HOLLIS FRAMPTON : FROM FORM TO IDEA TO FORM OF IDEA

CRITICAL THINKING AND METAHISTORY AS ACTS OF RESEARCH-CREATION

Institut national d’histoire de l’art (Centre Pompidou hors les murs) & Centre de l'Université de Chicago

February 18th-19th 2026

Service Film, Centre Pompidou / Cerilac, Université Paris Cité / LESA, Aix-Marseille Université / Ircav, Sorbonne Nouvelle / Université de Montréal / York University

International Symposium organised by / Colloque international organisé par

Enrico Camporesi (collection film, Centre Pompidou), André Habib (Université de Montréal), Olga Kobryn et Quentin Lepetitdidier (Cerilac, Université Paris Cité), Marie Rebecchi (LESA, Aix-Marseille Université), Swann Rembert (Ircav, Sorbonne Nouvelle) et Michael Zryd (York University)

“Cinéma est un mot grec qui signifie “mouvement” (movie). L’illusion du mouvement est certainement le complément ordinaire de l’image filmique, mais cette illusion repose sur la certitude que la vitesse à laquelle se succèdent les photogrammes n’admet que des variations très limitées. Rien dans l’agencement structural du ruban filmique ne peut justifier une telle certitude. C’est pourquoi nous la rejetons. Désormais, nous appellerons notre art simplement : le film[1].” (Hollis Frampton)

(English below)

“Frampton s’inscrit dans une longue tradition du cinéma expérimental des cinéastes qui sont également des théoriciens, et il connaissait bien cette lignée, notamment à travers des figures comme Sergueï Eisenstein, Dziga Vertov, Maya Deren et Stan Brakhage. Il appartenait à une génération de cinéastes et d’artistes pour qui l’écriture constituait un complément essentiel à l’exploration du médium, aux côtés de Tony Conrad, Peter Gidal, Laura Mulvey, Yvonne Rainer, Lis Rhodes, ou encore Paul Sharits, et plus tard d’Abigail Child, Bruce Elder, Marjorie Keller, Keith Sanborn, ou Hito Steyerl.[2]”(Michael Zryd, Hollis Frampton: Navigating the Infinite Cinema).

Praticien et théoricien du cinéma, Hollis Frampton entretient un dialogue constant avec l’histoire du médium, ses matériaux, ses techniques et ses formes, à travers ses propres films, projets et textes critiques. Il ne dissocie jamais la pratique de la théorie. Son projet inachevé Magellan (1972–1980) en est une illustration exemplaire. Aujourd’hui, comme l’écrit Bruce Jenkins, spécialiste de Frampton, il s’impose comme l’un des penseurs du cinéma les plus importants du XXe siècle : « Il fut, dès le début, un écrivain, et il cherchait constamment dans son art un système aussi sensible, du point de vue cognitif et perceptif, que le langage naturel[3]. »

Le recueil On the Camera Arts and Consecutive Matters: The Writings of Hollis Frampton (The MIT Press), édité par Jenkins, s’ouvre sur cette remarque : « La dizaine d’essais réunis dans ce livre, écrits au fil des années, retrace ses efforts pour développer un discours critique engagé, intellectuellement dense et résolument moderniste, dans les domaines de la photographie, du cinéma et de la vidéo — un discours qu’il voulait à la hauteur de la pensée critique en littérature, dans les arts visuels, et même, de façon audacieuse, dans les philosophies de l’histoire et des sciences[4]. »

Des premiers courts métrages réalisés au milieu des années 1960 avec sa Bolex et le soutien de ses proches new-yorkais (Manual of Arms, Process Red…), jusqu’aux œuvres tardives élaborées alors qu’il se consacre depuis plusieurs années à l’informatique (Gloria!), en passant par des essais visuels décisifs comme Zorns Lemma ou par les cycles monumentaux Hapax Legomena et Magellan, ses films interrogent sans relâche les relations entre image et langage, mémoire et perception, structure et sensation. Frampton explore et expose la structure du film comme un système signifiant, tout en interrogeant ses propres conditions d’existence techniques, historiques et phénoménologiques (comme en témoigne notamment sa performance A Lecture).

Ce colloque propose dans un premier axe de réflexion une analyse de la puissance actuelle des textes théoriques de Frampton, de leur ancrage dans l’histoire des théories des avant-gardes ainsi que des circulations d’idées entre Frampton et ses contemporains.

D’autre part, l’activité de cinéaste de Frampton n’est jamais déliée d’une théorie générale de l’art et du cinéma qui culmine avec la tâche du métahistorien du cinéma, concept qu’il participe à forger. Pour lui, « le métahistorien du cinéma (…) se préoccupe d’inventer une tradition, c’est-à-dire un ensemble maniable et cohérent de monuments discrets qui implantent dans le corps grandissant de son art une unité résonante. De telles œuvres peuvent ne pas exister, il est alors de son devoir de les faire[5] ». Lorsque la théorie sur le cinéma ne suffit pas, l’artiste œuvre et, en mêlant à un point inextricable la théorie et la pratique, devient métahistorien. Comment Frampton, « rebrousse l’histoire du médium en inquiétant ses nœuds, ses embranchements » pour citer Érik Bullot qui réutilise cette notion dans son ouvrage Sortir du cinéma[6] ? Comment ce projet travaille concrètement l’archive, le « déjà-là », cet amoncellement interminable d’images qui « peuvent exister quelque part en dehors de l’enceinte intentionnelle de cet art (par exemple, dans la préhistoire de l’art du cinéma avant 1943)[7] » pour en faire émerger des potentialités insoupçonnées ?

Un deuxième axe concerne l’archive comme outil de réflexion critique et métaphore du cinéma dans l’œuvre de Frampton.

Comme le souligne Ken Eisenstein dans sa thèse ‘Disembering’: The Activity of the Archive in Hollis Frampton (2016), Frampton mobilise la pratique et la théorie de l’archive d’une manière extrêmement originale. Frampton ne considère pas le travail de l’historien et la pratique de l’archive comme des activités de collecte passive de documents, mais comme un processus dynamique de création et de transformation. Dans ses écrits, notamment « For a Metahistory of Film : Commonplace Notes and Hypotheses » (1971), Frampton propose une « métahistoire » du cinéma, c’est-à-dire non pas une histoire linéaire ou purement factuelle du médium, mais une réflexion sur les structures, les discours et les pratiques qui rendent possible une histoire du cinéma. Le titre même fait référence aux “commonplace books” (des carnets de notes où l’on compile citations, idées, références) pour réfléchir à un modèle d’archive personnelle, fragmentaire qui se détache des archives institutionnelles.

Le médium filmique porte en lui des traces matérielles de l’histoire : le film est à la fois œuvre, document, et vestige. Son film (nostalgia) (Hapax Legomena I), 1971, montre toute la complexité de la relation entre la notion d’archive et le médium filmique. Dans ce film, Frampton présente douze photographies prises dans les années 1960 en train de brûler devant la caméra, tandis qu’une voix off (celle de Michael Snow) raconte des anecdotes, des réflexions personnelles ou des souvenirs liés à ces photos. Entre le récit et l'image, il y a un décalage : le commentaire que l’on entend correspond toujours à la photographie suivante, et non à celle que l’on voit à l’écran. Ce geste questionne la fiabilité des récits qui nourrissent les archives. L’archive ne se configure pas dans ce film comme lieu de préservation, mais il évoque plutôt un lieu éphémère, vulnérable, voué à l’oubli ou à la transformation.

D’un côté, l’archive est une notion qui traverse la pensée et la pratique filmique de Frampton, de l’autre, les archives Frampton sont d’une importance majeure pour l’étude de son œuvre. Elles sont principalement conservées à deux endroits : Harvard University et l’Anthology Film Archives (AFA) à New York. Harvard Film Archive (HFA), conserve notamment les copies d’œuvres majeures comme Zorns Lemma, Hapax Legomena, Critical Mass, Poetic Justice, et son œuvre inachevée Magellan. Harvard et AFA conservent également de nombreux textes, essais, brouillons de scénarios, enregistrements audio, notes philosophiques et correspondances, ainsi que les photographies, les notes de cours, les lettres et les documents relatifs à ses collaborations (notamment avec Michael Snow et Carl Andre). Ce volet du colloque invite aussi à redécouvrir ces archives en relation à l’histoire de l’art et du cinéma expérimental des années 1960-80.

Un troisième axe d’étude concerne la situation singulière de l’œuvre filmique de Frampton dans l’histoire du cinéma, et plus particulièrement au sein du paysage du cinéma expérimental états-unien. Une œuvre dont Jean-Michel Bouhours, dans la préface de L’écliptique du savoir, recueil de textes du cinéaste publié en français en 1999, soulevait la grandeur, mais aussi la difficulté tout en pointant la grande méconnaissance qui l’entoure. Bouhours appelait alors de ses vœux à mesurer « toute la portée » d’un projet dit « épique » dont le cycle inachevé Magellan incarne la cime la plus visible et commentée. Un quart de siècle plus tard, la recherche et les études sur l’œuvre et l’héritage de Frampton ont émergé à travers le monde, et pourtant, l'invitation de Bouhours tient encore et nous invite à prolonger la réflexion.

Même si l’œuvre de Frampton apparaît hautement singulière, l’artiste ne travaille pas en vase clos. Son travail, comme celui de Michael Snow ou de Paul Sharits, s’inscrit dans la mouvance du cinéma structurel, définie par P. Adams Sitney en 1969[8], un cinéma qui repose sur une mise en avant du dispositif filmique et une attention rigoureuse aux processus de perception. Nous nous demanderons dans quelle mesure l’œuvre filmique de Frampton répond à cette définition. Son œuvre s’inscrit dans un réseau de références et d’échos, nourri de ses échanges avec d’autres artistes du cinéma d’avant-garde, de ses influences picturales, littéraires et scientifiques, ainsi que de ses propres contributions à la réflexion sur le médium. Cette partie propose ainsi d’explorer ces dialogues filmiques : en quoi le travail de Frampton interagit-il avec celui de figures contemporaines comme celles de Michael Snow, Paul Sharits ou encore Stan Brakhage ? Quelles continuités et ruptures apparaissent entre son approche et celle des avant-gardes européennes ? Comment ses expérimentations structurales ont-elles influencé les générations suivantes ? Si son travail s’inscrit dans la mouvance du cinéma expérimental des années 1960-70, il annonce aussi certaines tendances du cinéma conceptuel et du film numérique. Des artistes comme Harun Farocki ou James Benning ont prolongé ses réflexions sur l’image et le temps, tandis que son approche rigoureuse, voire rigoriste, du montage et de la structure trouve un écho dans plusieurs formes du cinéma contemporain et dans d’autres projets monumentaux (nous pensons par exemples aux Histoire(s) du cinéma de Godard). À travers ces communications, nous interrogerons donc les relations que tisse l’œuvre filmique de Hollis Frampton avec les autres, qu’il s’agisse d’artistes contemporains, de traditions cinématographiques ou encore les influences perceptibles de disciplines connexes comme la photographie, et les apports et autres dialogues avec la linguistique contemporaine ou la sémiotique. De quelle manière Hollis Frampton collabore avec d’autres cinéastes et artistes, comment s’insère-t-il dans l’œuvre d’autres réalisateurs/réalisatrices de son époque, et quelle postérité laisse-t-il après sa disparition prématurée au sein de projets actuels ? Il s’agit de repérer le lignage entre les travaux de Frampton et des artistes qui l’ont fréquenté, et de soulever les formes qui se sont diffusées vers d’autres œuvres.

Enfin, comment aborder la diachronie de l’œuvre ? Le projet gargantuesque de Magellan est-il déjà visible en germe dans les courts métrages des premières années ou bien la tripartition stricte proposée par le coffret A Hollis Frampton Odyssey entre ses œuvres de 1966-1969, quelques essais du début des années 1970, et, pour finir, les œuvres monumentales tardives semble-t-elle adaptée pour parcourir l’œuvre comme un tout cohérent à la progression linéaire et lisible ?

Un quatrième et dernier axe de recherche concerne plus directement l’expérimentation et la réflexion technique de Hollis Frampton. Précurseur de l’art numérique, Frampton s’intéresse à la fois à la pellicule, à l’art vidéo et à la xérographie. Il contribue à la fondation du Digital Arts Laboratory au sein du Center for Media Studies de l’université de New York à Buffalo en 1977[9], affirmant ainsi son engagement dans l’exploration des potentialités techniques du médium. Ce volet de recherche vise à mettre en perspective l’apport de ses réflexions scientifiques et techniques dans l’évolution du cinéma expérimental, en interrogeant notamment la manière dont Frampton anticipe les mutations de l’image en mouvement à l’ère des nouvelles technologies[10].

“Cinema is a Greek word that means “movie.” The illusion of movement is certainly an accustomed adjunct of the film image, but that illusion rests upon the assumption that the rate of change between successive frames may vary only within rather narrow limits. There is nothing in the structural logic of the filmstrip that can justify such an assumption. Therefore we reject it. From now on we will call our art simply: film[11].” (Hollis Frampton)

“Frampton belongs to a long tradition in experimental film of the filmmakers as theorists and was well versed in the tradition through his knowledge of figures like Sergueï Eisenstein, Dziga Vertov, Maya Deren, and Stan Brakhage. He was part of a generation of filmmakers and artists for whom writing was an important supplement to their investigations of the medium, among them Tony Conrad, Peter Gidal, Laura Mulvey, Yvonne Rainer, Lis Rhodes, and Paul Sharits, and later figures like Abigail Child, Bruce Elder, Marjorie Keller, Keith Sanborn, and Hito Steyerl.” (Michael Zryd, Hollis Frampton: Navigating the Infinite Cinema[12])

A filmmaker and cinema theorist, Hollis Frampton maintained a constant dialogue with the history of the medium, its materials, techniques, and forms through his films, projects and critical writings. Contemporary with the conceptual art movement, he never separated practice from theory. His unfinished Magellan project (1972-1980) is a prime example of it. Today, as foundational Frampton scholar Bruce Jenkins writes, he is recognized as one of the most important thinkers on cinema of the 20th century: “He was, from the first, a writer, and he continually sought in his art a system as responsive in its cognitive and perceptual reach as that of natural language”[13].

The collection On the Camera Arts and Consecutive Matters: The Writings of Hollis Frampton (The MIT Press), edited by Jenkins, opens with the following remark: “The dozen essays contained in this book, written over as many years, chronicled his concerted efforts to develop an engaged, intellectually resonant, and distinctly modernist form of critical discourse for the fields of photography, film, and video - a discourse for which he sought equivalence not only with critical thinking in literature and the visual art but, audaciously, in the philosophies of history and science as well.” n[14]

From the early short films he made in the mid-1960s with his Bolex camera and the support of his friends and family in New York (Manual of Arms, Process Red...), to the later works he developed during several years of engagement with computers (Gloria!...), including pivotal visual essays such as Zorns Lemma, the serial Hapax Legomena and the monumental Magellan cycle, Frampton’s films consistently interrogate the relationships between image and language, memory and perception, structure and sensation. He explores and lays bare the structure of film as a signifying system, while simultaneously questioning its own technical, historical, and phenomenological conditions of existence—as exemplified in particular by his performance A Lecture.

This symposium will begin (first axis) by examining the contemporary relevance of Frampton’s theoretical writings, their place in the history of avant-garde art theory, and the circulation of ideas between Frampton and his contemporaries.

Frampton's activity as a filmmaker is never detached from a general theory of art and cinema that culminates in the task of the metahistorian of cinema, a concept he helped to forge. For him, “the metahistorian of cinema [...] is occupied with inventing a tradition, that is, a coherent wieldy set of discrete monuments, meant to inseminate resonant consistency into the growing body of his art. Such works may not exist, and then it is his duty to make them.”[15] When film theory is not enough, the artist works and, by mixing theory and practice to an inextricable point, becomes a metahistorian. How does Frampton “rework the history of the medium by disquieting its knots and junctions”, to quote Érik Bullot, who reuses this notion in his book Sortir du cinéma ?[16] How does this project concretely work the archive, the “already there”, that endless pile of images that “may exist somewhere outside the intentional enclosure of this art (for example, in the prehistory of the art of cinema before 1943)” to bring out unsuspected potentialities?[17]

A second axis concerns the archive as a tool for critical reflection and a metaphor for cinema in Frampton's work.

As Ken Eisenstein points out in his thesis 'Disembering': The Activity of the Archive in Hollis Frampton (2016), Frampton mobilizes the practice and theory of the archive in an extremely original way. Frampton sees the work of the historian and the practice of the archive not as passive document collection, but as a dynamic process of creation and transformation. In his writings, notably “For a Metahistory of Film: Commonplace Notes and Hypotheses” (1971), Frampton proposes a “metahistory” of cinema, i.e., not a linear or purely factual history of the medium, but a reflection on the structures, discourses, and practices that make a history of cinema possible. The title itself refers to “commonplace books” (notebooks in which quotations, ideas and references are compiled) to reflect on a model of the personal, fragmentary archive separate from the institutional archive.

The medium of film carries with it the material traces of history: film is at once a work of art, a document and a vestige. His film (nostalgia) (Hapax Legomena I), 1971, demonstrates the complex relationship between the notion of archive and the medium of film. In this film, Frampton presents twelve photographs taken in the 1960s burning in front of the camera, while a voice-over (that of Michael Snow) recounts anecdotes, personal reflections or memories linked to these photos. Between the narrative and the image, there's a discrepancy: the commentary we hear always corresponds to the next photograph, not the one we see on screen. This gesture questions the reliability of the narratives that feed the archive. In this film, the archive is not configured as a place of preservation, but rather evokes an ephemeral, vulnerable place, doomed to oblivion or transformation.

On the one hand, the archive is a notion that runs through Frampton's thinking and filmic practice; on the other, Frampton's archives are of major importance for the study of his work. They are mainly held in two main locations: Harvard University and the Anthology Film Archives (AFA) in New York. The Harvard Film Archive (HFA) holds copies of major works such as Zorns Lemma, Hapax Legomena, Critical Mass, Poetic Justice, and his unfinished Magellan. Harvard and AFA also preserves numerous texts, essays, drafts of screenplays, philosophical notes and correspondence, as well as photographs, sound recordings, lecture notes, letters, and documents relating to his collaborations (notably with Michael Snow and Carl Andre). This part of the symposium also invites us to rediscover these archives in relation to the history of art and experimental cinema of the 1960s-80s.

A third axis of study concerns the singular position of Frampton's filmic work in the history of cinema, and more particularly within the landscape of American experimental film. In his preface to L'écliptique du savoir, a collection of the filmmaker's texts published in French in 1999, Jean-Michel Bouhours emphasized the greatness and difficulty of this work, while also pointing out the great lack of knowledge surrounding it. At the time, Bouhours called for the “full scope” of an “epic” project to be measured, of which the unfinished Magellan cycle is the most visible and commented-on pinnacle. A quarter of a century later, research and scholarship on Frampton’s work and legacy has emerged around the world, yet Bouhours' invitation is still valid and compelling.

Although Frampton's work appears highly singular, the artist does not work in a vacuum. His work, like that of Michael Snow and Paul Sharits, is often considered part of the structural cinema movement defined by P. Adams Sitney in 1969[18], a cinema based on an emphasis on filmic device and rigorous attention to perceptual processes. We'll be looking at the extent to which Frampton's filmic work meets this definition and exceeds it. His work is part of a network of references and echoes, nourished by his exchanges with other avant-garde artists in film and other art forms, his pictorial, literary and scientific influences, as well as his own contributions to reflection on the medium. This section explores these filmic dialogues: how does Frampton's work interact with that of contemporary figures such as Michael Snow, Paul Sharits and Stan Brakhage? What continuities and ruptures emerge between his approach and that of the European avant-gardes? How did his structural experiments influence subsequent generations? While his work was part of the experimental cinema of the 1960s and 70s, it also heralded certain trends in conceptual cinema and digital film. Artists such as Harun Farocki and James Benning have extended his reflections on image and time, while his rigorous, even exhaustive, approach to montage and structure is echoed in many forms of contemporary cinema and other monumental projects (Godard's Histoire(s) du cinéma comes to mind). Through these communications, we will examine the relationships that Hollis Frampton's film work weaves with others, be they contemporary artists, cinematic traditions, or the perceptible influences of related disciplines such as photography, and the contributions and other dialogues with contemporary linguistics or semiotics. How does Hollis Frampton collaborate with other filmmakers and artists, how does he fit into the work of other directors of his time, and what legacy does he leave in current projects after his untimely death? The aim is to identify the lineage between Frampton's work and that of the artists who worked with him, and to identify the forms that have spread to other works.

Finally, how should we approach the diachronic nature of the work? Is Magellan's gargantuan project already visible in germ in the short films of the early years, or does the strict tripartition proposed by the boxed set A Hollis Frampton Odyssey between his 1966 - 1969 works, a few films from the early 1970s, and, finally, the late monumental works seem suited to traversing the oeuvre as a coherent whole with a linear and legible progression?

A fourth and final axis concerns Frampton’s technical experimentation and reflexions more directly. A forerunner of digital art, Frampton was interested not only in film but also in video art and xerography. In 1977, he contributed to the founding of the Digital Arts Laboratory at the Center for Media Studies at the University of New York at Buffalo[19], demonstrating his commitment to exploring the technical potential of the medium. This research axis seeks to contextualize the impact of his scientific and technical reflections on the development of experimental film, particularly by examining how Frampton anticipated the transformations of the moving image in the age of new technologies[20].

Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography

Carl André et Hollis Frampton, Douze Dialogues 1962-1963. Photographies de Hollis Frampton, Paris, Macula, 2023.

Raymond Bellour, L’Entre-images. Photo. Cinéma. Vidéo, Paris, La Différence, 1990.

François Bovier, « Hollis Frampton ou le hors-champ du cinéma : le projet Magellan », Décadrages, 1-2, 2003, p. 88-102.

Christa Blümlinger, “Théories-manifestes des cinéastes et artistes face au numérique”, Cinéma & Technologie, Érudit, Volume 31, numéro 1-2-3, 2011, p. 95–111, https://id.erudit.org/iderudit/1027443ar

Enrico Camporesi, Jonathan Pouthier (dir.), L'Histoire d'Une Histoire du cinéma, Paris expérimental, 2023.

Ken Eisenstein, ‘Disembering’: The Activity of the Archive in Hollis Frampton, dissertation, University of Chicago Press, 2016.

Peter Gidal, Structural Film Anthology, BFI Publishing, 1976.

Bruce Jenkins, On the camera Arts and Consecutive Matters. The Writings of Hollis Frampton, edited and introduction by Bruce Jenkins, MIT Press, 2009.

Bruce McClure, Hollis Frampton, Know Thy Instrument / A Lecture, Atelier Impopulaire, AI Split Editions #1, 2014.

Annette Michelson, Jean-Michel Bouhours (dir.), Hollis frampton, l'écliptique du savoir. Film, photographie, vidéo, Paris, Centre Pompidou, 1999

Morten Normann, Reworking Soviet predecessors: Hollis Frampton and the Magellan cycle, master thesis, Universitetet i Oslo, 2018.

P. Adams Sitney, “Structural Film”, Film Culture n°47, Summer 1969 / P. Adams Sitney, Le Film structurel, Paris expérimental, Paris, 2006.

Eric Thouvenel, “Développer, cuisiner, résister. Écosystèmes filmiques selon Hollis Frampton”, Hors champ, mars-avril, 2019.

Éric Thouvenel, « Présentation : ‘Les paramètres du traitement’ : une conférence de Hollis Frampton », 1895, 87-2019, p. 8-11.

Michael Zryd, Hollis Frampton: Navigating the Infinite Cinema, Columbia University Press, New York, 2023.

Michael Zryd, Hollis Frampton (October Files 27), MIT Press, 2022.

Organizing Committee

Enrico Camporesi (collection film, Centre Pompidou), André Habib (Université de Montréal), Olga Kobryn and Quentin Lepetitdidier (CERILAC, Université Paris Cité), Swann Rembert (IRCAV, Sorbonne Nouvelle), Marie Rebecchi (LESA, Aix-Marseille Université) and Michael Zryd (York University)

Scientific Committee

Philippe-Alain Michaud et Enrico Camporesi, Collection film du Centre Pompidou

Bruce Jenkins, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)

Toni D’Angela, La Furia Umana

Evgenia Giannouri, Ircav, Sorbonne Nouvelle

André Habib, Université de Montréal

Olga Kobryn, Cerilac, Université Paris Cité

Quentin Lepetitdidier, Cerilac, Université Paris Cité

Marie Rebecchi, LESA, Aix-Marseille Université

Swann Rembert, Ircav, Sorbonne Nouvelle

Michael Zryd, York University

This symposium, accompanied by a curated film program by André Habib, is organized in conjunction with the publication of a special issue of La Furia Umana (February 2026) dedicated to the work of Hollis Frampton.

