Françoise Buisson, Fabienne Gaspari (dir.), The Traveller's Body in the Literature, Civilisation and Cultures of the English-speaking World
Ce recueil d’articles fait suite aux travaux de recherches menés sur le corps – le visage, le corps du lecteur, ainsi que celui de l’artiste – et fait partie des thèmes abordés par l’une des équipes du laboratoire ALTER de l’université de Pau et des pays de l’Adour. Ces thèmes s’articulent autour des représentations de l’individu et de son rapport avec le monde extérieur lors de ses différents voyages et migrations. Les autrices étudient différentes formes d’incarnation et de physicalité telles qu’elles sont vécues par les voyageurs ayant choisi de voyager. Elles montrent comment le processus de découverte et de confrontation avec l’inconnu mènent le corps du voyageur à être en décalage avec l’Autre. Elles illustrent aussi la physicalité du voyage ancrée dans la nature matérielle de celui-ci en examinant les objets utilisés ainsi que les vêtements portés par les voyageurs. Ces appendices ont une fonction paradoxale et se révèlent être à la fois des obstacles ou au contraire des sources d’émancipation qui en viennent à définir le voyageur. Cet ouvrage met aussi en lumière les personnes qui sont en mouvement et qui évoluent dans des paysages inconnus : l’interaction entre leur corps et ces environnements nouveaux et parfois impressionnants qui les entourent et sont une telle source de libération qu’ils génèrent une forme d’éveil et mènent à la reconstruction d’identités parfois fragmentées. Le recueil comprend non seulement des articles des collègues spécialistes de la question mais aussi des créations des étudiants qui avaient participé à un concours et à une exposition sur ce thème.
—
Sommaire
Introduction.
Françoise Buisson et Fabienne Gaspari
Contents
The traveller’s body at odds with the other
Nathalie Bernard
Disease, Death and the Power of the Written Text in Henry Fielding’s Journal of a Voyage to Lisbon (1755).
Marion Amblard and Sabrina Juillet Garzón
Of the Influence of the Traveller’s Body on the Perception of Scotland in French Travel Writings, 1780-1800.
Nina Eldridge
Jacob’s Body: The Travelling Young Englishman in Virginia Woolf’s Jacob’s Room (1922).
—
The materiality of travel: beyond appendages and extensions
Laurence Roussillon-Constanty
Battered and Bewildering Crinolines: Dress as Empowerment in Mary Eyre’s Travel Writing.
Emna Bedhiafi
The Limits of the Bodyscape: Travelling Hard, Material Environment and the Modern Woman Traveller’s Paradoxical Reconstruction
of her Great Adventure across the Near East.
Nicole Ollier
An Odyssey within one’s Body in Jeffrey Eugenides’ Middlesex (2002).
Tracey Simpson
Have Bike, Will Travel!: Interwoven Journeys in Robert M. Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. An Inquiry Into Values
(1974).
—
Liberating landscapes and awakening bodies
Hélène Vidal
The 5th Duchess of Devonshire’s Exile to the Continent (1791-1793), or the Birth of the Author’s Early Romantic Writing.
Clémence Laburthe-Tolra
Crying out for “Space, Freedom, Quiet”: a Phenomenological Reading of Elizabeth von Arnim’s The Pastor’s Wife (1914).
Virginia Terry Sherman
Finding Freedom in the Sensuous Art of Eating: the Gastronomic Travel Writings of Sybille Bedford and M. F. K. Fisher.
—
The pursuit of plenitude: re-enchanting the body
Pankhuri Bhatt
On Foot in the Himalaya: Stephen Alter’s Pilgrimage to the Sources of the Ganga.
Béatrice Blanchet
Corporeality, Border-Crossing and Metamorphosis in Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Time of Gifts (1977).
Isabelle Keller-Privat
The World Made Flesh: Experiences in Fragility in British Travel Literature.
—
Works by students on the traveller’s body
Introduction.
Françoise Buisson and Fabienne Gaspari
Nathaël Sauvage
Voyageur aux frontières de l’Ossoi.
Anthony Coumes
La carte d’Eveline.
Clément Imberti
Untitled.
Mathilde Esperce
L’Écume des nuits.
Paul Sabatier
Voyage au bout de la vie....
Prune Inchauspé
Dialogue and the Invisible.
Ugo Ryckman
Untitled.