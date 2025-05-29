28 Postdoctoral fellowships FIAS. French Institutes for Advanced Study Fellowship. Programme 2026/2027

The FIAS Programme has resumed for the academic year 2026-2027!

The French Institutes for Advanced Study Fellowship Programme offers 10-month fellowships at the seven Institutes of Aix-Marseille, Cergy, Loire Valley (Orléans-Tours), Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes and Paris. It welcomes applications from high-level international scholars and scientists to develop their innovative research projects in France.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, FIAS offers 28 fellowship positions: 7 in Aix Marseille, 3 in Cergy, 2 in Loire Valley (Orléans-Tours), 3 in Lyon, 2 in Montpellier, 4 in Nantes and 7 in Paris.

The FIAS Fellowhip Programme is open to all disciplines in the Social Sciences and the Humanities (SSH) and to all other research fields interfacing with the SSH. Applicants are strongly encouraged to consult the webpages of the host Institutes for Advanced Study (IAS) to learn more about their specific scientific priorities, areas of focus, and institutional partners, as these should be carefully considered before applying.

FIAS Fellows will benefit from the support and stimulating scientific environment offered by the IAS, characterized by a multidisciplinary cohort of fellows and strong connections to local research centers and laboratories. They will be free to organize their work and conduct research according to their own priorities and interests.

Conditions

All IAS have agreed on common standards, including the provision of a living allowance (2,200€ per month), social security coverage, accommodation, a research and training budget, plus coverage of travel expenses.

Eligibility

FIAS awards fellowships to outstanding researchers of all career levels, from postdoctoral researchers to senior scientists. The minimum requirement is a PhD + 2 years of research experience at the time of the application (PhD training period will not be considered in the calculation of experience).

Researchers from all countries are eligible to the FIAS Fellowship Programme but they must have spent no more than 12 months in France during the three years prior to the application deadline.

Application

Applications are submitted online via www.fias-fp.eu where you will find detailed information regarding the content of the application, eligibility criteria and selection procedure.



Calendar of actions

The scientific selection is highly competitive, merit-based and conducted through an international independent peer review.

Application deadline: July 16th, 2025 - 6:00 pm (Paris, France time)

July 2025: Eligibility Check

August - November 2025: Peer review process

December 2025: Preselection by the FIAS Selection Committee

January - February 2026: Selection by IAS Scientific Advisory Boards

March 2026: Communication of results

For more general information on the FIAS Fellowship Programme: www.fias-fp.eu

For more detailed information on the IAS specific environment and scientific priorities: https://www.fias-fp.eu/about-us/the-institutes

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 101217263