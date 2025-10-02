Bourses de Masters et Doctorat, Études francophones, University of Georgia, USA

The Department of Romance Languages at the University of Georgia invites applications for the M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in French and Francophone Studies. Our faculty teach and maintain active research agendas in a range of periods and geographical contexts, situating francophone literature, media, and cultures within European, Mediterranean, African diaspora, and global frameworks. In addition to interdisciplinary work within our department, students work with UGA faculty in a range of Humanities and Social Science departments and area studies institutes. Area resources include the Consulate General of France and Villa Albertine in nearby Atlanta.

Our department supports graduate students with tuition waivers and competitive teaching stipends as well as opportunities for research and travel funding. Additional support is available from UGA’s Graduate School and the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts. After rigorous and comprehensive pedagogical training, graduates leave the program with experience teaching in traditional, hybrid, and online formats. Faculty and staff work with the Romance Languages Graduate Student Organization to provide professional development and foster a vibrant and inclusive intellectual community.

Our M.A. graduates pursue a wide range of careers; some have chosen to continue in our Ph.D. program and others have gone on to doctoral programs at Brown, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Ohio State University, New York University, and the Université du Québec à Montréal. Our doctoral students have won prestigious fellowships from the Mellon Foundation and American Council of Learned Societies, and recent Ph.D. graduates have accepted tenure-track and supervisory positions at the University of Chicago, Stanford University, Emory University, DePaul University, Morehouse College, and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. UGA supports preparation for alternative academic careers and job searches outside of academia through initiatives such as the Experiential Professional Development Internship program.

For further information, please visit our website and contact Director of Graduate Studies Nicolás Lucero at nlucero@uga.edu. We also encourage you to contact faculty members whose work is of particular interest to you. The deadline for submission of applications is January 15, 2026.