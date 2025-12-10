Migrations queers en arts et littératures. Communautés, espaces sensibles et reconfigurations esthétiques / Queer Migrations in Art and Literature. Communities, Sensitive Spaces, and Aesthetic Reconfigurations (Congrès de l'Association canadienne de littérature comparée, Université McGill, Montréal)

Migrations queers en arts et littératures : communautés, espaces sensibles et reconfigurations esthétiques

Ce panel propose d’examiner les représentations littéraires et artistiques des expériences migratoires queers afin d’interroger dans quelle mesure et selon quelles modalités les expériences migratoires queers, telles qu’elles sont représentées en arts et littératures, peuvent contribuer à renouveler la compréhension des formes contemporaines de communautés et de création d’espaces sûrs ou courageux (safe spaces et brave spaces). L’objectif est ici d’examiner dans une perspective intersectionnelle comment les enjeux liés à la migration et ceux liés aux vécus queers peuvent, selon les contextes, se décaler, se renforcer, ou entrer en tension, et d’explorer ce que ces relations produisent sur le plan esthétique et narratif.

Les perspectives comparatistes pourront mettre en lumière comment les productions littéraires et artistiques participent à redéfinir, déplacer ou contester les catégories classiques de migration, mais aussi d’exil ou de diaspora. Quelles limites théoriques (ancrage national, hiérarchies implicites, cadres historiographiques hétérocentrés) ces œuvres permettent-elles de révéler, voire de déstabiliser ? En effet, les pratiques queers détournent ces termes en élaborant des temporalités non-linéaires (transtemporalités, archives affectives, réécritures marginales de l’histoire), des spatialités dissonantes (désorientation, tiers-lieux, mouvements entre centres et périphéries), ainsi que des modes d’énonciation hybrides (écritures multilingues, dispositifs multimédiaux, narrations fragmentaires). Que produisent ces stratégies formelles sur la manière de conceptualiser l’expérience migratoire elle-même ?

Ces esthétiques permettent de concevoir la communauté comme un processus relationnel et situationnel : formes précaires d’appartenance, coalitions temporaires, micro-communautés artistiques ou numériques, réseaux transnationaux qui se constituent moins autour d’une identité que d’une circulation d’affects, de références et de pratiques. Les notions de safe spaces et de brave spaces, souvent pensées dans des cadres militants, se trouvent transformées dans les œuvres en un champ d’expérimentation esthétique où se fabriquent des lieux d’énonciation minoritaires, des configurations sensibles de résistance et des scènes narratives où la conflictualité elle-même devient ressource. Quelles limites ou tensions ces espaces révèlent-ils dans les récits ?

Ce panel invite des contributions portant sur les corpus littéraires et artistiques qui explorent ces reconfigurations. L’objectif sera d’interroger, dans une perspective comparée, comment et dans quelle mesure les migrations queers ouvrent des modèles alternatifs de communauté, de solidarité et de subjectivation susceptibles de renouveler les cadres théoriques des études comparatistes contemporaines.

Merci d’envoyer une proposition de communication de 250 mots maximum d’ici le 15 janvier 2026 aux deux adresses suivantes : priscilla.wind@uca.fr et flora.roussel@mcgill.ca. Ce panel sera proposé pour le colloque annuel de l’Association canadienne de littérature comparée (ACLC) qui aura lieu du 8 au 10 juin en mode hybride (présentiel et en ligne) à l’Université McGill (Canada).

Veuillez noter que si le panel est accepté, des frais de participation au colloque de l’ACLC seront exigés.

—

Queer Migrations in Art and Literature: Communities, Sensitive Spaces, and Aesthetic Reconfigurations

This panel proposes to examine literary and artistic representations of queer migration experiences to question the extent to which these queer migration experiences, as represented in art and literature, can renew our understanding of contemporary forms of community and the creation of safe spaces and brave spaces. The aim here is to examine, from an intersectional perspective, how issues related to migration and those related to queer experiences can shift, reinforce each other, or come into tension depending on the context. The focus will be on exploring what these relationships produce on an aesthetic and narrative level.

Comparative perspectives can provide insight into how literary and artistic works contribute to the redefinition, shifting, or challenge of traditional categories of migration, exile, and diaspora. What theoretical limitations (e.g., national anchoring, implicit hierarchies, heterocentric historiographical frameworks) do these works reveal or even destabilize? Indeed, queer practices subvert these terms by developing non-linear temporalities (transtemporalities, affective archives, marginal rewritings of history), dissonant spatialities (disorientation, third places, movements between centers and peripheries), and hybrid modes of enunciation (multilingual writing, multimedia devices, fragmentary narratives). How do these formal strategies affect the way we conceptualize the migratory experience itself?

These aesthetics facilitate the conception of community as a relational and situational process, notably comprising precarious forms of belonging, temporary coalitions, artistic or digital micro-communities, and transnational networks that are formed less around identity than around the circulation of emotions, references, and practices. Cultural productions transform the notions of safe spaces and brave spaces, which are often defined and mobilized in activist contexts, into a field of aesthetic experimentation. In this field, minority spaces of expression, sensitive configurations of resistance, and narrative scenes are created, in which conflict itself becomes a resource. What limits or tensions do these spaces reveal in the narratives?

This panel invites contributions focusing on literary and artistic corpora that explore these reconfigurations. Propositions should examine, from a comparative perspective, how and to what extent queer migrations generative alternative models of community, solidarity, and subjectivation that could renew the theoretical frameworks of contemporary comparative studies.

Please send a proposal of no more than 250 words by January 15, 2026, to the following two email addresses: priscilla.wind@uca.fr and flora.roussel@mcgill.ca. This panel will be proposed for the annual conference of the Canadian Comparative Literature Association (CCLA), which will take place from June 8 to 10 in a hybrid format (in-person and online) at McGill University (Canada). Please note that if the panel is accepted, a fee will be required to participate in the CCLA conference.

Bibliographie / Bibliography

