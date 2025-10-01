French Studies Bulletin, vol. 46.4

The latest issue of French Studies Bulletin is now available online | Including the R. Gapper Undergraduate Prize-Winning Essay 2024

Liverpool University Press is pleased to inform you of the latest content in French Studies Bulletin. Published on behalf of the Society for French Studies, it is the companion journal to French Studies and features short articles in English or French across the discipline, including topical debates and pedagogical reflections.

The Bulletin also carries reports on selected conferences, newly awarded doctorates in French/Francophone studies, and regularly updated information on the Society’s activities, calls for papers, and other notices of interest to researchers.

—

Table of contents Volume 46.4

Essay prize



The R. Gapper Undergraduate Prize-Winning Essay 2024 ‘Repetition and innovation are both integral parts of the invention so crucial to medieval French literature.’ Discuss.

Imogen Whalley



Research Articles



Lodge Objections: Anti-freemasonry and the Defenders of French Algeria

Cian Cooney



Écrire (sur) la lecture (en voyage): entretien avec Michèle Lesbre

Karin Schwerdtner

Reports



Reports on Conferences and Other Activities

Maddison Sumner, Tobias Barnett, Duarte Bénard da Costa, Andrew Sackin-Poll, Emma Wagstaff, Airelle Amédro, Adina Stroia, Jasmine Cooper, and Weibing Ni

Postgraduate Bulletin Board

Tobias Barnett



SFS News

Giovanni Menegalle



