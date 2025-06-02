New Perspectives on Suetonius (Paris Nanterre & en ligne)

Program

17 June 2025

10:00: opening words

Session 1: narrative and structure in the Caesars

(chair: M. Russo)

10:15: B. Cowan (University of Sydney), ‟When Julius and Caesar were consuls: the destruction of annalistic time in Suetonius’ Caesars”

10:45: Y. Baraz (Princeton University), ‟Suetonius’ assemblages: discursive clusters in the Life of the Deified Julius”

11:15: E. Galfré (Università di Palermo), ‟Suetonius and the crisis of AD 68-69”

11:45: Ph. Garrett (University of Cape Town), ‟Reading the twelve Caesars in eight books”

12:15-14:15: lunch break

Session 2: Suetonius and his material

(chair: E. Galfré)

14:15 : J.-M. Hulls (Dulwich College, London), ‟The poetic voice of Suetonius’ Caesars”

14:45: E. Pellegrino (Università di San Marino, École Pratique des Hautes Études), ‟In the laboratory of Suetonius: epigraphic documentation in the Lives of the Caesars”

15:15: M. Russo (Sapienza Università di Roma Roma - Columbia University, New York), ‟Caligula’s atrocitas uerborum”

15:45: D. Wardle (University of Cape Town), ‟Nero 6 – a Suetonian horoscope: how to bring a monster into the world”

16:15: break

Session 3: politics in the Caesars

(chair: P. Duchêne)

16:45: M. Haas (Universität Heidelberg), ‟The emperor’s two bodies?”

17:15: W. Hanson (Howard University), ‟Antithesis, political hypocrisy, and Augustus’ legislation in Suetonius’ Augustus”

17:45: A. Pistellato (Università Cà Foscari di Venezia), ‟The unexpected to be expected: Suetonius’ biography and Otho’s republicanism”

18:15 : end of the first day

18 June 2025

Session 4: Gender and society

(chair: W. Hanson)

10:00: H. López Gómez (Universidade de Vigo), ‟Assessing gender and power intersectionality in Suetonius’ narratives”

10:30: C. Martino (University of Edinburgh), ‟Soldiers, emperors and power in Suetonius’ Lives of the Caesars”

11:00: S. Mollea (Università di Torino), ‟Roman axiology and Suetonius’ Caesares: from earth to gods”

11:30: D. Šterbenc Erker (Humboldt Universität, Berlin), ‟Suetonius on imperfections and failure in the rituals of the Caesars ”

12:00-13:30 : lunch break

Session 5: Not only the Caesars: Suetonius’ De viris illustribus

(chair: C. Pelletier)

13:30: N. Campodonico (Scuola normale superiore di Pisa), ‟Suetonius’ parallel Lives of poets. Narrative patterns and character constructions in the De Poetis”

14:00: T. Munro (Yale University), ‟Hidden networks and weak ties in Suetonius’ De grammaticis et rhetoribus”

14:30: R. Vacca (G. D’Annunzio, university of Chieti-Pescara), ‟Two obscure verses from a lost satire of Sevius Nicanor in Suet. gramm. 5.1: a new interpretation proposal”

15:00: break

Session 6: Suetonius and other authors

(chair: P. Garrett)

15:30: S. Bartera (University of Tennessee), ‟Is Tacitus more reliable than Suetonius?”

16:00: A. Raschieri (Università di Milano), ‟Writing by rubrics: from Valerius Maximus to Suetonius”

16:30: P. Duchêne (Université Paris Nanterre), ‟A Suetonian tradition?”

17:00 : conclusive words

17:15 : end of the conference

For online attendance, write to suetoniusconference2025@gmail.com.