Career Development Research Fellowship, Oxford

St John's College Oxford is currently seeking to appoint a Career Development Research Fellowship in Modern Languages and Literature (including Comparative Literature and Film Studies), starting October 2026.

Details can be found using this link: https://www.sjc.ox.ac.uk/discover/vacancies/career-development-research-fellowships-2026/.

Any enquiries can be directed to Prof. Barry Murnane (barry.murnane@mod-langs.ox.ac.uk).