Eugesta Workshop “Modern Masculinities and Classical Reception” (en ligne)
Eugesta Workshop “Modern Masculinities and Classical Reception”
6-7 November 2025, online
Organizers:
Alastair Blanshard, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, and Anna Chiara Corradino
—
6 November
8 am UK - 9 am UE - 6 pm Brisbane
8-8.10 - Jacqueline Fabre-Serris: Institutional Greetings
Session 1
8.10-40 - 9.10-40 - 6.10-40
Luis Unceta Gómez - Classical Models for Contemporary Toxic Masculinities
8.40-9.10 - 9.40-10.10 - 6.40-7.10
Fabien Bièvres-Perrin - Tiphaine Besnard - Modern Masculinities and the t(h)reat of ancien women
Discussion - 7.10-7.30 - 9.10-9.30 - 7.10-7.30
Session 2
9.30-10 - 10-30-11 - 7.30-8
Katharina Wesselmann - 'Tonigh we'll dine in hell' Toxic Thermopylae and its Herodotean origins
10-10.30 - 11-11.30 - 8-8.30
Shushma Malik - 2024: Roman Men return to the Games (Gladiator II and those About to die
Discussion 10.30-10-50 - 11.30-11.50- 8.30-8.50
7 November
Session 3
8.10-40 - 9.10-40 - 6.10-40
Alastair Blanshard - Hercules and the Modern Man
8.40-9.10 - 9.40-10.10 - 6.40-7.10
Florian Freitag - The Legacy of beefcake: Post-Physique and Neo-Physique
Discussion - 9.10-30 - 10.10-30 - 7.10-30
Session 4
9.30-10 - 10-30-11 - 7.30-8
Filippo Cralà-Uhink - Symposium: Greek bodies, Greek National Heritage, Pornography and the Constructions of Masculinities
10-10.30 - 11-11.30 - 8-8.30
Anna Chiara Corradino - The Mythic Gaze: Re-signifying Adonis and Narcissus in 20th-Century Queer Art
Final Remarks
—
Zoom Link: https://uni-potsdam.zoom-x.de/meeting/u5Esf-uspjMuE90S4OKI5kr0SCdP0axULI2i/ics?icsToken=DHSUvgF_MpZDNWNeQAALAAAAKZZtpX6DJOCwEbtpiFWKHQ9_
bKgGnWonoqdw5TqbVewqa0S6n_vWqoSzObN4oKcqJug-8ZsQ1nqhDsOfjAwMDAwMQ&meetingMasterEventId=FtdZjwLpQVuy0ss4ax2-og
Join the meeting: https://uni-potsdam.zoom-x.de/j/65182488499
Meeting-ID: 651 8248 8499 - Passcode: 71058732all best