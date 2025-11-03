Lecture: “Free Fiction: Darrieussecq v. Laurens” by Professor Annabel Kim (The Ohio State University)

Free Fiction: Darrieussecq v. Laurens

The French Center of Excellence at The Ohio State University is delighted to host Professor Annabel Kim (Harvard University) for a lecture entitled “Free Fiction: Darrieussecq v. Laurens” on November 20, 2025, as part of its Autumn 2025 series.

Professor Kim will revisit the long-standing debate between Marie Darrieussecq and Camille Laurens to explore questions of authorship, experience, and the freedom of fiction through their biographical works, Être ici est une splendeur and La petite danseuse de quatorze ans.

Thursday, November 20, 2025

4:00-5:00 PM (Columbus) / 10:00–11:00 PM (Paris)

Online via CarmenZoom

This event is organized by the Department of French and Italian at The Ohio State University, with support from the French Cultural Services in the US, and the Consulate General of France in Chicago.