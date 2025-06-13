Literature, Spiritualities and the Politics of Meaning in Liberal Italy, 1861–1915 (Romance Studies)

Call for papers for a special issue of Romance Studies, titled “Literature, Spiritualities and the Politics of Meaning in Liberal Italy (1861–1915)”.

This special issue explores how literature in liberal Italy (1861–1915) engaged with spiritual, esoteric, and scientific discourses to address a deep epistemological crisis brought on by modernization and secularization.

Scholars interested in contributing are invited to submit an abstract in English, French or Italian by 31 August 2025.

Further details can be found in the attached document…