Congist’26. Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis (Istanbul, Turkey)

CONGIST’26

Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis

Date: 13-15 May 2026

Venue: Istanbul University, Faculty of Letters, Istanbul, Turkey

In the context of social sciences, crisis is broadly defined as a period of severe disruption or instability that challenges established structures, norms, or systems within societies. Crises can manifest in various forms—economic collapses, political upheavals, environmental disasters, technological shifts, wars, pandemics, climate or cultural conflicts. Historically, crises have always triggered societal change, which necessitate adaptation, reorganization, and innovation within communities. Throughout history, the impact of crises has been profound, shaping the trajectories of societies by prompting adaptation and transformation. Societies that fail to address crises effectively often face decline, while those that develop robust strategies can recover and evolve. Understanding crises within an interdisciplinary framework helps to reveal patterns, inform policies, and foster resilience in the face of contemporary and future challenges.

This international congress aims to explore the dynamics of crises from interdisciplinary perspectives. Potential themes for papers and panels include, but are not limited to:

Cultural Crises and Sustainability

Representations of Crises and Sustainability in Media, Cinema, and Art

The Crisis of Art Criticism

Aesthetic Reflections of the Crisis

Crisis in Performing Arts

Crisis, Sustainability, and Misinformation

Social Crises and Transformation: Sociological and Psychological Approaches

Information and Records Management in Times of Crisis: Digitalization, Archiving, and Sustainability

Eco-Communication in Crises

Crisis and Ethics

War, Crisis, and Sustainability: The Impact of Conflict on Societal Continuity

Sustainability and Resilience in Historical and Archaeological Perspectives

Utopian and Dystopian Visions of Crisis and Sustainability

Geographical Approaches to Environmental Crises and Sustainable Solutions

Philosophical Reflections on the Relationship Between Crisis and Sustainability

Crises and Sustainability in the Ancient World

Anthropological Perspectives on the Social and Cultural Impact of Crises

The Language of Crisis: Linguistic Perspectives

Eco-Linguistics and Sustainability

The Role of Discourse in Shaping Collective Action about Crisis and Sustainability

Discourse(s) of Crisis

Semiotics of Crisis

Multimodal Communication in Crisis Situations: Ecolinguistic and Ecosemiotic Perspectives

Ecocriticism, Ecofeminism, and the Climate Crisis: Literary Representations of Sustainability

Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic Fiction: Crisis, Survival, and Sustainable Futures

Literary Depictions of Resource Scarcity and Environmental Collapse

The Evolution of Crisis-Related Vocabulary: Historical and Contemporary Linguistic Trends

Narratives of Crisis and Sustainability: Literary Responses to Environmental and Social Challenges

Historical Perspectives on Crisis and Recovery

The Psychological Impacts of Crises

Eco-translation and Climate Crisis

Disaster and Crisis Interpreting

Crisis in Logic

Episteme and Crisis

Phenomenology of Crisis

Postmodernity and Crisis

Ontology and Crisis

Identity construction and Crisis

Language and Signs of Crisis

The Role of Globalisation in Triggering and Resolving Crises

Local Effects of Global Crises

Preparation for Future Crises in the Light of Historical Analyses

Sustainable Development and Crisis Prevention Policies

Income Inequality, Class Conflicts and Crises

The Search For Social Justice and Crisis Management

Wars, Famines, And Waves of Migration

The Effects of Refugee Crises on International Politics

Geographical Dimensions of the Climate Crisis

Natural Disasters and Social Vulnerability

Resource Crises and Geopolitical Tensions

Urbanization and Ecological Crisis

Digital Crises and Social Interaction

Social Impacts of Crises

Post-Crisis Psychological Transformation,

Resilience, and Adaptation Processes

Psychological Impacts of Crises

Congress Languages: English and Turkish

—

PUBLICATION OPPORTUNITIES

ABSTRACTS

Abstracts of the papers presented at the conference will be published in the book of abstracts with ISBN.

FULL TEXTS

Option 1: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in peer-reviewed edited volumes of the Congist Book Series by IU-Press. IU-Press is indexed in the Web of Science Book Citation Index (BKCI).

Option 2: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in special issues of international peer-reviewed journals published by IU-Press, which are indexed in the Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) and Elsevier Scopus.

Submission of the Abstracts: Please submit your paper proposals (max. 1 DIN-A-Size, Times New Roman 12 point type, 2000 characters including spaces) online at https://eventedebiyat.istanbul.edu.tr/e/congist26 All abstracts will undergo a blind peer-review process.

Congress Dates: May 13 – 15, 2026

Deadline for abstract submissions: November 15, 2025

Notification of evaluation results: December 15, 2025

Early payment period: January 15 – March 15, 2026

Late payment period: March 16 – April 15, 2026.