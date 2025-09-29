PhD Position at Ghent University in French Applied Linguistics and Discourse Analysis (2026-2030)

The Department of Applied French Linguistics at Ghent University is seeking to appoint a PhD candidate for a research project in discourse analysis (100% temporary position for 4 years). The project investigates contemporary French-speaking media and their representations of potential future (geo)political conflicts. Its objective is to identify the argumentative practices, rhetorical strategies, and enunciative features – such as points of view, ethos, figures, modes of enunciation, formulas, distancing techniques, implicatures and reported speech – that emerge when discussing energy-related issues and the armed conflicts associated with them. For a more detailed project description, see this link : https://research.flw.ugent.be/en/projects/energy-transition-future-war-examining-futurological-discourses-french-speaking-media.

Applicants are invited to submit 4 documents – a curriculum vitae, along with a motivation letter, the master dissertation and the names and full contact details of two referees – by 15 November to the following address: thomas.franck@ugent.be. Shortlisted candidates will subsequently be invited to present their vision for the research project in an oral interview with the commission (in French): the applicants are free to submit an original research project of their own design, and the corpus may be expanded to include other types of discourse.





YOUR PROFILE

We seek candidates whose research and/or interest intersects meaningfully with the following research domains:

- Discourse Analysis, Enunciative linguistics and Rhetoric.

- French Studies.

- Ecocriticism and the Environmental Humanities.

- Sustainability Transitions Studies.

- Critical Theory.

We are especially interested in projects that cut across these areas, bringing them into dialogue in innovative ways.

You hold a Master’s degree in French and Romance Languages and Literatures, French Studies or Linguistics (or equivalent).

You have an outstanding record of undergraduate and Master’s-level work.

You have research experience in one or more relevant fields.

You have excellent writing and speaking skills in French.

A multilingual profile or a project conceived in this context will be considered as an advantage.



WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU

We offer you a full-time PhD scholarship for 4 years, starting on 1 January 2026 or as soon as you are available.

The fellowship amount corresponds to 100% of the net salary of an AAP staff member. The exact amount is determined by Ghent University’s HR Department.

You will be based at Ghent University, in the campus Mercator, next to the Gent-Sint-Pieters Station.



INTERESTED?

Please send your application by email to thomas.franck@ugent.be

Application deadline: 15 November 2025.