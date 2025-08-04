PhD positions (Darmstadt & Frankfurt, Allemagne)

The German Research Foundation has awarded funding to the Research Training Group “Aesthetics of Democracy” (GRK 3113-1) housed at Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main and Technical University Darmstadt. We invite applications for up to 12

PhD positions (m/f/d)

(E 13 TV-G-U / TV-TU-Darmstadt, 65% part-time)

for a period of 48 months, contingent upon final authorization of funds, starting by 01.04.2026. The salary grade is based on the job characteristics of the collective agreement applicable to Goethe University (TV-G-U) / TU Darmstadt (TV-TU-Darmstadt).

Conceptual Outlines of the Research Training Group:

In public and academic discourse, democracy is usually considered a form of government. The Research Training Group (RTG), by contrast, explores what it means to understand democracy as a comprehensive context of collective life. Starting from concepts proposed by political theory on the interlocking of the form of government and the form of living together – including “way of life,” “form of life,” “political form of society,” and “social democracy” – the RTG “Aesthetics of Democracy” draws on methodologies from the humanities in order to examine the orders, practices, things, and experiences that give form to democratic coexistence. In all four facets, democratic life has a sensory and aesthetic dimension, which the RTG focuses on by bringing together the study of literature, art, film, and media studies, history, and philosophy.

Aesthetics in this context means three things: first, the socially specific order of the sensorially (aisthetically) perceptible; second, the aesthetic forms, judgments, and experiences of specific forms of democratic coexistence; and third, the artistic reflections and articulations of communality and difference that contribute to an understanding of democratic coexistence. According to the RTG’s starting hypothesis, democracy is an open, reflexive form of coexistence, as it is characterized by disputes about how it should be shaped. Its form consists of the negotiation of its form.

The RTG pursues the aim of training excellent early career researchers and of thus contributing to interdisciplinary research on democracy that exploits the potentials of the humanities and that cultivates ties with institutions in civil society. The academic environment of Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region has long-standing competencies in research on democracy and aesthetics, which are further enriched by the GRK’s 18 international partner organizations on five continents.

Requirements and documents for an application:

The prerequisite for a successful application is an excellent degree (Master, Magister, or equivalent degrees) in one of the participating disciplines (Aesthetics, American Studies, Art History, Comparative Literature, Film and Media Studies, German Studies, Modern History, Philosophy, Scandinavian Studies, Sinology), which must be completed by the start of the program (01.04.2026). Dissertations are generally designed as interdisciplinary projects with supervision from advisors in (at least) two disciplines.

Applicants should be capable of developing an original research question that contributes to the overall topic and concerns of the program. They should be highly motivated researchers who can successfully complete a dissertation project based on their chosen topic within the four-year time frame of the contract. They should also be prepared to reflect on the implications of their research project for civil society in the context of laboratory projects.

The RTG “Aesthetics of Democracy” is a research collective. Doctoral students are expected to regularly be present on campus and reside in the Rhine-Main metropolitan area. We view residency as essential for building community and supporting professional development, as it fosters sustained engagement with peers and faculty in scholarly activities. Doctoral students also play an active role in the daily operation of the program. The study program features a three-stage structure with modules called “basis,” “workshop,” and “laboratory,” in which doctoral students are actively involved at every level. They are represented on committees and help organize various events, such as conferences, workshops, reading groups, and guest lectures. The required attendance and residency enables doctoral students to become an active part of the vibrant academic and cultural life in Frankfurt and Darmstadt.

The working languages of the RTG are English and German. Applicants should have an excellent command of English. Applicants who are not proficient in German will be actively supported in improving their language skills, e.g. through an intensive German course.

In addition to a curriculum vitae, copies of academic certificates, and two letters of recommendation, applicants are required to submit a letter of motivation and a comprehensive, ten-page prospectus outlining their proposed doctoral project. The project proposal should clearly articulate the alignment of the research with the program’s overarching theme, present a well-defined research question, and detail the proposed methodology. Applicants should identify potential advisors from among the principal investigators, specify the relevant academic discipline, and provide information regarding the current status of the project as well as a prospective timeline.

—

Applications should be submitted electronically (one document in PDF format) to applications@aesthetics-of-democracy.de by 14.11.2025. They should be addressed to the director of the program, Prof. Dr. Johannes Völz, Institute of English and American Studies, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main.

Further information on the program, application requirements and admission procedure can be found on our website: www.aesthetics-of-democracy.de.