Genrer (la réutilisation) / Engendering (repurposing) (revue Intermédialités)

Ce numéro spécial d’Intermédialités s’appuie sur le concept de réutilisation (repurposing) en l’abordant dans une perspective située et informée par les études de genre. Inspiré de la notion de bricolage développée par Claude Lévi-Strauss, la réutilisation décrit des pratiques dérivatives et appropriationnistes. Dans des contextes alternatifs et contre-culturels, il désigne des interventions critiques sur les textes, les médias et les infrastructures dominantes (Anderson 2009 ; Arnold & Blackman 2023 ; Caldwell 2006 ; DelFanti & Södenberg 2018 ; Maule 2023; Renzi 2020)

Ce numéro propose ainsi une relecture interdisciplinaire du concept de réutilisation du point de vue de l’activisme féministe et LGBTQIA+, en s’intéressant aux manières dont il peut contribuer à la création, la consolidation et la préservation de pratiques et d’actions collaboratives, résistantes et relationnelles à travers différents champs, disciplines et médias. Au-delà du seul contexte de la production cinématographique féministe, il s’agit de se demander comment la réutilisation peut être envisagée comme un concept génératif, apte à aborder les intersections transhistoriques du genre et des médias dans une perspective intermédiale.

Contexte

Dans une industrie culturelle qui, comme le soutient Benjamin Anderson, réutilise toute critique, l’impératif des médias oppositionnels est de demeurer « ancrés dans la praxis et non simplement dans l’idéologie » (2009, p. 23–24).

Les potentialités médiatiques de réutilisation s’étendent bien au-delà du cinéma et de la vidéo expérimentale. En tant que pratique créative, la réutilisation permet à des artistes féministes et queers de répondre à des préoccupations écologiques, refusant le gaspillage et valorisant la seconde vie des matériaux.

Une œuvre emblématique de land art d’Agnes Denes, Wheatfield – A Confrontation (1982), où l’artiste transforma une terre dégradée en environnement florissant, illustre la manière dont la rréutilisation peut servir de pratique intersectionnelle, politiquement engagée et écologiquement consciente, qui défie la logique consumériste et promeut la durabilité. La réutilisation est aussi un concept central dans la remédiation archivistique de documents et médias inscrits dans des discours dominants (Brunow 2021 ; Eichhorn 2013; Rahman & Pratiwi 2023).

Conformément à la ligne éditoriale d’Intermédialités, qui vise à tester les concepts d’action sur une large gamme d’objets médiatiques, nous invitons les contributeur·rices à examiner comment les pratiques de réutilisation, plutôt que de simplement réagir à un environnement médiatique changeant, peuvent offrir des opportunités vastes de changement social et d’intervention critique. En reliant les espaces artistiques, écologiques et théoriques, la théorisation de réutilisation que nous proposons offre un outil analytique solide pour comprendre comment le genre, les médias et la matérialité s’entrecroisent dans des actes puissants de réappropriation et de résistance.

Cadre théorique

Les responsables du numéro invitent les auteur·rices à théoriser la réutilisation en mobilisant des concepts et approches issus des études médiatiques et des études de genre. Ces contributions peuvent notamment s’appuyer sur :

• Des analyses qui envisagent la réutilisation d’espaces préexistants pour la construction d’expériences queers, notamment dans Cruising Utopia (2009) de José Esteban Muñoz, ou chez des praticien·nes queers comme Sadie Benning, qui a reconceptualisé l’espace filmique à partir de technologies d’enregistrement réutilisées ;

• Des esthétiques et pratiques artistiques qui réutilisent, détournent ou réapproprient des textes, récits et œuvres d’un point de vue décolonial. Les auteur·rices sont invité·es à considérer les pratiques de réutilisation menées par des individus, collectifs ou communautés qui l’envisagent comme une stratégie de restitution culturelle, de contre-généalogie, d’ontogenèse et de justice sociale ;

• Dans le cadre de l’archéologie des médias, des réflexions sur la manière dont la réutilisation peut résister aux visions linéaires ou téléologiques de l’histoire, en mettant en avant la fragmentation, le palimpseste et l’hétérogénéité, autant de qualités que l’on retrouve dans les expressions souvent non linéaires de l’art féministe et queer ;

• La narration transmédia, qui favorise l’évolution des récits à travers différentes plateformes et formes (Jenkins 2006), peut également servir de modèle pour concevoir la réutilisation comme une pratique intrinsèquement adaptable et fluide, ouverte à la multiplicité des points de vue ;

• Les contributions peuvent aussi s’inspirer des philosophies posthumanistes féministes de Donna Haraway (2007) ou Stacy Alaimo (2016), qui défendent une éthique de la trans-corporéité — la reconnaissance de l’interconnexion entre agents humains et non humains.

—

Les contributions pourront se concentrer sur l’un des quatre axes principaux suivants, tout en conservant une approche intermédiale conforme à l’esprit de la revue :

• Genrer la réutilisation : vers une théorie intermédiale du genre dans les médias ;

• Réutiliser et reconfigurer l’histoire transgénérationnelle des médias genrés ;

• Géopolitique des pratiques médiatiques genrées réutilisées ;

• Théorie critique écologiquement informée et pratiques médiatiques genrées réutilisées.

—

Les propositions pourront porter — sans s’y limiter — sur les thèmes et objets suivants :

• Pratiques médiatiques genrées de réutilisation dans la peinture, la photographie, la vidéo, le cinéma, la télévision, l’art internet, le jeu vidéo, etc. telles que le New Queer Cinema, l’alt porn, les jeux vidéo DIY, les festivals de cinéma et de médias LGBTQ+, les collectifs de production médiatique, etc. ;

• Représentations incorporées dans les pratiques médiatiques genrées ;

• Récits de soi (genre, traumatisme, maladie, etc.) dans les pratiques médiatiques genrées ;

• Réutilisation des pratiques médiatiques genrées dans le Sud global et/ou selon une perspective autochtone ;

• Archéologie médiatique genrée ;

• Histoires médiatiques alternatives du genre ;

• Matérialité médiatique et genre.

—

—

Intermédialités est une revue scientifique semestrielle qui publie en français et en anglais des articles inédits évalués de façon anonyme par des pairs.

Les propositions d’articles (350 à 400 mots) doivent être acheminées avant le 10 janvier 2026 aux adresses suivantes : caroline.bem@umontreal.ca et rosanna.maule@concordia.ca. En plus du résumé de la proposition, une bibliographie préliminaire (cinq livres ou articles) ainsi qu’une brève notice biographique (discipline, champs d’intérêt, 5 à 10 lignes) sont demandées. Les propositions seront évaluées en fonction de l’originalité de l’approche, de la pertinence de la problématique et de l’adéquation avec la revue.

Les articles définitifs seront à soumettre le 1er août 2026. Ils devront avoisiner les 6 000 mots (40 000 caractères, espaces compris) et pourront comporter des illustrations (sonores, visuelles, fixes ou animées), dont l’auteur·e de l’article aura pris soin de demander les droits de publication.

Pour de plus amples informations sur la revue, consultez les numéros accessibles en ligne sur la plateforme Érudit : www.erudit.org/fr/revues/im/

—

Call for Papers

This special issue of Intermédialités builds on the concept of repurposing from a gender-informed, situated perspective. Inspired by Claude Lévi-Strauss’s notion of bricolage, repurposing describes derivative and appropriative practices. Within alternative and counterculture contexts, it points to critical interventions on mainstream texts, media, and infrastructures (Anderson 2009; Arnold & Blackman 2023; Caldwell 2006; DelFanti & Södenberg 2018; Maule 2023; Renzi 2020). This issue, then, proposes an interdisciplinary revisitation of the concept of repurposing from the standpoint of feminist and LGBTQIA+ activism, focusing on the ways in which it may serve the creation, consolidation, and preservation of collaborative, resistant, and relational practices and actions across various disciplines, fields, and media. Moving beyond the singular context of feminist film production, we ask how “repurposing” can be seen as a generative concept geared at approaching transhistorical intersections of gender and media from an intermedial perspective.

Context

In a cultural industry that, as Benjamin Anderson argues, repurposes all critique, the imperative of oppositional media is to remain “grounded in praxis and not simply in ideology” (2009, 23–24).

The medial possibilities of repurposing extend well beyond film and video art. For instance, by embracing repurposing as a creative practice, feminist and queer artists address ecological concerns that reject wastefulness and value the afterlives of materials. A key early land art piece by Agnes Denes, who transformed degraded land into a flourishing environment inWheatfield—A Confrontation (1982), illustrates how repurposing can serve as an intersectional, politically engaged, and ecologically aware practice that defies capitalist consumption and promotes sustainability. Repurposing also takes the form of a central concept in the archival remediation of documents and media framed within dominant discourses (Brunow 2021; Eichhorn 2013; Rahman & Pratiwi 2023)

In keeping with Intermédialités’s editorial line of testing action-concepts against a wide range of media objects, we invite contributors to consider how, rather than simply attempt to respond to a changing media environment, repurposing practices offer wide-ranging opportunities for social change and critical intervention. By bridging artistic, ecological, and theoretical spaces, our proposed theorization of repurposing provides us with a robust tool for understanding how gender, media, and materiality intersect in powerful acts of reclamation and resistance.

Theoretical framework

The editors invite contributors to theorize “repurposing” drawing on concepts and approaches from the fields of both media and gender studies. These might include:

• Accounts that build on imaginings of repurposing of preexisting spaces for queer experience building, such as, amongst others, José Esteban Muñoz’s Cruising Utopia (2009) and the work of queer practitioners, such as Sadie Benning, who reconceptualized filmic space through the use of repurposed image capture technologies;

• Aesthetics and art practices that reuse, appropriate, and reutilize texts, narratives, and artworks from a decolonial perspective—contributors are invited to consider repurposing practices by individuals, collectives, and communities that view repurposing as a strategy of cultural restitution, counter-genealogy, ontogenesis, and social justice;

• Similarly, within the context of media archeology, we invite contributors to ask how repurposing might work as a means of resisting linear or teleological views of history by emphasizing fragmentation, palimpsest, and heterogeneity—qualities that parallel the fractured, often nonlinear expressions found in feminist and queer art practices;

• Transmedia storytelling, which encourages narratives to evolve across various platforms and forms (Jenkins 2006), provides yet another model through which repurposing can be seen as an inherently adaptive, fluid practice that allows for multiple, intersecting perspectives;

• Contributions might also turn to the work of feminist posthumanist scholars like Donna Haraway (2007) and, more recently, Stacy Alaimo (2016), who argue for an ethics of “trans-corporeality”—the recognition of interconnectedness between human and non-human agents.

Contributions might focus on one of four main axes of investigation while maintaining an intermedial approach consistent with the journal’s mandate:

• Engendering repurposing: towards an intermedial theory of gender in media

• Repurposing and the transgenerational history of gendered media

• The geopolitics of repurposed gender and media practices

• Ecologically informed critical theory and repurposed gendered media practices

Possible contributions might focus on—but are not limited to—the following objects and themes:

• Gender-informed repurposing media practices in painting, photography, video, film, TV, internet art, video games, etc. such as the New Queer Cinema, alt porn, DIY video games, LGBTQ+ film and media festivals, media production collectives, etc.;

• Embodied representations within gender-informed media practices;

• Narratives of self (gender, trauma, illness etc.) within gender-informed media practices;

• Repurposing gender-informed media practices in the Global South and/or from an Indigenous perspective;

• Gender-informed media archaeology;

• Alternative gendered media histories;

• Media materiality and gender.

***

Intermédialités/Intermediality is a biannual journal, which publishes original articles in French and English evaluated through a blind peer review process.

Proposals (350–400 words) in English or French should include an abstract, a preliminary bibliography (five books or articles), and a brief biographical note (discipline, fields of interest, 5–10 lines). Proposals will be evaluated based on the originality of the approach, thematic relevance and fit with the journal. They should be sent to the guest editors (caroline.bem@umontreal.ca et rosanna.maule@concordia.ca) by January 10, 2026.

Completed texts will be due August 1, 2026. They should be no longer than 6,000 words (40,000 characters, including spaces) and can incorporate illustrations (audio, visual, still, or animated) whose publication rights should be secured by the authors.

For more information on Intermédialités/Intermedialities, please consult the journal issues available through the online portal Érudit: https://www.erudit.org/en/journals/im/