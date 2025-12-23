Caroline Marie, Anne Chassagnol, Sylvie Kleiman-Lafon (eds), Literary Museums at Home: Exhibiting and Experiencing Literature Indoors
In the home, certain daily practices involve the exhibition of literature in ways that are similar to those encountered in a museum: what is at stake when literature is appropriated indoors and influences, informs, and affects our everyday practices?
This book, at the intersection of material culture, thing theory, fiction and museology, explores the different ways in which literature is exhibited and appropriated within the domestic, intimate sphere of the home. Certain daily practices involve the exhibition of literature in ways that are similar to those encountered in a museum. Interior decoration and design, bibliomania, homeware, fashion items, not to mention board games or doll’s houses, may all be considered means of fetishising literature within the home. While the book combines academic chapters, from a wide range of literary genres, across centuries and various countries, and interviews of museum directors who currently live in a museum house, it draws attention to the duality that characterises such domestic literary landscape, which simultaneously exhibit the literary and produce literature. The book delves into the past or present ways in which writers and literature lovers inhabit their home, especially when these homes become museum spaces during their lifetime, and when the objects accumulated by these literati-curators are intimately linked to their writing.
Table des matières
Introduction. Curating Literature Indoors. Breaking the Wall Between Homes and Museums
Caroline Marie
Living in a Museum, Opening the Home. A Conversation with Dylan Jonas Stone, visual artist. Dylan Jonas Stone: Life in a Living Archive
Caroline Marie
Part One. Inhabiting a Literary Home: Workshops where Literature is Manufactured – Habiter une maison littéraire : l’atelier de fabrique du littéraire
Auguste Comte en son appartement musée : bureau, église et cénacle (1841-1857)
David Labreure
Presqu’île des avant-gardes : formes de vie littéraire dans l’appartement d’un érudit nantais. Les médiations muséales d’un espace intime
Laurence Perrigault
Habiter un musée, ouvrir la maison. Conversation avec Nicole Bertolt, mandataire de l’œuvre de Boris Vian. « Parlez-moi de Boris » : Vivant, l’appartement de Vian
Anne Chassagnol & Caroline Marie
Part Two. At Home with Literature: Museums of the Touch – La littérature à la maison : un musée du toucher
Habiter la littérature, vivre en intimité avec le poète : éventails, jardins et encriers en Chine, XVe–XVIIIe siècles
Cédric Laurent
Home to Roost: French Literary Games of Goose, from the 1670s to the 1870s
Gemma Tidman
Doll’s Houses and Miniature Museums: Rumer Godden’s Salvaged (Literary) Homes
Chloe Flower
Living in a Museum, Opening the Home. A Conversation with Elizabeth Emery, Professor of French at Montclair State University. The Invisible Woman Writer and Collector: How Clémence d’Ennery was Erased from her Own House Museum
Anne Chassagnol
Part Three. Self-Reflexive Hybrid Spaces: Poetic Counter-Museums – Mise en abyme d’espaces hybrides : un contre-musée poétique
« Automuseografie ». Collections personnelles et récit de soi dans l’iconotexte italien contemporain
Lavinia Torti
House Museums in Contemporary Irish Women’s Poetry
Virginie Trachsler
Habiter un musée, ouvrir la maison. Conversation avec Alexia Guggémos, critique d’art et fondatrice du Musée du sourire. Vivre en poétesse dans le Musée du sourire
Anne Chassagnol & Caroline Marie