Clémence Aznavour, Prévost, "Manon Lescaut"
Sommaire
Repères
Vie Et Écrits De Prévost . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .11
Le Roman A La Première Personne
Le Temps Du Vertige . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .13
Le Roman-Mémoires . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .17
Temps De l’écriture, Temps Du Récit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .19
Problématiques
Ecrire A La Première Personne
Un Double Roman-Mémoires . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .25
Le Je De Des Grieux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .28
Un Récit, Des Récits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .30
Faire Entendre Les Autres . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .32
Un Roman Théâtral . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .36
l’histoire Tragique Du Chevalier Et De Manon Lescaut . . . . . . .37
Scènes De Comédie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .39
Clôtures
La Prison Paternelle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .43
Saint-Lazare Et l’hôpital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .45
Du Châtelet A La Déportation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .47
Du “Rivage Désiré” Au Tombeau . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .51
Circulations Monétaires
Des Dépenses Au Plan De Gestion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .55
Tricher Pour Gagner . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .58
La Bourse De La Famille G… M… . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .60
“Mademoiselle Manon Lescaut”
Manon l’insaisissable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .63
Manon Métamorphosée . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .66
Passions Et Religion
Amour Versus Religion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .69
l’ecclésiastique Passionné . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .73
Outils
Structure Du Roman
Première Partie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .79
Seconde Partie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .88
Manon Après Manon . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .93
Chronologie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .97
Glossaire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .103
Bibliographie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .105