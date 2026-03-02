Sociability and the Travelling Letter: Message, Medium, Mobility in Europe and the Colonies in the Long Eighteenth Century, 1650-1850. Young Researchers' Study Day (Brest & en ligne)

Study Day for PhD Students and Early-Career Researchers

'Sociability and the Travelling Letter: Message, Medium, Mobility

in Europe and the Colonies in the Long Eighteenth Century (1650-1850)'

Friday 13 March 2026

Faculté des Lettres et Sciences Humaines – Victor Segalen (room B001), 20 rue Duquesne, Brest

Organisé avec le soutien du laboratoire HCTI et du GIS Sociabilités

Zoom link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86881525408?pwd=ZhlbsDZR06po3eZaIB5z3dt1N126u3.1

8h30-9h00 Welcome coffee

9h00-9h15 Opening: Camille Manfredi (Université de Brest), Valérie Capdeville (GIS Sociabilités / Université Rennes 2)

9h15-9h30 Introduction: Marilou Guen (Université de Brest) et Diana Rod (Université de Brest)

9h30-10h30 Session 1: Epistolary Regimes: Desire, Separation and the Governance of Distance, chaired by Adnana Sava

Nina Pschar (Princeton University): The Mobility of a Manuscript: Writing Desire in Henriette-Julie de Murat’s Journal pour Mademoiselle de Menou

Wanyun Luo (Johns Hopkins University): Epistolary Celibacy in Montesquieu’s Persian Letters

Discussion

10h45-11h45 Session 2 : Epistolary Negotiations: Trust, Conflict and the Strains of Distance, chaired by Diana Rod

Betsabé Petit (Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3) : The Missing Letter: Epistolary Conflict and its Social Consequences in Eighteenth-Century England

Clara Dean (Sorbonne Université) : Loin des yeux, près du cœur ? The Sociabilities of Lord Glenbervie through his Correspondence during his Stay in Paris

Discussion

12h00-13h30 Lunch break

13h45-15h Session 3: War, Empire and the Material Conditions of Distance, chaired by Marilou Guen

Carlotta Sophie Crone (Oldenburg University): Keeping Ties across the Sea: The Letterbook of Shipmaster Henry Balthazar Duprat

Séverine Angers (The National Archives): I make no apology for the dirt of this note: Materiality and Emotions in the Letters of British Army Officers during the Peninsular War (1808-1814)

Anna Harrington (Birmingham University): ‘These hurried lines’: Conceptualising the Epistolary Engagements of British Imperial Families on the Indian Subcontinent as ‘Emotional Practices’, 1760-1840

Discussion

15h00-15h30 Coffee break

15h30-16h30 KEYNOTE LECTURE:

Dr. Louise CURRAN (Associate Professor in Romanticism and Eighteenth-Century English Literature at the University of Birmingham): ‘These Shadows of me, my Letters’: The Ghostly Forms of Pope’s Correspondence

Chair: Kimberley Page-Jones, (Université de Brest)

17h00 Group discussion and concluding remarks

17h00-18h00 Afternoon tea

—

Scientific committee:

Valérie Capdeville (ACE, Rennes 2), Marilou Guen (HCTI, Brest), Alain Kerhervé (HCTI, Brest), Kimberley Page-Jones (HCTI, Brest), Diana Rod (CRBC & HCTI, Brest), Adnana Sava (HCTI, Brest).

—

Organisation committee:

Marilou Guen (HCTI, Brest), Lisa Raguénès (M1, TILE, Brest), Diana Rod (CRBC & HCTI, Brest), Adnana Sava (HCTI, Brest), Lilou Simonet (M1, TILE, Brest).