Congist’26. Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis (Istanbul, Turkey)
CONGIST’26
Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis
Date: 13-15 May 2026
Venue: Istanbul University, Faculty of Letters, Istanbul, Turkey
In the context of social sciences, crisis is broadly defined as a period of severe disruption or instability that challenges established structures, norms, or systems within societies. Crises can manifest in various forms—economic collapses, political upheavals, environmental disasters, technological shifts, wars, pandemics, climate or cultural conflicts. Historically, crises have always triggered societal change, which necessitate adaptation, reorganization, and innovation within communities. Throughout history, the impact of crises has been profound, shaping the trajectories of societies by prompting adaptation and transformation. Societies that fail to address crises effectively often face decline, while those that develop robust strategies can recover and evolve. Understanding crises within an interdisciplinary framework helps to reveal patterns, inform policies, and foster resilience in the face of contemporary and future challenges.
This international congress aims to explore the dynamics of crises from interdisciplinary perspectives. Potential themes for papers and panels include, but are not limited to:
Cultural Crises and Sustainability
Representations of Crises and Sustainability in Media, Cinema, and Art
The Crisis of Art Criticism
Aesthetic Reflections of the Crisis
Crisis in Performing Arts
Crisis, Sustainability, and Misinformation
Social Crises and Transformation: Sociological and Psychological Approaches
Information and Records Management in Times of Crisis: Digitalization, Archiving, and Sustainability
Eco-Communication in Crises
Crisis and Ethics
War, Crisis, and Sustainability: The Impact of Conflict on Societal Continuity
Sustainability and Resilience in Historical and Archaeological Perspectives
Utopian and Dystopian Visions of Crisis and Sustainability
Geographical Approaches to Environmental Crises and Sustainable Solutions
Philosophical Reflections on the Relationship Between Crisis and Sustainability
Crises and Sustainability in the Ancient World
Anthropological Perspectives on the Social and Cultural Impact of Crises
The Language of Crisis: Linguistic Perspectives
Eco-Linguistics and Sustainability
The Role of Discourse in Shaping Collective Action about Crisis and Sustainability
Discourse(s) of Crisis
Semiotics of Crisis
Multimodal Communication in Crisis Situations: Ecolinguistic and Ecosemiotic Perspectives
Ecocriticism, Ecofeminism, and the Climate Crisis: Literary Representations of Sustainability
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic Fiction: Crisis, Survival, and Sustainable Futures
Literary Depictions of Resource Scarcity and Environmental Collapse
The Evolution of Crisis-Related Vocabulary: Historical and Contemporary Linguistic Trends
Narratives of Crisis and Sustainability: Literary Responses to Environmental and Social Challenges
Historical Perspectives on Crisis and Recovery
The Psychological Impacts of Crises
Eco-translation and Climate Crisis
Disaster and Crisis Interpreting
Crisis in Logic
Episteme and Crisis
Phenomenology of Crisis
Postmodernity and Crisis
Ontology and Crisis
Identity construction and Crisis
Language and Signs of Crisis
The Role of Globalisation in Triggering and Resolving Crises
Local Effects of Global Crises
Preparation for Future Crises in the Light of Historical Analyses
Sustainable Development and Crisis Prevention Policies
Income Inequality, Class Conflicts and Crises
The Search For Social Justice and Crisis Management
Wars, Famines, And Waves of Migration
The Effects of Refugee Crises on International Politics
Geographical Dimensions of the Climate Crisis
Natural Disasters and Social Vulnerability
Resource Crises and Geopolitical Tensions
Urbanization and Ecological Crisis
Digital Crises and Social Interaction
Social Impacts of Crises
Post-Crisis Psychological Transformation,
Resilience, and Adaptation Processes
Psychological Impacts of Crises
Congress Languages: English and Turkish
PUBLICATION OPPORTUNITIES
ABSTRACTS
Abstracts of the papers presented at the conference will be published in the book of abstracts with ISBN.
FULL TEXTS
Option 1: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in peer-reviewed edited volumes of the Congist Book Series by IU-Press. IU-Press is indexed in the Web of Science Book Citation Index (BKCI).
Option 2: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in special issues of international peer-reviewed journals published by IU-Press, which are indexed in the Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) and Elsevier Scopus.
Submission of the Abstracts: Please submit your paper proposals (max. 1 DIN-A-Size, Times New Roman 12 point type, 2000 characters including spaces) online at https://eventedebiyat.istanbul.edu.tr/e/congist26 All abstracts will undergo a blind peer-review process.
Congress Dates: May 13 – 15, 2026
Deadline for abstract submissions: November 15, 2025
Notification of evaluation results: December 15, 2025
Early payment period: January 15 – March 15, 2026
Late payment period: March 16 – April 15, 2026.