Pouvoir (Les Cahiers Linguatek de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi », Iasi, Roumanie)

Pour son prochain volume (Xe) - numéros 19/20, Les Cahiers Linguatek, la revue semestrielle du Centre de Langues Modernes Appliquées et Communication « LINGUATEK » de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iaşi, Roumanie, lance un appel à contributions sur le thème POUVOIR.

Notre publication est ouverte aux chercheurs s’intéressant à la linguistique, psycholinguistique, littérature, didactique des langues, aussi bien qu’à la publicité, au cinéma & théâtre, aux arts du spectacle, etc.

L’un des numéros du volume (no.19) sera réservé aux actes du Colloque international Mad Science / Science folle 2026 – « Innovation, Génie, Folie », prévu pour le mois de juin à l’Université Technique Gheorghe Asachi de Iași. Une section « Varia » de la revue est aussi ouverte, ainsi qu’une section réservée aux comptes-rendus des publications les plus récentes dans les domaines susmentionnés. La revue est indexée dans CEEOL.

Nous attendons vos propositions d’articles en français, anglais, espagnol, italien, allemand ou roumain jusqu’au 15 mai 2026, sur l’adresse evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro

—

Toutes les propositions (d’environ 3000 signes), accompagnées d’une petite fiche biobibliographique, seront évaluées par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de refus sera envoyée avant le 1 juin 2026.

La date limite des articles in extenso (7-15 pages) pour les propositions acceptées sera le 15 août 2026 (un template sera indiqué en vue d’une rédaction standardisée). La notification de l’acceptation finale sera envoyée avant le 15 sptembre 2026, dans quel cas des frais de publication de 25 euros seront requis auprès des auteurs acceptés.

La publication en format électronique est prévue pour le mois de décembre 2026, aux éditions de l’Université Technique « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iași. La revue est indexée dans CEEOL et signalée dans fabula.org

URL de référence - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html

—

Power (Linguatek Notebooks of “Gheorghe Asachi” University, Iasi, Romania)

For its next volume (10th) - issues 19/20, Linguatek Notebooks, the biannual journal of the Centre for Applied Modern Languages and Communication “LINGUATEK” of “Gheorghe Asachi” University of Iaşi, Romania, launches a call for papers on the topic POWER.

Our journal is open to researchers in the fields of linguistics, psycholinguistics, literature, language teachings, as well as advertising, film and drama studies, performing arts studies, etc.

One issue of the volume (issue 19) will be reserved for the proceedings of the International Interdisciplinary Conference Mad Science 2026 – “Biology, Technology, Systems of Power”, scheduled for the month of June at Gheorghe Asachi University of Iași). A “Varia” section of the journal is also available, as well as a section dedicated to reviews of the latest publications in the aforementioned fields. The journal is indexed in CEEOL.

We invite you to submit your paper proposals in French, English, Spanish, Italian, German or Romanian by 15 May 2026, to the email address evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro

All abstracts (amounting to about 3000 characters), along with a short biobibliographical note, will be evaluated by the scientific committee and a notification of acceptance or rejection will be sent by 1 June 2026. The deadline for the full-text papers (7-15 pages) will be 15 August 2026 (a template with guidelines will be provided). Final acceptance notifications of the full-text papers will be sent by 15 September 2026, in which case a publication fee amounting to 25 Euros will be requested from accepted authors.

The publication in electronic format is intended for the month of December 2026 at the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University Publishing House. The journal is indexed in CEEOL and fabula.org.

URL - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html