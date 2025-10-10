Françoise Buisson, Fabienne Gaspari (dir.), The Traveller's Body in the Literature, Civilisation and Cultures of the English-speaking World

Ce recueil d’articles fait suite aux travaux de recherches menés sur le corps – le visage, le corps du lecteur, ainsi que celui de l’artiste – et fait partie des thèmes abordés par l’une des équipes du laboratoire ALTER de l’université de Pau et des pays de l’Adour. Ces thèmes s’articulent autour des représentations de l’individu et de son rapport avec le monde extérieur lors de ses différents voyages et migrations. Les autrices étudient différentes formes d’incarnation et de physicalité telles qu’elles sont vécues par les voyageurs ayant choisi de voyager. Elles montrent comment le processus de découverte et de confrontation avec l’inconnu mènent le corps du voyageur à être en décalage avec l’Autre. Elles illustrent aussi la physicalité du voyage ancrée dans la nature matérielle de celui-ci en examinant les objets utilisés ainsi que les vêtements portés par les voyageurs. Ces appendices ont une fonction paradoxale et se révèlent être à la fois des obstacles ou au contraire des sources d’émancipation qui en viennent à définir le voyageur. Cet ouvrage met aussi en lumière les personnes qui sont en mouvement et qui évoluent dans des paysages inconnus : l’interaction entre leur corps et ces environnements nouveaux et parfois impressionnants qui les entourent et sont une telle source de libération qu’ils génèrent une forme d’éveil et mènent à la reconstruction d’identités parfois fragmentées. Le recueil comprend non seulement des articles des collègues spécialistes de la question mais aussi des créations des étudiants qui avaient participé à un concours et à une exposition sur ce thème.

Sommaire

Introduction.

Françoise Buisson et Fabienne Gaspari

Contents

The traveller’s body at odds with the other

Nathalie Bernard

Disease, Death and the Power of the Written Text in Henry Fielding’s Journal of a Voyage to Lisbon (1755).

Marion Amblard and Sabrina Juillet Garzón

Of the Influence of the Traveller’s Body on the Perception of Scotland in French Travel Writings, 1780-1800.

Nina Eldridge

Jacob’s Body: The Travelling Young Englishman in Virginia Woolf’s Jacob’s Room (1922).

The materiality of travel: beyond appendages and extensions

Laurence Roussillon-Constanty

Battered and Bewildering Crinolines: Dress as Empowerment in Mary Eyre’s Travel Writing.

Emna Bedhiafi

The Limits of the Bodyscape: Travelling Hard, Material Environment and the Modern Woman Traveller’s Paradoxical Reconstruction

of her Great Adventure across the Near East.

Nicole Ollier

An Odyssey within one’s Body in Jeffrey Eugenides’ Middlesex (2002).

Tracey Simpson

Have Bike, Will Travel!: Interwoven Journeys in Robert M. Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. An Inquiry Into Values

(1974).

Liberating landscapes and awakening bodies

Hélène Vidal

The 5th Duchess of Devonshire’s Exile to the Continent (1791-1793), or the Birth of the Author’s Early Romantic Writing.

Clémence Laburthe-Tolra

Crying out for “Space, Freedom, Quiet”: a Phenomenological Reading of Elizabeth von Arnim’s The Pastor’s Wife (1914).

Virginia Terry Sherman

Finding Freedom in the Sensuous Art of Eating: the Gastronomic Travel Writings of Sybille Bedford and M. F. K. Fisher.

The pursuit of plenitude: re-enchanting the body

Pankhuri Bhatt

On Foot in the Himalaya: Stephen Alter’s Pilgrimage to the Sources of the Ganga.

Béatrice Blanchet

Corporeality, Border-Crossing and Metamorphosis in Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Time of Gifts (1977).

Isabelle Keller-Privat

The World Made Flesh: Experiences in Fragility in British Travel Literature.

Works by students on the traveller’s body

Introduction.

Françoise Buisson and Fabienne Gaspari

Nathaël Sauvage

Voyageur aux frontières de l’Ossoi.

Anthony Coumes

La carte d’Eveline.

Clément Imberti

Untitled.

Mathilde Esperce

L’Écume des nuits.

Paul Sabatier

Voyage au bout de la vie....

Prune Inchauspé

Dialogue and the Invisible.

Ugo Ryckman

Untitled.