagement with homeland matters. As many other emigré intellectuals, he strived for critical acclaim both in France and in his home country.



It is worth emphasizing that the artists and authors in question often served as cultural agents for their compatriots, promoting the work of those who could not follow them abroad – through translation, reproduction, exhibitions or curated events. Their role as mediators will be another key point in our discussions, since the activities of editors and publishers as Jerzy Giedroyć in Paris or Czesław Bednarczyk in London enabled ongoing dialogue between the diaspora and the intellectuals who remained in the East. The archives they left behind are a testament to the lively cooperation between French and East-Central European artists in the second half of the 20th century.



In association with the Institute Polish Library in Paris, the Faculty of Polish Studies, and the Institute of Polish Culture at the University of Warsaw, we invite you to submit individual and panel proposals for the upcoming conference „Building the Avant-Garde Abroad: East-Central European Artists in Paris”, to be held in the Polish Library in Paris in September 2026.



All proposals are due March 31, 2026. Paper proposals may be submitted in French and in English, however the main language of the conference is English.

Please send proposals to: j.piechura@uw.edu.pl / honorata.sroka@ibl.waw.pl

We are planning to publish selected papers in the form of a special journal issue in English in 2027/2028.



There is no participation fee, but please be advised we do not have the possibility to guarantee travel funding or lodging in Paris.



Key topics:



the infrastructures of the Parisian avant-gardes, networks of connection, publishing houses, institutions, periodicals: modes of reception, cooperation and mediation

new modes of artistic expression: biculturalism and exile as sources of artistic inspiration

willed homelessness or exile: intellectuals migrating to Paris from the Soviet bloc under different political conditions

fragmented archives and lost copyrights: the collections of expats writers and artists

translation, edition, mediation: the “mission” of the emigré intellectual

the forgotten voices of post-WWII East-Central European exiles in Paris

forms of autobiographical expression in exile vs nomadism

navigating two different markets: what it meant to be an artist in Paris and back home

exile as a means of self-preservation: the Parisian promise of sexual, ethnic, religious and artistic freedom after the Great War and post-1945

the digitisation of East-Central European archives in contemporary institutions: strategies and challenges

Jewish expats post-1930 and the development of Ecole de Paris

the avant-garde and neo-avantgarde between French and English

the archival turn in studies on East-Central European expats: did it change our perspective on avant-gardes in exile?

Conference committee:



Agnieszka Wiatrzyk (Polish Library in Paris)

Joanna Piechura (University of Warsaw)

Hélène Martinelli (ENS Lyon)

Honorata Sroka (Institute of Literary Research, Polish Academy of Sciences)

Paweł Rodak (University of Warsaw)







Construire l’avant-garde en exil : artistes d’Europe du Centre-Est à Paris

18–19 septembre 2026, Institut Bibliothèque Polonaise de Paris

Cette conférence est consacrée aux relations entre l’avant-garde parisienne et les artistes d’Europe du Centre-Est résidant dans la capitale française après la Grande Guerre, tout au long du XXe siècle. Nous nous intéressons en particulier aux stratégies de création et de survie adoptées par ces artistes et écrivains expatriés à leur arrivée dans la « ville mythique », ainsi qu’à la manière dont les infrastructures culturelles qu’ils mirent en place ont influencé leur position sur les marchés littéraires et artistiques de leurs pays d’origine. Ces artistes ont-ils cherché à maintenir des liens avec leur patrie après leur installation à Paris, ou ont-ils privilégié leur statut au sein de la « capitale culturelle du monde » ? Comment le contexte sociopolitique d’après-guerre en Europe du Centre-Est a-t-il modifié leur rapport au pays natal et à l’exil volontaire ?

Quelles furent les différences entre les exils de l’entre-deux-guerres et ceux de l’après-Seconde Guerre mondiale ? Comment la notion même d’« avant-garde » a-t-elle évolué au fil du temps parmi les artistes en exil issus d’Europe du Centre-Est ? Plus largement, leurs stratégies de survie culturelle ont-elles façonné la manière dont ils ont construit leurs archives et documenté leur œuvre en exil ? En quoi leur biculturalisme, leur plurilinguisme et leurs pratiques interdisciplinaires ont-ils marqué leur production ? Et comment celle-ci fut-elle reçue à Paris et dans leur pays d’origine ?

Les écrivains et artistes visuels installés à Paris gagnaient souvent leur vie comme critiques, traducteurs, enseignants, journalistes, éditeurs ou fonctionnaires d’Etat, tout en naviguant entre deux (ou plusieurs) systèmes culturels et littéraires très différents. Beaucoup menaient des carrières parallèles : les artistes plasticiens travaillaient également comme illustrateurs, scénographes, concepteurs d’expositions ou rédacteurs de périodiques illustrés. De ce fait, ils exercèrent une influence considérable sur la culture et l’esthétique françaises, contribuant au caractère hybride et transnational de la vie artistique parisienne de l’après-guerre.

Bien que New York et Londres soient devenues, après 1945, de nouveaux pôles de l’art et de la littérature expérimentaux, Paris demeura un symbole de liberté et d’opportunité. Pour certains cependant, la ville se transforma en un lieu d’assimilation forcée, de contrainte et de privation, comme le décrit Insel de Mina Loy. L’objectif de cette conférence est de cartographier les interactions et réseaux de solidarité que les artistes et intellectuels émigrés d’Europe du Centre-Est ont construits dans leur quête de nouvelles formes d’expression artistique et intellectuelle. Nous souhaitons distinguer deux groupes : ceux arrivés à Paris dans les années 1940 et après, et ceux qui avaient émigré avant la montée du fascisme et poursuivi leur carrière après 1945 en choisissant, pour diverses raisons, de ne pas rentrer dans leur pays. Quel fut le destin des représentants de l’avant-garde de l’entre-deux-guerres durant la seconde moitié du XXᵉ siècle ? Pourquoi choisirent-ils de rester à Paris ? Cette décision les a-t-elle privés de reconnaissance critique dans leur pays ? Quelle fut la relation entre le caractère fantasmatique de la capitale française – symbole de liberté sociale et culturelle – et les formes artistiques qu’ils y développèrent ?

La Pologne occupe pour nous une place centrale, le thème de la conférence s’inspirant de la vie et de l’œuvre de Jan Brzękowski, écrivain et critique bilingue, collaborateur de longue date de la revue Kultura. Installé en France pendant cinquante ans, il publia des romans et recueils de poésie à Paris, à Londres et en Pologne. Le cadre chronologique de la conférence vise, à la fois, à englober la trajectoire d’artistes de la génération de Jan Brzękowski liés aux cercles parisiens, et à montrer les mutations majeures survenues dans ce milieu après la Première Guerre mondiale, la Seconde et durant le long déclin de l’URSS. Les expatriés polonais se partageaient notamment entre le cercle conciliateur de la revue parisienne Kultura et celui, indépendantiste, de Wiadomości à Londres, dont les éditeurs refusaient tout contact avec le gouvernement communiste polonais. La situation était plus nuancée pour d’autres nationalités du bloc soviétique : la Lituanie, la Lettonie et l’Estonie constituèrent des gouvernements en exil durant la guerre, tandis que la Tchécoslovaquie, la Roumanie ou la Hongrie ne le firent pas, ce qui influença profondément la manière dont leurs ressortissants agissaient à Paris.

Nous nous intéressons tout particulièrement au phénomène des archives bilingues et souvent bi- ou multilocales, réparties entre plusieurs pays, constituées par des artistes et écrivains exilés cherchant reconnaissance et mémoire à la fois en France et dans leur pays. L’Institut Bibliothèque Polonaise de Paris, lieu qui accueille le colloque, abrite plusieurs collections fragmentaires de ce type, dont celle de Brzękowski. Son fonds contient des lettres et de nombreux documents illustrant ses relations avec André Breton, Jean Arp, Marcel Pic ou Louis Aragon, ainsi que son engagement constant envers les affaires de son pays. Comme beaucoup d’intellectuels émigrés, il aspirait à la reconnaissance critique tant en France que dans son pays d’origine.

Il faut souligner que ces artistes et écrivains jouèrent souvent le rôle d’agents culturels pour leurs compatriotes, promouvant les œuvres de ceux qui n’avaient pu les rejoindre à l’étranger – par la traduction, la reproduction, l’exposition ou l’organisation d’événements. Leur fonction de médiateurs constituera un autre axe essentiel de nos discussions, car l’activité d’éditeurs tels que Jerzy Giedroyć à Paris ou Czesław Bednarczyk à Londres permit le maintien d’un dialogue continu entre la diaspora et les intellectuels restés à l’Est. Les archives qu’ils ont laissées témoignent de la vitalité de la coopération entre artistes français et centre-européens dans la seconde moitié du XXᵉ siècle.

En collaboration avec l’Institut Bibliothèque Polonaise de Paris et la Faculté des études polonaises ainsi que l’Institut de la Culture Polonaise de l’Université de Varsovie, nous vous invitons à soumettre des propositions individuelles ou de panels pour la conférence internationale Construire l’avant-garde en exil : artistes d’Europe du Centre-Est à Paris, qui se tiendra à la Bibliothèque polonaise de Paris en septembre 2026.

Les propositions sont à envoyer avant le 31 mars 2026. Elles peuvent être rédigées en français ou en anglais, mais la langue principale de la conférence sera l’anglais. Une sélection des interventions fera l’objet d’une publication en anglais (numéro spécial de revue) en 2027/2028.

La participation est gratuite. mai nous ne sommes pas en mesure d’assurer la prise en charge des frais de voyage ou d’hébergement à Paris.

Axes thématiques :

Infrastructures de l’avant-garde parisienne : réseaux, maisons d’édition, institutions, périodiques ; modes de réception, de coopération et de médiation

Nouvelles formes d’expression artistique : biculturalisme et exil comme sources d’inspiration

Exil choisi ou contraint : intellectuels issus du bloc soviétique dans des contextes politiques variés

Archives fragmentées et droits d’auteur perdus : les collections des artistes et écrivains expatriés

Traduction, édition, médiation : la « mission » de l’intellectuel émigré

Les voix oubliées des exilés d’Europe du Centre-Est à Paris après 1945

Formes d’expression autobiographique en exil

Naviguer entre deux marchés : être artiste à Paris et dans sa patrie

L’exil comme moyen d’autopréservation : la promesse parisienne de liberté sexuelle, ethnique, religieuse et artistique après 1918 et 1945

Numérisation des archives d’Europe du Centre-Est dans les institutions contemporaines : stratégies et défis

Les artistes juifs après 1930 et le développement de l’École de Paris

Avant-garde et néo-avant-garde entre le français et l’anglais

Le tournant archivistique dans les études sur les exilés d’Europe du Centre-Est : a-t-il modifié notre regard sur les avant-gardes en exil ?

