European and Latin American Literatures and Cultures, MLitt (Univ. Aberdeen)

Acquire a global outlook exploring aspects of European, Francophone and Latin American literature and culture through diverse literary texts, thought and visual media. You can start your study in either January or September.

The programme will provide you with the critical and theoretical methodology to undertake in-depth study of aspects of European, Francophone and Latin American literature, thought and culture. You will apply theoretical and critical concepts in French and Francophone studies, German Studies, and/or Spanish and Latin American studies to different literary texts and visual media.

Our courses allow you to explore literature, film, history, thought and culture through various media and disciplinary approaches. You can work comparatively by combining two language areas or specialising in one language area while having exposure to different theoretical and critical approaches across language areas and cultures within our courses.

We have various activities to join, including our student-led literary arts festival, WayWORD, enabling you to gain invaluable professional experience during your studies. You will develop transferable skills in language and cross-cultural understanding, communication, and critical analysis, opening potential career opportunities in journalism, publishing, charities and non-governmental organisations, diplomatic professions, international relations, and marketing across different work contexts.

The programme draws on knowledge and expertise across French & Francophone Studies, German Studies, and Spanish & Latin American studies, allowing you to appreciate diverse perspectives and gain a global outlook to navigate our interconnected world.

