L. Bourdeau & C. Lloyd, The Edinburgh Companion to the Millennial Novel

The Edinburgh Companion to the Millennial Novel



Edited by Loïc Bourdeau, Christopher Lloyd

The first Companion to comprehensively analyse millennial fiction

Offers a global framework for thinking about the dominant forms and preoccupations of writing by millennial authors

Brings together emerging and established scholars from literary and cultural studies

Engages with major theoretical developments—in queer studies, post-colonial studies, affect studies, narratology, race studies, etc.—to better understand the genre and millennial sociality

The ‘millennial novel’ is a term and genre that is at once over-debated and under-examined. As the first major book to survey and map out the millennial novel across multiple countries, this Companion offers a global framework for thinking about the dominant forms and preoccupations of writing by millennial authors. Scholars of contemporary literature will benefit from its breadth of investigation – across issues of race, gender, sexuality, class, family, social structures, nationhood and literary form – as well as its detailed studies of particular novels and authors, including Brit Bennett, Ocean Vuong, Ottessa Moshfegh, Sally Rooney, Raven Leilani and Ling Ma. Overall, The Edinburgh Companion to the Millennial Novel shows that millennial fiction is neither homogeneous nor impervious to previous socio-literary movements. In turn, it complicates our understanding of the genre, attempts to define the contours of contemporary literary production and reflects on twenty-first-century sociality.

"Bourdeau and Lloyd’s expertly compiled volume provides a compassionate, capacious and complex analysis of the over-discussed but under-analysed concept of the millennial and its relationship to long-form fiction. Taking the term as a marketing and generational provocation, it boldly expands our understanding of the millennial’s potential and limitations." – Rachel Sykes, University of Birmingham.

Contents

Acknowledgments



Introduction: Adulting, Generational Blame and a World of Uncertainty

or The Case for the Millennial Novel

Loïc Bourdeau and Christopher Lloyd

1. ‘My generation, her generation, blah blah blah’: Forms of Generationality in the Millennial Novel

Richard Bingham

2. Modest Temporalities: Time and Tense in Millennial Novels

Alexandra Ksenofontova

3. Dialectic Conflict and Dialogic Becoming: Millennial Authors and the (Re)Negotiation of a Queer Arab Narrative

Rashad Nimr and Michael Karam

4. Trauma, Protest and the Dream: The Australian Millennial Novel

Jessica Gildersleeve

5. (Queer) Passing and Diasporic Aesthetics in Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half and Kama La Mackerel’s ZOM-FAM

Ashwiny O. Kistnareddy

6. Writing Millennial Lives at the Intersection of Class, Queerness and Refugeeism: Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous

Alexandra Kurmann

7. Édouard Louis: Repetition and Transformation

Marieke Mueller

8. You-narration and Anticipatory Shame in the Millennial Novel

Denise Wong

9. Choosing Marriage, Choosing Motherhood: (Be)Longing as Resistance in Alice Zeniter’s Jusque dans nos bras (Take This Man) and Sophie Mackintosh’s Blue Ticket

Sonja Stojanovic

10. From Millennial Matrophobia to Millennial Matricide in Sophie White’s Where I End

Julie Rodgers

11. ‘I’m not a junkie or something’: Millennial Fiction’s Depressed Women and Self-Medication in Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation

Emma Woodhead

12. ‘Love is Communist’: Sally Rooney and the Form of the Couple

Rebecca Waalkes

13. Hardly Working or Working Hard: Registering the Long Downturn in Halle Butler’s The New Me and Raven Leilani’s Luster

Will Berrington

14. The Work of Writing/Writing of Work in the Millennial Novel

Katie da Cunha Lewin

15. ‘Made in China’: Racial Capitalism and the Spectre of Coolie Labour in Ling Ma’s Severance

Harriet Stilley

16. Anxiety of Form: The Millennial Novel and Postsecular Politics

Ryan Lackey

17. Faith is Not beyond the Self: Reconciling Contradictory Impulses in Fatima Daas’s La Petite Dernière

Mrinmoyee Bhattacharya

18. Desi Millennial Fiction: Refusal, Expectations and Misunderstanding in the Age of Terror

Jay N. Shelat

19. After the Flood: Rising Waters as the New Normal in Millennial Ecofiction

Marc André Fortin

20. Solastalgia contra the Good Life: The Failures of Dutch Millennial Climate Fiction

Jesse van Amelsvoort

Coda: What Comes After the Millennial Novel?

Loïc Bourdeau and Christopher Lloyd



A Millenial Novel Bibliography

Notes on Contributors

Index