Damiano Bardelli, La Société littéraire de Lausanne

La Société littéraire de Lausanne. Sociabilité et débats de réforme

Damiano Bardelli

Foyer cosmopolite rassemblant des hommes de lettres issus des différentes régions de l’Europe, la Société littéraire de Lausanne (1772-1783) offre un nouveau regard sur les Lumières, tant dans leur déclinaison helvétique que dans leur dimension continentale. Cet ouvrage en retrace les pratiques et la trajectoire intellectuelle sur la base de sa riche collection documentaire manuscrite.

The Literary Society of Lausanne (1772-1783), a cosmopolitan gathering of men of letters from all over Europe, offers a new perspective on the Enlightenment, both in its Swiss and continental dimensions. This book retraces the Society's practices and intellectual trajectory on the basis of its rich manuscript collection.

Order directly for 20% off RRP >

—

Damiano Bardelli travaille sur l’histoire intellectuelle des Lumières et s’intéresse en particulier aux échanges entre la Suisse et le reste de l’Europe. Il a été enseignant et chercheur aux Universités de Lausanne, Fribourg et St Andrews. Il est actuellement chercheur postdoctoral au Centre de recherches historiques de l’EHESS.

Damiano Bardelli is an intellectual historian of the Enlightenment interested especially in the exchanges between Switzerland and the rest of Europe. He has held teaching and research positions at the Universities of Lausanne, Fribourg and St Andrews. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre de recherches historiques of the EHESS, Paris.

—

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.