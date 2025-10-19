Autour de Tristram Shandy : lectures, interprétations, héritage(s) (Univ. Paris Cité & en ligne)

Journée d’étude : Autour de Tristram Shandy : lectures, interprétations, héritage(s)

Université Paris Cité, Bâtiment de la Halle aux Farines, 7 novembre 2025

Journée d'étude organisée par Camille Adnot (ENS PSL)

et Vanessa Alayrac-Fielding (Univ. Lille, en délégation à ECHELLES (UMR 8264), Université Paris Cité)

Avec le soutien du Département Littératures et langage (ENS PSL) et de l’UFR d’Études anglophones (Université Paris Cité).

Matin : Salle des Thèses (HF 580 F)

9h45-10h00 : Accueil

10h00-10h30 : Frédéric Ogée (Université Paris Cité) : “Performing the Self in Hogarth and Sterne: Modernity and Identity in Enlightenment England”

10h30-10h45: Temps d’échange

10h45-11h15: Anne Bandry-Scubbi (Université de Strasbourg) : “Tristram Shandy or Educating the Reader”

11h15-11h30 : Temps d’échange

11h30-11h45 : Pause-café

11h45-12h15: Madeleine Descargues-Grant (Université Polytechnique Hauts-de-France) : “Tristram Shandy as Rubik’s Cube”

12h15-12h30 : Temps d’échange

12h30-14h : Pause Déjeuner

Après-midi : Salle HF 234 C

14h00-14h30: Baudouin Millet (Université Lumière Lyon 2) : “The Mind in Tristram Shandy”

14h30-14h45: Temps d’échange

14h45-15h15: Pierre Labrune (Université de Lille) : “Folly, Madness, and Hobby-horses in Tristram Shandy”

15h15-15h30: Temps d’échange

15h30-15h45: Pause-café

15h45-16h15 : Brigitte Friant-Kessler (Université Polytechnique Hauts-de-France) : “Tristram Shandy and the Visual Imagination”

16h15-16h30: Temps d’échange

16h30 : Discussion finale et clôture.