L’ère du trauma et de la mémoire . e rôle de la littérature dans la reconfiguration des sens et des récits dans les contextes (post)conflictuels (Tours)

APPEL A COMMUNICATIONS

Colloque international

"L’ère du trauma et de la mémoire : le rôle de la littérature dans la reconfiguration des sens et des récits dans les contextes (post)conflictuels"

16, 17 et 18 juin 2026, Université de Tours

Les grands génocides du siècle dernier et les revendications de justice qui les ont suivis ont provoqué un tournant mémoriel des sciences humaines et sociales. Au cours des dernières décennies, les études sur le trauma et la mémoire sont devenues un domaine interdisciplinaire florissant, qui réunit les chercheurs venant de la psychologie, la philosophie, la théorie littéraire et les études culturelles. Des théoriciens de premier plan, tels que Cathy Caruth, Dominick LaCapra et Shoshana Felman, ont beaucoup contribué à une meilleure compréhension de la nature répétitive et différée du traumatisme ainsi que des difficultés épistémologiques et éthiques liées à l’exploration de cet objet d’étude.

Des textes fondateurs récents, dont The Routledge Companion to Literature and Trauma (2020) et Trauma and Literature de Roger Kurtz (2018), mettent en évidence le rôle actif de la littérature non seulement dans la construction de la mémoire collective et de l’identité culturelle mais également dans le travail de reconstruction à l’échelle des individus et des sociétés. Des chercheurs comme Astrid Erll introduisent la notion de mémoire transculturelle et préconisent des études des traumatismes qui transcendent les frontières nationales, tandis qu’Ana Hultgren et Chris Andrews mettent l’accent sur les formes transnationales et transmédiales de la mémoire à travers des concepts de mémoire itinérante, de postmémoire et de mémoire prothétique. Ces recherches concourent à l’élaboration d’un cadre théorique permettant de clarifier la manière dont la littérature contribue à créer une empathie transnationale, à favoriser les réponses éthiques aux traumatismes et à promouvoir la compréhension intercommunautaire. En même temps, des voix critiques, telles que Joshua Pederson et Roger Luckhurst, mettent en garde contre l’universalisation des récits de traumatismes et l’esthétisation de la souffrance, et rappellent la nécessité d’historisation aussi bien des situations traumatiques que des réponses narratives qu’elles appellent.

Le colloque « L’Ère du trauma et de la mémoire : le rôle de la littérature dans la reconfiguration des sens et des récits dans les contextes (post)conflictuels » répond au besoin de repenser la manière dont la littérature façonne la mémoire et raconte les traumatismes dans les contextes (post)conflictuels en se concentrant sur les conflits actifs, non résolus et en cours. Il vise à mettre l’accent aussi bien sur les formes narratives évoquant le traumatisme que sur la lecture et la réception, partant de la dimension performative de l’écriture. Dans cette optique, il s’agira d’interroger également la manière dont les lecteurs s’engagent dans les récits de traumatismes, souvent par-delà les divisions linguistiques, culturelles et géopolitiques, afin d’éclairer le rôle de la littérature en tant que moyen non institutionnel de justice transitionnelle, notamment dans des contextes d’impossibilité de la reconnaissance formelle (Honneth, 2008). La question de la spécificité de la réponse littéraire dans la polyphonie des discours sociaux en prise avec la tâche de reconfiguration des récits pourrait permettre de saisir sa fonction anthropologique dans les sociétés contemporaines, largement dominées par les nouveaux médias.

En s’appuyant sur des études de cas issues non seulement du contexte européen (avec un focus particulier sur la guerre en Ukraine), mais aussi celui du Proche-Orient, de l’Afrique, de l’Amérique latine et de l’Asie du Sud, le colloque entend encourager le dialogue entre différents régimes de mémoire et différentes pratiques culturelles de mise en récit en espérant ainsi parvenir à porter un regard théorique sur cet objet d’étude.

Les propositions pourront être articulées autour des axes suivants :

1) Littérature en tant que mémoire active et archives culturelles : Quel rôle la littérature joue-t-elle dans la formation de la mémoire culturelle en tant qu’espace d’expression alternatif, notamment lorsque la sphère publique reste silencieuse ou répressive ? Quelle importance peuvent avoir les restitutions narratives de situations de violence extrême et les réponses littéraires aux conflits en cours ou non résolues, surtout quand ceux-ci ne permettent pas de déclencher les mécanismes de justice institutionnelle ?

2) Perspective interdisciplinaire sur la poétique de la violence extrême et du traumatisme : Comment les textes littéraires intègrent-ils des techniques narratives et stylistiques telles que la fragmentation, le silence, la répétition, la métaphore et le retard narratif ? Comment ces procédés langagiers s’articulent-ils avec les mécanismes cognitifs et affectifs, mis en lumière par la recherche en psychologie (Caruth, 1996 ; van der Kolk, 2014), en philosophie de la mémoire (Ricœur, 2000 ; Assmann, 2016) et en théorie littéraire ? Ces expériences traumatiques peuvent-elles être saisies et donc dépassées en dehors du récit ? Existe-t-il un rapport à la violence qui ne soit pas médié par la narration ?

3) Reconfiguration de la relation entre l’individu et la collectivité dans les récits de la violence extrême : Les sociétés post-industrielles sont des communautés d’autoréalisation individuelle, où le social est vu comme antipode du personnel (Beck, 2003 ; Gauchet, 2003). Or le dérèglement de ce cadre comportemental et axiologique dans les sociétés en conflit implique une révision profonde du rapport entre l’individu et la collectivité. Quelles formes alternatives les récits d’expériences traumatiques proposent-ils pour articuler l’individuel et le collectif, la sphère privée et l’espace public, l’intérêt particulier et/ou communautaire et le bien général ? Ce nouveau rapport entre l’individu et la collectivité se traduit-il par des mutations des modes de focalisation et des structures narratives ?

4) Éthique et politique des récits de traumatismes : La publication des récits d’expériences de violence possède nécessairement une dimension politique et/ou idéologique, particulièrement dans les contextes de conflits non résolus et en cours. Peut-on éviter l’instrumentalisation de ces expériences ? De façon similaire, leur prise en charge par l’art peut-elle éviter l’écueil d’esthétisation de la souffrance (Sontag 1978 et 2003) ? L’éthique d’écriture et de lecture peut-elle déjouer les pièges de la politique ?

5) Polyphonie des récits littéraires et ses implications épistémologiques et sociales : À la différence de plusieurs autres types de discours, la littérature s’attache à mettre en lumière des expériences et des perceptions incarnées et partielles, qui ne prétendent pas avoir une valeur totalisante. De ce fait, la part qu’elle accorde aux histoires traumatiques des communautés subalternes est révélatrice de son inconscient politique (Rancière, 1998). Quelle place les récits des conflits actuels réservent-ils aux expériences genrées et racisées de la violence ? De façon analogue, comment la recherche en sciences humaines et sociales tient-elle compte de la diversité culturelle et nationale des rapports au trauma pour en élaborer les modèles théoriques et les cadres conceptuels ?

Les propositions de panels qui croisent les différentes perspectives disciplinaires sur le même objet ou comparent les manifestations du même phénomène dans différentes aires socio-culturelles sont particulièrement bienvenues.

Modalités pratiques

Les propositions de communication d’environ 300 mots, accompagnées d’un titre et d’une brève biobibliographie, seront à envoyer avant le 1er février 2026 à : eredutrauma2026@gmail.com. Les décisions d’acceptation seront communiquées aux auteur·trices avant le 15 février 2026.

Les communications auront lieu en présentiel et pourront se faire en français ou en anglais.

Frais d’inscription : 50 €, à régler avant le 1er avril 2026.

Le colloque donnera lieu à une publication. La participation au colloque ne vaut pas engagement de publication, les textes remis à l’issue de celui-ci devant être soumis à une procédure d’évaluation par les pairs.

Comité d’organisation : Liudmyla Harmash (chercheuse invitée LE STUDIUM 2025-26 au sein de l’UR ICD), Roxana Ilasca, Emmanuelle Séjourné et Anna Krykun (ICD, Université de Tours).

CALL FOR PAPERS

International conference

“The Age of Trauma and Memory: Literature’s Role in Shaping (Post)Conflict Narratives and Meanings”

16th – 18th June 2026, Université de Tours

The large genocides of the last century and the subsequent demands for justice have led to a “memorial turn” in the humanities and social sciences. Over the past few decades, trauma and memory studies have become a thriving interdisciplinary field, bringing together researchers from psychology, philosophy, literary theory and cultural studies. Leading theorists such as Cathy Caruth, Dominick LaCapra and Shoshana Felman have contributed significantly to a better understanding of the repetitive and delayed nature of trauma. They also have provided a clear insight into the epistemological and ethical difficulties involved in exploring this subject.

Recent seminal works, including The Routledge Companion to Literature and Trauma (2020) and Roger Kurtz’s Trauma and Literature (2018), highlight the active role of literature not only in the construction of collective memory and cultural identity, but also in the work of reconstruction at the individual and societal levels. Major scholars like Astrid Erll introduce the notion of transcultural memory and advocate for research on trauma that transcend national borders, while Ana Hultgren and Chris Andrews emphasise the importance of transnational and transmedia forms of memory through the concepts of itinerant, prosthetic and post-memory. This research contributes to the development of a theoretical framework that clarifies how literature helps to create transnational empathy, foster ethical responses to trauma and promote understanding between social, ethnical and/or religious communities. At the same time, critical voices such as Joshua Pederson and Roger Luckhurst alert to danger of levelling differences, standardisation of trauma narratives and aestheticisation of suffering, thus reminding us of the need to historicise both traumatic situations and the narrative responses they elicit.

The international conference “The Age of Trauma and Memory: Literature’s Role in Shaping (Post)Conflict Narratives and Meanings” responds to the need to rethink how literature shapes memory and figures trauma in (post)conflict situations by focusing on active, unresolved or ongoing, antagonisms. It aims to investigate both the analysis of narrative forms that evoke trauma and their deciphering, interpretation and reception, striving to grasp not only the expressive but also the performative dimension of writing. In this perspective, we will try to examine how readers engage with narratives of trauma – often across linguistic, cultural and geopolitical divides – in order to shed light on the role of literature as a non-institutional means of transitional justice, particularly in contexts where formal recognition seems impossible (Honneth, 2008). Finally, delving into the question of the specificity of the literary response in the polyphony of social discourses grappling with the task of reshaping collective imaginary and narratives could help us understand its anthropological function in contemporary societies, which are largely dominated by new media.

Drawing on case studies from the European context (with a particular focus on the war in Ukraine), but also the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and South Asia, the conference seeks to encourage comparative dialogue between different memory regimes and different cultural practices of storytelling, in the hope of achieving a theoretical perspective on this subject of study.

Proposals will be structured around the following themes:

1) Literature as active memory and cultural archive: Being an alternative space for expression, particularly in the societies where the public sphere remains silent or is repressed, what role does literature play in shaping cultural memory? What social and political impact can narrative re-enactment of situations of extreme violence create and what consequences may literary responses to ongoing or unresolved conflicts have, when they do not trigger the mechanisms of institutional justice?

2) An interdisciplinary perspective on the poetics of extreme violence and trauma: How do literary texts incorporate narrative and stylistic techniques such as fragmentation, ellipse, repetition, metaphor and narrative delay? How do these linguistic means relate to the cognitive and affective mechanisms highlighted by research in psychology (Caruth, 1996; van der Kolk, 2014), philosophy of memory (Ricœur, 2000; Assmann, 2016) and literary theory? Can these traumatic experiences be grasped and thus overcome without resorting to narrative? Put another way, is there a relationship to violence that is not mediated by narration?

3) Taking another look on the relationship between individual and community in literary accounts of extreme violence: Post-industrial societies are undisputably the communities of individual self-realisation, where the collective issues are seen as contradictory to personal yearnings (Beck, 2003; Gauchet, 2003). However, the disruption of this behavioural and axiological framework in societies experiencing violent conflicts entails a profound review of the relationship between individual and community. What alternative forms of organising personal and collective concerns do literary accounts of traumatic experiences offer to their readers? How do they link together the private sphere and the public space, individual and/or small group interests and the general good? Does this new relationship between the individual and the community change narrative structures?

4) Ethics and politics of trauma narratives: The publication of literary accounts of extreme violence necessarily has a political and/or ideological dimension, particularly in contexts of unresolved and ongoing conflicts. Can the instrumentalisation of these experiences be avoided? Similarly, can their artistic treatment avoid aestheticisation of suffering (Sontag 1978, 2003)? Can the ethics of writing and reading overcome the pitfalls of politics?

5) Polyphony in literary narratives and its epistemological and social implications: Unlike many other types of discourse, literature seeks to highlight embodied experiences and partial perceptions of reality that do not claim to be common and exclude other points of view. Therefore, a more or less important place a text gives to the traumatic histories of subaltern communities reveals its political unconscious (Rancière, 1998). What place do narratives of current conflicts reserve for gendered and racialised experiences of violence? Likewise, how does research in the humanities and social sciences take into account the cultural and national diversity of relationships to trauma in order to develop theoretical models and conceptual frameworks?

Panel proposals that combine different disciplinary perspectives on the same subject or compare manifestations of the same phenomenon in different geographical and cultural areas are particularly welcome.

Practical details

Paper proposals of approximately 300 words, accompanied by a short presentation of author’s academic career and a brief biobibliography, should be sent before 1st February 2026 to: eredutrauma2026@gmail.com. Authors will be notified of acceptance decisions by 15th February 2026.

Presentations will take place in person and may be given in French or in English.

Registration fee: €50, payable before 1st April 2026.

The conference will be followed by a publication. Participation in the conference does not guarantee publication, as the texts submitted at the end of the conference will be subject to a peer review process.

Organising committee: Liudmyla Harmash (Le Studium visiting fellow 2025-26 at the ICD research unit), Roxana Ilasca, Emmanuelle Séjourné and Anna Krykun (ICD, University of Tours).

