Eugesta Workshop “Modern Masculinities and Classical Reception” (en ligne)

Eugesta Workshop “Modern Masculinities and Classical Reception”

6-7 November 2025, online

Organizers:

Alastair Blanshard, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, and Anna Chiara Corradino

—

6 November

8 am UK - 9 am UE - 6 pm Brisbane

8-8.10 - Jacqueline Fabre-Serris: Institutional Greetings

Session 1

8.10-40 - 9.10-40 - 6.10-40

Luis Unceta Gómez - Classical Models for Contemporary Toxic Masculinities

8.40-9.10 - 9.40-10.10 - 6.40-7.10

Fabien Bièvres-Perrin - Tiphaine Besnard - Modern Masculinities and the t(h)reat of ancien women

Discussion - 7.10-7.30 - 9.10-9.30 - 7.10-7.30

Session 2

9.30-10 - 10-30-11 - 7.30-8

Katharina Wesselmann - 'Tonigh we'll dine in hell' Toxic Thermopylae and its Herodotean origins

10-10.30 - 11-11.30 - 8-8.30

Shushma Malik - 2024: Roman Men return to the Games (Gladiator II and those About to die

Discussion 10.30-10-50 - 11.30-11.50- 8.30-8.50

7 November

Session 3

8.10-40 - 9.10-40 - 6.10-40

Alastair Blanshard - Hercules and the Modern Man

8.40-9.10 - 9.40-10.10 - 6.40-7.10

Florian Freitag - The Legacy of beefcake: Post-Physique and Neo-Physique

Discussion - 9.10-30 - 10.10-30 - 7.10-30

Session 4

9.30-10 - 10-30-11 - 7.30-8

Filippo Cralà-Uhink - Symposium: Greek bodies, Greek National Heritage, Pornography and the Constructions of Masculinities

10-10.30 - 11-11.30 - 8-8.30

Anna Chiara Corradino - The Mythic Gaze: Re-signifying Adonis and Narcissus in 20th-Century Queer Art

Final Remarks

—

Zoom Link: https://uni-potsdam.zoom-x.de/meeting/u5Esf-uspjMuE90S4OKI5kr0SCdP0axULI2i/ics?icsToken=DHSUvgF_MpZDNWNeQAALAAAAKZZtpX6DJOCwEbtpiFWKHQ9_

Join the meeting: https://uni-potsdam.zoom-x.de/j/65182488499

Meeting-ID: 651 8248 8499 - Passcode: 71058732all best