Sociability and the Travelling Letter: Message, Medium, Mobility in Europe and the Colonies in the Long Eighteenth Century, 1650-1850. Young Researchers' Study Day (Brest & en ligne)
Study Day for PhD Students and Early-Career Researchers
'Sociability and the Travelling Letter: Message, Medium, Mobility
in Europe and the Colonies in the Long Eighteenth Century (1650-1850)'
Friday 13 March 2026
Faculté des Lettres et Sciences Humaines – Victor Segalen (room B001), 20 rue Duquesne, Brest
Organisé avec le soutien du laboratoire HCTI et du GIS Sociabilités
Zoom link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86881525408?pwd=ZhlbsDZR06po3eZaIB5z3dt1N126u3.1
8h30-9h00 Welcome coffee
9h00-9h15 Opening: Camille Manfredi (Université de Brest), Valérie Capdeville (GIS Sociabilités / Université Rennes 2)
9h15-9h30 Introduction: Marilou Guen (Université de Brest) et Diana Rod (Université de Brest)
9h30-10h30 Session 1: Epistolary Regimes: Desire, Separation and the Governance of Distance, chaired by Adnana Sava
- Nina Pschar (Princeton University): The Mobility of a Manuscript: Writing Desire in Henriette-Julie de Murat’s Journal pour Mademoiselle de Menou
- Wanyun Luo (Johns Hopkins University): Epistolary Celibacy in Montesquieu’s Persian Letters
Discussion
10h45-11h45 Session 2 : Epistolary Negotiations: Trust, Conflict and the Strains of Distance, chaired by Diana Rod
- Betsabé Petit (Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3) : The Missing Letter: Epistolary Conflict and its Social Consequences in Eighteenth-Century England
- Clara Dean (Sorbonne Université) : Loin des yeux, près du cœur ? The Sociabilities of Lord Glenbervie through his Correspondence during his Stay in Paris
Discussion
12h00-13h30 Lunch break
13h45-15h Session 3: War, Empire and the Material Conditions of Distance, chaired by Marilou Guen
- Carlotta Sophie Crone (Oldenburg University): Keeping Ties across the Sea: The Letterbook of Shipmaster Henry Balthazar Duprat
- Séverine Angers (The National Archives): I make no apology for the dirt of this note: Materiality and Emotions in the Letters of British Army Officers during the Peninsular War (1808-1814)
- Anna Harrington (Birmingham University): ‘These hurried lines’: Conceptualising the Epistolary Engagements of British Imperial Families on the Indian Subcontinent as ‘Emotional Practices’, 1760-1840
Discussion
15h00-15h30 Coffee break
15h30-16h30 KEYNOTE LECTURE:
Dr. Louise CURRAN (Associate Professor in Romanticism and Eighteenth-Century English Literature at the University of Birmingham): ‘These Shadows of me, my Letters’: The Ghostly Forms of Pope’s Correspondence
Chair: Kimberley Page-Jones, (Université de Brest)
17h00 Group discussion and concluding remarks
17h00-18h00 Afternoon tea
—
Scientific committee:
Valérie Capdeville (ACE, Rennes 2), Marilou Guen (HCTI, Brest), Alain Kerhervé (HCTI, Brest), Kimberley Page-Jones (HCTI, Brest), Diana Rod (CRBC & HCTI, Brest), Adnana Sava (HCTI, Brest).
—
Organisation committee:
Marilou Guen (HCTI, Brest), Lisa Raguénès (M1, TILE, Brest), Diana Rod (CRBC & HCTI, Brest), Adnana Sava (HCTI, Brest), Lilou Simonet (M1, TILE, Brest).