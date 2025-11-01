Fellowships in French and Francophone Studies Graduate Program at Purdue University

Applications Now Open: French and Francophone Studies Graduate Program at Purdue University

We are excited to announce that applications are now open for the French and Francophone Studies Graduate Program at Purdue University. This program offers advanced study in French language, literature, culture, and Francophone studies, preparing students for careers in academia, education, and beyond.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2025

Helpful Links: Information about the Department: https://www.cla.purdue.edu/academic/slc/l/french/index.html

Application Materials: https://www.purdue.edu/academics/ogsps/prospective/gradrequirements/westlafayette/fll.html

How to Apply: https://www.purdue.edu/academics/ogsps/admissions/how-to-apply/index.html?utm_source=sidecontent&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=apply-request-sidecontent

Our M.A. and Ph.D. programs offer training in language, literature, literary history, critical theory, film, cultural studies, Francophone studies, medieval literature and language, neurohumanities, and research methods.

Fellowships are available for high-ranking incoming students and also for students who are writing doctoral dissertations. The department has a number of teaching assistantships for both Masters and Ph.D. students. Incoming teaching assistants receive valuable training in pedagogical theory and methodologies during the first semester of their program.

Graduate students may also participate in an exchange with partner universities in Grenoble.

All graduate students who are accepted to the SLC graduate programs receive financial support in the form of teaching assistantships or other types of funding. In 2023-24, graduate teaching assistantships provided a minimum of $22,000 for the academic year, plus tuition and fee remission, in return for half-time teaching or other departmental staff duties.

Graduate students have access to many other funding opportunities through the Fellowship Office and the College of Liberal Arts, which we encourage you to explore.

Andrews Doctoral Fellowships provide two years of support to new PhD students of superior academic ability.

David Ross fellowships provide one year of support for incoming graduate students.