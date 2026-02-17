Cara amica ti scrivo. Stories of friendship and relational networks among women in Italian literature, cinema, and media (Roma)

The international conference Cara amica ti scrivo focuses on the representation and various forms of friendship between women. By analyzing the significance of female relationships in Italian literary, cultural, and audiovisual production, the conference opens a debate from an interdisciplinary perspective. The theme of the conference is situated within two main research strands: first, a renewed interest in the representation of the female friendship experience, also explored within the field of Girlhood Studies. This field involves a wide range of disciplines but remains underdeveloped within Italian Studies, with only a few exceptions.

Secondly, network analysis has highlighted how interpersonal relationships between female authors and/or cultural producers have influenced the history of literature and cinema. To trace this line of research, it is essential to draw upon epistolary materials—precious documents that attest to female complicity — and to examine the spaces of social gathering open to women. From convents to academies, and from literary circles to militant meetings, these spaces have not only fostered female friendship and cooperation but have also provided models for artistic and literary transposition.

The conference will take place in person on 25–26 June 2026 at Sapienza University of Rome.

The conference is open to the Humanities and Social Sciences, specifically those within the Italian academic sectors of Area 10 (Antiquity, Philology, Literature, and Art History) and Area 11 (History, Philosophy, Pedagogy, and Psychology). However, proposals from scholars in other research fields are welcome, provided they align with the conference's core themes. Participation is open to PhD candidates and scholars.

Applicants may submit an abstract in Italian or English in response to the call for papers by 16 March 2026 to the following email address: cats.organizers@gmail.com

Proposals must be submitted in PDF format and should include the following information: name, affiliation, and email address of the applicant; title of the paper; abstract (max. 1,500 characters including spaces); essential bibliography (not included in the character count); and a brief biographical note (max. 500 characters including spaces).

A selection of contributions will be published following peer review.

Notification of acceptance will be sent by email by 31 March 2026.

Travel and accommodation expenses are to be covered by the speakers.

Click here to read the complete call for papers: https://sites.google.com/view/caramicatiscrivo/call-for-papers-cfp/english