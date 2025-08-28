Programme de bourses postdoctorales. Gouvernement d'Irlande

L'appel à candidatures pour le programme de bourses postdoctorales du gouvernement irlandais sera bientôt ouvert pour septembre 2026. L'École des langues, littératures et cultures et le Département de français de l'University College Cork accueillent les manifestations d'intérêt. La date limite de candidature est le 23 octobre 2025. Un salaire de 47 273 € la première année et de 47 880 € la deuxième année, plus 5 000 € de frais de recherche directs éligibles, est offert.

Nous serions ravis d'accompagner les candidats dans leur candidature à la bourse de 1 an ou de 2 ans. Les candidats de tous les pays peuvent bénéficier d'une bourse postdoctorale du gouvernement irlandais. La demande doit être faite en anglais ou en irlandais. Pour plus d'informations sur les conditions d'éligibilité, veuillez consulter le document de l'appel à candidatures 2025 via le lien ci-dessus.

Le département de français de l'UCC possède une expertise de recherche en études françaises et francophones, notamment en littérature moderne et contemporaine, en philosophie et en études culturelles, en postcolonialité, notamment dans les Caraïbes francophones, en théorie queer, en humanités psychédéliques, en études du génocide, en mémoire et en traumatisme, en traductologie (y compris la traduction audiovisuelle) et en langue et linguistique françaises. En étroite collaboration avec nos collègues de l'École des langues, littératures et cultures et du Future Humanities Institute, nous accueillons favorablement les projets interdisciplinaires et comparatifs interculturels, notamment dans les domaines couverts par les pôles de recherche du Centre d'études avancées en langues et cultures (CASiLaC) de l'École :

· Langue : cognition, pratique, politique et idéologie

· Mémoire, commémoration et usages du passé

· Repenser les humanités spatiales

· Écriture de la vie

· La traduction comme pratique créative

· Violence, conflit et genre

· Technologies politiques

Les candidats intéressés sont priés de contacter, avant le jeudi 11 septembre, le Dr Kate Hodgson, responsable de recherche du département (kate.hodgson@ucc.ie).

—

The call for the Government of Ireland Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme will be opening soon for a September 2026 start, and University College Cork's School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and Department of French welcome expressions of interest. The application deadline is 23 October 2025. A salary of €47,273 in the first year of the award and €47,880 in the second year plus eligible direct research expenses of €5000 is offered.

There will be two types of award made:

A two-year postdoctoral research project award

A one-year award intended to support the process of writing up the doctoral thesis as a book.

We would be delighted to support candidates in applying for either type of fellowship award and can advise on this. Applicants from any country can hold a Government of Ireland Postdoctoral Fellowship. For more details on eligibility, please see the 2025 call document via the link above.

UCC's French Department has research expertise across French and Francophone studies, including modern and contemporary literature, philosophy and cultural studies, postcoloniality especially the Francophone Caribbean, queer theory, the psychedelic humanities, genocide studies, medical humanities, memory and trauma, translation studies (including audiovisual translation), French language and linguistics, study abroad and second language acquisition. Details of individual French staff research profiles can be found on our website.

Working closely with our colleagues across the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and the Future Humanities Institute, we welcome interdisciplinary and comparative cross-cultural projects, especially in areas covered by the research clusters within the School’s Centre for Advanced Studies in Languages and Cultures (CASiLaC):

· Language: Cognition, Practice, Policy and Ideology

· Memory, Commemoration and Uses of the Past

· Rethinking Spatial Humanities

· Life Writing

· Translation as Creative Practice

· Violence, Conflict and Gender

· Political Technologies

Interested candidates should get in touch in the first instance by Thursday 11 September with Dr Kate Hodgson, research lead in the Department of French (kate.hodgson@ucc.ie).