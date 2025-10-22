Call for articles and special issues for Incontri. Rivista europea di studi italiani

For its upcoming issues, Incontri. Rivista europea di studi italiani is currently accepting essay submissions and proposals for special issues.

Incontri is a peer-reviewed international journal dedicated to the study of Italian culture from its origins to the present day. Since its founding in 1985, the journal has published original research across a wide range of disciplines, including history, literature, linguistics, philosophy, art history, music, cinema and theatre. We actively encourage interdisciplinary contributions that traverse traditional boundaries within the Humanities and welcome research that situates Italian culture within transnational and comparative contexts.

Published as an Open Access journal, Incontri is the official publication of the Werkgroep Italië Studies (WIS), a scholarly network based in the Dutch and Flemish academic communities. The journal ensures a transparent and rigorous editorial process through a double-blind peer review system. Upon submission, each manuscript undergoes an initial screening by the editorial board to assess its suitability for review. Submissions deemed suitable for peer review are anonymised and evaluated independently by two expert reviewers.

For submission guidelines and additional information, please visit our website (https://rivista-incontri.nl/about/submissions) or contact our editorial office at incontri.segreteria@gmail.com.

Guylian Nemegeer, on behalf of the editorial board of Incontri.