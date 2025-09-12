Bart Besamusca, Lisa Demets, Jelmar Hugen (eds), The Multilingual Dynamics of Medieval Literature in Western Europe, c. 1200–c. 1600

While the multilingualism of the medieval world has been at the forefront of research agendas across medieval studies in recent years, there nonetheless remain many questions to answer. What, for example, were the stakes and consequences of multilingualism for literary culture? And how do these change if we think of multilingualism through cultural, social, artistic, or material lenses? Taking such concerns as their starting point, the essays in this volume address a variety of aspects of medieval literature and literary culture related to multilingualism. They deal with multilingualism in relation to manuscripts, literary contexts, and historical contexts. The chapters gathered together here address considerations that have been overlooked in previous scholarship, and ask where the future of the study of medieval multilingualism lies. Contributions to the volume are grouped thematically, rather than by date or period, in order to draw out comparative perspectives, with the aim of encouraging innovative new approaches to future research in the field.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Introduction

Bart Besamusca, Lisa Demets, and Jelmar Hugen

Multilingualism and Materiality

2. Looking French: A Comparative Codicology of Manuscripts in Multilingual Flanders

Jenneka Janzen

3. The Multilingual Dynamics of History in the Margins of MS Laud Misc. 636

Michael Lysander Angerer

4. Explicit and Implicit Multilingualisms: The Imago mundi and MS Estense α.Q.5.

Natalia I. Petrovskaia

5. Linguistic Diversity in Sixteenth-Century Antwerp: Exploring a Multilingual Edition of the Historia de Grisel y Mirabella

Rozanne Versendaal

Contact Zones and Cross-cultural Encounters

6. The Fourth Crusade and the Multilingualism of Flemish Literary History: Home and Away

David Murray

7. Code-switching in Bethu Brigte, the Old Irish Life of St Brigit: Preliminary Findings

Érin Nic Coinnigh

8. Together Yet Apart? Missing Multilingualism in the Middle Dutch Arthurian Tradition

Jelmar Hugen

Multilingual Institutions and Milieus

9. Who Read What in Which Language(s) in Late-Medieval Ghent? The Evidence of Book Ownership

Bart Besamusca

10. Multilingualism and Vernacular ‘Intrusions’ at the Late Medieval University of Paris

Teresa Barucci

11. Women as Multilingual Readers in Late Medieval Flanders: Exploring the Manuscript Evidence

Lisa Demets

Index of Manuscripts

Index of Historical Figures and Texts