Shapes of Shame in Literature (Nova Gorica, Slovenia)

Shame is a deeply social and moral emotion, arising when individuals perceive themselves as failing to meet the expectations of others or internalized societal norms. It manifests through physiological responses, behaviors, and metaphoric expressions, often operating below the threshold of explicit language. In literature, shame functions both as a thematic and structural force, shaping characters, plots, and the emotional charge of texts.

We cordially invite junior and senior researchers from literary studies and related disciplines to participate in the international conference "Shapes of Shame in Literature," which will take place in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, on 15–16 June 2026. The event is part of the research project Shapes of Shame in Slovene Literature (J6-60113), funded by the Slovenian Research and Innovation Agency (ARIS). The project is focused on the poetics and politics of shame in literature, through close, computational and other readings.

We welcome contributions exploring how shame operates in literary texts – whether through motifs of humiliation, the representation of marginalized identities, intersections with class, gender, ethnicity, disability, queerness, or bodily otherness, or via literary techniques such as narrative voice, metaphor, and embodiment. We are particularly interested in case studies, theoretical reflections, and interdisciplinary approaches that consider shame not only as an emotional experience but also as a cultural, political, and aesthetic phenomenon. Please join us in rethinking how literature reveals, encodes, or resists the many faces of shame.

This event will explore the politics and poetics of shame through an intersectional lens, focusing on how shame is experienced and represented in literature across dimensions such as ethnicity, class, disability, gender, and queerness. It will examine how marginalized identities are shaped by interlocking forms of discrimination and how shame functions both as a personal emotion and a social mechanism. Special attention will be given to under-researched areas in literature, such as class shame, queer shame, and the portrayal of disability. The conference aims to foster interdisciplinary discussion and generate new interpretations of literary works through the lens of affect theory and intersectionality.

Please send a short abstract (200–300 words) of your contribution and a brief bio (max 150 words) to shame@ung.si by 30 December 2025. The conference will feature both in-person and Zoom sessions. Each participant will have 20 minutes for their presentation, followed by a discussion. There is no participation fee.

Several key prompts for your submissions: