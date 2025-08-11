Assistant Professor of Francophone Studies (Lake Forest College, Illinois, USA)

Assistant Professor of Francophone Studies

The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at Lake Forest College invites applications for a tenure-track position in Francophone Studies, with a secondary specialization in postcolonial, decolonial, or neocolonial studies, particularly within the contexts of North Africa, the Middle East, West and Central Africa, and/or the Caribbean. The appointment will begin in Fall 2026. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a strong commitment to teaching excellence in a liberal arts setting, and an active research agenda. Native or near-native fluency in French is required. Proficiency in Arabic or another language relevant to global cultural studies, African studies, Middle Eastern studies, or Transatlantic Diaspora studies is highly desirable.

The successful candidate will teach six courses per year including:

· Two French language courses (e.g., Beginning French I and II);

· One to two special topics courses in French and English, focusing on postcolonial narratives, cultural identity, and transnational experiences;

· and one to two courses in Arabic or another language/culture of global significance, further enriching the department’s linguistic and cultural offerings (e.g., “Postcolonial Arab Cinema,” “Arabic through Music,” “Caribbean Music and Cultures,” etc.).

The ideal candidate will incorporate interdisciplinary approaches that contribute to the College’s commitment to diverse cultural perspectives. In addition to enriching the French program, the successful candidate will collaborate with relevant departments or programs (e.g., African American Studies, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Latin American and Latinx Studies, etc.) to create interdisciplinary courses that support the College’s Forester Fundamental Curriculum (FFC), addressing student demand for greater intercultural and transnational engagement. In this position, the candidate may contribute to other programs, depending on their relevant area(s) of expertise. The ability to offer courses without prerequisites that can count as electives in multiple majors and minors is a plus.

Qualifications:

· Ph.D. in French and Francophone Studies, or a related field, with expertise in postcolonial, decolonial, or neocolonial studies (ABD is acceptable if degree is conferred prior to the start of the 26-27 academic year.)

· Ability to teach language, literature, and culture courses at all levels.

· Proficiency in Arabic or another additional language of global significance (e.g., other languages of the Middle East and North Africa [MENA], sub-Saharan African languages, Caribbean languages, Spanish, or Portuguese,) is preferred but not required.

· Commitment to preparing students with critical thinking, communication, and global competency skills for today’s dynamic, interconnected world.

By 10/20/2025, please submit the following to frenchsearch@lakeforest.edu.

In a single PDF, please send: 1) a cover letter outlining your area of specialization, relevant experience, and general research agenda; 2) a curriculum vitae; 3) names and contact information of three professional references; and 4) a statement of teaching philosophy, which should include: at a general level, your thoughts on teaching at a small liberal arts college with a diverse student body; at a more specific level, ideas for courses that you might offer at Lake Forest College. Additional information, including letters of recommendation, evidence of teaching experience and effectiveness, and information on the candidate’s planned research program, will be requested of those chosen for first round interviews.

Lake Forest College offers comprehensive and competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain talented individuals to further our mission. The salary range for this position is $67,000- $70,000 and our benefits can be found at Employee Benefits | Lake Forest College.

A highly selective liberal arts college located on Chicago’s North Shore, Lake Forest College enrolls approximately 1,800 students from more than 40 states and from more than 100 countries. Lake Forest is one of the most diverse small colleges in the Midwest with approximately 50% of our student body comprised of domestic students of color and international students. At Lake Forest College, the quality of a faculty member’s teaching is the most important criterion for evaluation. The College also expects peer-reviewed publications and active participation in the College community. If you are interested in learning more about employment at Lake Forest College, please visit Working at Lake Forest | Lake Forest College.