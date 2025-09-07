Star Trek, dynamiques d’une fabrique de mondes : expansion, variation, densification / Star Trek, Dynamics of a World-Building Factory : Expansion, Variation, Densification (Paris)

Star Trek, dynamiques d’une fabrique de mondes : expansion, variation, densification

Appel à communications - Colloque international

[English version will follow.]

Depuis les soixante ans qui nous sépareront bientôt de sa première diffusion le 8 septembre 1966, Star Trek s’est imposé comme un univers de fiction proliférant, transmédiatique et intergénérationnel que l’on peut diviser en trois grandes ères. La première est celle des débuts hésitants de la première série télévisée, dénommée désormais Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969) et de sa continuation animée (1973-1974). La deuxième, amorcée dès 1979 par la sortie au grand écran de Star Trek: The Motion Picture, s’est poursuivi au cinéma (9 films entre 1982 et 2002) et dans de nombreuses séries télévisées dérivées : The Next Generation (1987-1994), Deep Space Nine (1993-1999), Voyager (1995-2001) et Enterprise (2001-2005). La troisième ère, encore en cours, débute également au cinéma en 2009 par un reboot de la franchise au gré d’une trilogie lancée par J.J. Abrams qui s’est conclue en 2016. Depuis, c’est la continuité initiale du monde fictionnel qui est développée par des préquelles et suites télévisuelles sur les plateformes de vidéos à la demande (SVoD) : Discovery (2017-2024), Picard (2020-2023), Strange New World (2022-), sans compter les séries d’animation et un téléfilm. À ces œuvres audiovisuelles, il faut ajouter de nombreux romans, bandes dessinées, fanfictions et jeux vidéo.

Au fil des années et à travers les médias, l’ambition de la franchise est restée la même : décrire un futur relativement proche (XXIIe à XXVe siècles, avec une incursion plus récente au XXXIIe siècle), imaginé par son créateur, Gene Roddenberry, comme une utopie, quoiqu’elle a pu proposer à l’occasion des moments plus sombres ou pessimistes. Dans Star Trek, l’humanité a su surmonter les obstacles politiques, écologiques et moraux du XXIe siècle pour atteindre les étoiles et participer à la création de la Fédération des Planètes Unies, rassemblant de nombreuses civilisations extraterrestres à travers la galaxie, séparée en quatre immenses quadrants.

Évidemment, si cette série de science-fiction utopique est née dans les années 1960, ce n’est sans doute pas un hasard. La première version, qui apparaît alors que la course à l’espace et la révolution sexuelle éveillent les imaginations, peut également être vue comme un reflet critique des tensions de la guerre froide et des débats de société états-uniens dans les années 1960, notamment les luttes pour les droits civiques. Il faut dire que la présence d’acteurs russe et japonais et d’une actrice afro-américaine pour interpréter certains des officiers sur le pont du USS Enterprise n’est pas passée inaperçue, tout comme le premier baiser à transcender les tabous raciaux de la télévision américaine de l'époque. Mais le relatif progressisme (plusieurs ont pointé ses limites depuis) de Star Trek n’était pas que dans la production, il alimentait également les scénarios qui proposaient chaque semaine une nouvelle planète et ses habitants, une planète qui élargissait le monde fictionnel toujours en expansion et qui permettait d’aborder différents enjeux politiques ou culturels par analogie. On note ainsi que l’expansion est une dynamique structurante de la franchise dès ses origines. Cette volonté se prolonge d’ailleurs aujourd’hui : chaque époque a sa version de Star Trek qui aborde ses problèmes spécifiques ou plus universels. The Next Generation apparaît alors que Ronald Reagan est au pouvoir et déconstruit certains des acquis des luttes sociales des années 1960; Voyager propose un personnage de femme capitaine forte, mais conservatrice et parfois assez autoritaire, alors que le féminisme subit des contrecoups; Discovery s’intéresse aux enjeux de la diversité sexuelle (orientation sexuelle et genre); Picard aborde la question des réfugiés environnementaux et l’intelligence artificielle, etc.

Ce n’est donc pas surprenant si, depuis les années 1990, Star Trek est devenu un objet d’étude privilégié dans les cultural studies anglo-saxonnes, dans les études sur les médias populaires et sur la science-fiction, mais ces études demeurent très rares du côté francophone. La plupart des travaux sont centrés sur ses dimensions idéologiques, politiques et sociales. Mentionnons l’apparition très tôt d’analyses des représentations raciales (Bernardi 1998, Kilgore 2003, Mittermeier and Spychala 2020), de lectures sociopolitiques plus larges (Reagin 2013, Booker 2018), de travaux sur le genre (Farghali et Bacon 2017, Mittermeier and Spychala 2020, Millsap-Spears 2024) ou sur la diplomatie galactique (Gonzalez 2015).

Pourtant, si l’univers Star Trek a suscité une quantité impressionnante d’analyses critiques, peu de travaux prennent pour objet principal la construction de son monde fictionnel en tant que telle — sa logique interne, sa narrativité transmédiatique, sa plasticité ontologique. L’exception notable est le champ des fan studies qui examine comment les communautés de fans participent à l’expansion, la critique ou la réécriture du canon (Jenkins 1992, Falzone 2005, Drushel 2013), mais sans toujours en articuler les implications esthétiques ou narratives. Pourtant, dès ses débuts, Star Trek est envisagé par certains, comme Michael Moorcock (1968), comme un véritable tournant pour la fiction et la narration, inaugurant une exigence nouvelle de diversité narrative, d’engagement social avec les spectateurs et de franchissement des frontières de genre, intégrant une interpénétration des textes savants avec des formes populaires.

Il semble donc aujourd’hui nécessaire d’interroger Star Trek sous l’angle de ses pratiques narratives, esthétiques et mythopoétiques (Kapell 2010), en recentrant l’attention sur les modalités de sa construction fictionnelle. Loin de rejeter les approches politiques et culturelles qui ont dominé la recherche sur Star Trek, ce colloque entend les prolonger dans une autre direction, en interrogeant ce que signifie « fabriquer des mondes » dans et autour de Star Trek. Le présent colloque, qui célèbre les 60 ans de la franchise, souhaite ainsi déplacer le regard vers le worldbuilding de Star Trek, entendu non comme un arrière-plan figé, mais comme un processus dynamique, un système en expansion, parfois en contradiction, toujours en transformation. Cet univers, qui articule continuités et ruptures à travers ses nombreuses itérations, offre un terrain privilégié pour penser la création d’univers cohérents dans leur plasticité même, ainsi que les tensions entre continuité, divergence et reprise; utopie, dystopie et uchronie; récit, imaginaire et encyclopédisme.

Par ailleurs, la dimension encyclopédique de l’univers de Star Trek est parfois si patente qu’elle a alimenté la publication d’ouvrages qui traitent son matériau fictionnel – envisagé comme un « bien expressif » (Kavanagh et al 2001) – comme le feraient de véritables encyclopédies (Ruditis 2013). Et c’est sans compter le megatext science fictionnel (Broderick 1995) et la xénoencyclopédie (Saint-Gelais 1999) qu’il a largement contribué à construire et à alimenter : vaisseaux spatiaux, téléporteurs, communicateurs et scanners, traducteurs universels, androïdes, fédération de planètes, directive première et protocole de premier contact, etc. Les exemples de novums qui ont construit le monde fictionnel de Star Trek avant de devenir des éléments incontournables de tout space opera abondent.

Dans le cadre de ce colloque, nous vous invitons à réfléchir à la fabrique de l’univers de Star Trek, bien plus vaste qu’un simple monde possible, selon une pluralité d’approches : narratologique, esthétique, sémiotique, intertextuelle, médiologique ou anthropologique. Il pourra notamment s’agir de questionner :

les modalités du récit dans Star Trek : formes sérielles, transmédiatiques, épisodes expérimentaux, dispositifs d’embrayage ou de reconfiguration du monde diégétique;

les tensions entre cohérence et contradiction dans l’univers étendu (continuité, retcon, paradoxes temporels, mondes parallèles);

les dimensions esthétiques des mondes Star Trek : architecture, design, modes de corporéité, rapports aux technologies;

l’invention de langues comme le klingon (Lecercle 2015) comme poétique de l’altérité ou le traducteur universel comme politique de l’universalisme;

l'exploration spatiale, le voyage temporel et le monde virtuel (holodeck/holosuite) comme modes d'expansion fictionnelle;

l’utilisation des mécanismes de l’Histoire humaine et de la mythologie dans la création par analogie de mondes, de peuples et de planètes;

les réemplois, détournements intertextuels (science-fiction « classique », tragédie shakespearienne, figures du roman policier ou du roman maritime, mais aussi productions dérivées, pastiches [The Orville, Galaxy Quest, Dans une galaxie près de chez vous, etc.], hommages, parodies ou fanfictions);

les interactions entre texte officiel et productions faniques (fanlore, slash fiction, encyclopédies communautaires) comme autant de reconfigurations du monde partagé.

Ce colloque propose donc de rejoindre les débats actuels sur la narratologie transmédiale (Baroni 2017) et sérielle (Letourneux 2017, Favard 2018, Machinal 2020), sur la fiction spéculative (Forêt et Yulmuk-Bray 2024, Stengers 2020 et 2000), la poétique du mythe et la construction contemporaine des mondes imaginaires (Kapell 2010, Besson 2015). Il s’agit ainsi de penser Star Trek non seulement comme un miroir critique du monde, mais aussi comme une machine fictionnelle et narrative, autoréflexive, en expansion constante, qui pose des questions fondamentales sur la narration (du point de vue de sa création comme de sa réception), la cohérence, la norme et l’altérité.

Le colloque aura lieu du jeudi 17 au samedi 19 septembre 2026 au Collège britannique à la Cité internationale à Paris. Les propositions de communication (25 min) d’un maximum de 350 mots, accompagnées d’une courte notice bio-bibliographique, sont à envoyer avant le 15 janvier 2026 à l’adresse suivante : startrekparis2026@gmail.com. Les communications pourront être en français ou en anglais.

Comité d’organisation : Elaine Després (Université du Québec à Montréal), Florent Favard (Université de Lorraine, CREM), Anaïs Guilet (Université Savoie Mont Blanc, Laboratoire LLSETI), Hélène Machinal (Université Rennes 2, ACE) et Jessy Neau (Université de Poitiers, FoReLLIS).

Star Trek, Dynamics of a World-Building Factory : Expansion, Variation, Densification

Call for papers - International conference

Since its first broadcast on September 8, 1966, Star Trek has established itself as a prolific, transmedia, and intergenerational fictional universe that can be divided into three major eras. The first is that of the tentative beginnings of the first television series, now known as Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969), and its animated continuation (1973-1974). The second era began in 1979 with the release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture and continued with nine films between 1982 and 2002, as well as numerous spin-off television series: The Next Generation (1987-1994), Deep Space Nine (1993-1999), Voyager (1995-2001) and Enterprise (2001-2005). The third era, which is still ongoing, also began in the cinema in 2009 with a reboot of the franchise in the form of a trilogy launched by J.J. Abrams, which concluded in 2016. Since then, the initial continuity of the fictional world has been developed through prequels and sequels on video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms: Discovery (2017-2024), Picard (2020-2023), Strange New World (2022-), not to mention animated series and a TV movie. In addition to these audiovisual works, there are numerous novels, comic books, fan fiction, and video games.

Over the years and across media platforms, the franchise's ambition has remained the same: to depict a relatively near future (from the 22nd to 25th centuries, with a more recent foray into the 32nd century), imagined by its creator, Gene Roddenberry, as a utopia, even though it has occasionally offered darker or more pessimistic moments. In Star Trek, humanity has overcome the political, ecological, and moral obstacles of the 21st century to reach for the stars and participate in the creation of the United Federation of Planets, bringing together numerous alien civilizations across the galaxy, divided into four immense quadrants.

Of course, it is probably no coincidence that this utopian science fiction series was created in the 1960s. The first version, which appeared at a time when the space race and the sexual revolution were capturing people's imaginations, can also be seen as a critical reflection of the tensions of the Cold War and the social debates in the United States in the 1960s, particularly the civil rights movements. Obviously, the presence of Russian, Japanese, and African-American actors playing some of the officers on the bridge of the USS Enterprise did not go unnoticed, nor did the first interracial kiss on American television. But Star Trek's relative progressiveness (it has since been nuanced by many) was not limited to the production; it also fueled the scripts, which each week presented a new planet and its inhabitants, a planet that expanded the ever-growing fictional world and allowed different political and cultural issues to be addressed by analogy. It is clear that expansion has been a defining dynamic of the franchise since its inception. This desire continues today: each era has its own version of Star Trek that addresses its specific or more universal problems. The Next Generation appeared while Ronald Reagan was in power and dismantled some of the gains made by the social struggles of the 1960s. Voyager introduced a strong female captain, yet she was also quite conservative and sometimes even authoritarian, but the context was that of a feminist backlash. Discovery focuses on issues of sexual diversity (sexual orientation and gender); Picard addresses the issue of environmental refugees and artificial intelligence, etc.

It is therefore not surprising that, since the 1990s, Star Trek has become a favored subject of study in Anglo-Saxon cultural studies, popular media studies, and science fiction studies, but such studies remain very rare in the French-speaking world. Most of the work focuses on its ideological, political, and social dimensions. Noteworthy are the early analyses of racial representations (Bernardi 1998, Kilgore 2003, Mittermeier and Spychala 2020), broader sociopolitical readings (Reagin 2013, Booker 2018), works on gender (Farghali and Bacon 2017, Mittermeier and Spychala 2020, Millsap-Spears 2024) and galactic diplomacy (Gonzalez 2015).

However, while the Star Trek universe has been the subject of an impressive amount of critical analysis, few works focus primarily on the construction of its fictional world as such—its internal logic, transmedia narrativity, and ontological plasticity. The notable exception is the field of fan studies, which examines how fan communities participate in the expansion, critique, or rewriting of the canon (Jenkins 1992, Falzone 2005, Drushel 2013), but without always articulating the aesthetic or narrative implications. Yet, from its inception, Star Trek has been viewed by some, such as Michael Moorcock (1968), as a true turning point for fiction and storytelling, ushering in a new demand for narrative diversity, social engagement with viewers, and the crossing of genre boundaries, integrating an interpenetration of scholarly texts with popular forms.

It therefore seems necessary today to examine Star Trek from the perspective of its narrative, aesthetic, and mythopoetic practices (Kapell 2010), refocusing attention on the modalities of its fictional construction. Far from rejecting the political and cultural approaches that have dominated research on Star Trek, this conference aims to extend them in another direction, by questioning what it means to “make worlds” in, around or from Star Trek. This conference, which celebrates the franchise's 60th anniversary, thus seeks to shift the focus to the worldbuilding of Star Trek, understood not as a fixed backdrop, but as a dynamic process, an expanding system, sometimes contradictory, always in transformation. This universe, which articulates continuities and ruptures through its many iterations, offers a privileged terrain for thinking about the creation of universes that are coherent in their very plasticity, as well as the tensions between continuity, divergence, and revival; utopia, dystopia, and uchronia; narrative, imagination, and encyclopedism.

Furthermore, the encyclopedic dimension of the Star Trek universe is sometimes so obvious that it has fueled the publication of works that treat its fictional material—considered an “expressive good” (Kavanagh et al 2001)—as real encyclopedias would (Ruditis 2013). And that's not to mention the science fiction megatext (Broderick 1995) and the xenoencyclopedia (Saint-Gelais 1999) that it has largely contributed to building and feeding: spaceships, teleporters, communicators and scanners, universal translators, androids, federation of planets, prime directive and first contact protocol, etc. There are countless examples of novums that built the fictional world of Star Trek before becoming essential elements of any space opera.

As part of this symposium, we invite you to reflect on the construction of the Star Trek universe, which is much broader than a simple possible world, using a variety of approaches: narratological, aesthetic, semiotic, intertextual, mediological, or anthropological. This may involve questioning:

the narrative modalities in Star Trek: serial forms, transmedia forms, experimental episodes, devices for linking or reconfiguring the diegetic world;

the tensions between coherence and contradiction in the extended universe (continuity, retcon, temporal paradoxes, parallel worlds);

the invention of languages such as Klingon (Lecercle 2015) as a poetics of otherness, or the universal translator as a politics of universalism;

space exploration, time travel, and the virtual world (holodeck/holosuite) as modes of fictional expansion;

the use of mechanisms from human history and mythology in the creation, by analogy, of worlds, peoples, and planets;

reuse and intertextual appropriation (classic science fiction, Shakespearean tragedy, characters from detective novels or maritime novels, but also derivative works, pastiches [The Orville, Galaxy Quest, Dans une galaxie près de chez vous, etc.], tributes, parodies, and fan fictions);

the interactions between official texts and fan productions (fanlore, slash fiction, community encyclopedias) as reconfigurations of the shared world.

This symposium therefore aims to join the current debates on transmedia (Baroni 2017) and seriality (Mittell 2015, Letourneux 2017, Favard 2018, Machinal 2020) narratology, speculative fiction (Forêt and Yulmuk-Bray 2024, Stengers 2020 and 2000), the poetics of myth, and the contemporary construction of imaginary worlds (Kapell 2010, Besson 2015). The aim is therefore to think of Star Trek not only as a critical mirror of the world, but also as a fictional and narrative machine, self-reflexive and constantly expanding, which raises fundamental questions about narration (from the point of view of both its creation and its reception), coherence, norms, and otherness.

The conference will take place from Thursday, September 17 to Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the British College at the Cité internationale in Paris. Proposals for papers (25 min) of no more than 350 words, accompanied by a short bio-bibliographical note, should be sent before January 15, 2026, to the following address: startrekparis2026@gmail.com. Papers may be in French or English.

Organizing committee: Elaine Després (University of Quebec in Montreal), Florent Favard (University of Lorraine, CREM), Anaïs Guilet (University of Savoie Mont Blanc, LLSETI Laboratory), Hélène Machinal (University of Rennes 2, ACE) and Jessy Neau (University of Poitiers, FoReLLIS).

