Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions (Abbazia di Novacella, Italie)

The Winter School “Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions” (9th-13th February 2026) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. Now in its third edition, the school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master's or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature, from all over the world. The programme features lectures and small-group seminars with international scholars (among whom Roberto Pertici, Sara Menzinger, Franziska Meier, Jean-Claude Zancarini, Sandra Plastina, Stéphanie Lanfranchi, Fabio Frosini, Claudio Giunta and Piero Graglia). Some participants will also have the opportunity to deliver a paper and discuss their ongoing research projects in an informal setting. Social events, guided tours, and accommodation in the Abbey are included. The programme is multilingual and contributions in French are welcome. A passive knowledge of English and Italian is required.



The online call for applications is open until 31 October 2025: please visit this link for more information on the programme, the costs, the 6 awards for free participation and the application procedure, or contact internationalphilosophy.lett@unitn.it.



Here you have some highlights from the previous editions. Apply now!

Organising Committee :

Romain Descendre (ENS-Lyon), Michele Nicoletti (UniTrento), Andrea Robiglio (KULeuven), Alessandro Palazzo (UniTrento), Salvatore Carannante (UniTrento), Tiziana Faitini (UniTrento)