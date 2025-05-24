Mémoires fragmentées et représentations culturelles-politiques de l’intégration européenne dans les Balkans occidentaux / Fragmented memories, and cultural-political representations of the European integration in the Western Balkans (Galați, Roumanie)

Mémoires fragmentées et représentations culturelles-politiques de l’intégration européenne dans les Balkans occidentaux

Colloque international

Université « Dunărea de Jos » de Galați, Roumanie

Faculté des Lettres

en collaboration avec

la Faculté d’Histoire, Philosophie et Théologie et la Faculté Transfrontalière

21 – 22 novembre 2025

Dans le contexte de l’étape actuelle de l’élargissement de l’Union Européenne – considéré comme un impératif stratégique – dans son voisinage oriental et dans les Balkans occidentaux (qui incluent, selon les discours politiques exprimés après 1999 dans l’espace communautaire, les républiques ex-yougoslaves, hormis la Slovénie, ainsi que l’Albanie), la problématique des histoires contestées et des mémoires collectives (politiques, culturelles et sociales) fragmentées, souvent conflictuelles, garde son intérêt majeur dans les débats et les analyses dédiées aux dynamiques culturelles-politiques régionales et à leur impact sur le processus de l’intégration européenne. Comme montré par les recherches en Memory Studies, mais aussi par celles ancrées dans d’autres aires disciplinaires, telles que les études européennes, les études régionales, l’historiographie, l’histoire culturelle, la sociologie historique, politique et culturelle, la sociologie de la mémoire, les études de la paix et des conflits, les études ethniques, les études (inter)culturelles etc., la mésorégion des Balkans et en particulier les Balkans occidentaux – en tant que partie intégrante de cet « archipel » des « mémoires disputées » qu’est l’Europe Centrale et Orientale – acquiert un relief saisissant notamment dans le contexte des séismes (géo)politiques qui ont marqué la fin de la guerre froide. C’est, en premier lieu, le cas de l’ex-Yougoslavie, dont le collapsus violent a été précédé et suivi par des « guerres culturelles » affirmées comme des « guerres de mémoire » : ces dernières ont fourni dans les années 90 l’illustration extrême d’une dynamique mnémopolitique qui s’est manifestée partout dans l’ancien bloc de l’Est engagé dans le processus de l’intégration euro-atlantique, ayant connu un nouveau climax dans la seconde moitié des années 2000, à travers les luttes mémorielles menées par la Fédération Russe contre ses voisins, et notamment contre les anciennes républiques soviétiques, l’Ukraine et les États baltes. Tout comme les conflits mémoriels qui ont constitué un important catalyseur de la tragédie yougoslave, ceux initiés en 2000 par l’ancien hégémon du bloc de l’Est ont fini par se transformer dans une guerre réelle, d’une ampleur sans précédent dans les huit décennies écoulées depuis la catastrophe de la Seconde guerre mondiale.

Interconnectées en (post-)Yougoslavie avec les tensions politiques de la fin des années 80 et avec les guerres de la décennie suivante, les transformations survenues après 1989/ 1991 dans les cultures mémorielles nationales de l’entier espace central- et est-européen ont joué un rôle significatif dans la reconstruction tant des identités nationales que des représentations de l’Europe. En impliquant la reconfiguration des régimes mnémoniques officiels à travers la révision des « passés douloureux », l’accent mis sur les histoires traumatiques définitoires pour « l’âge des extrêmes », ces transformations se sont intensifiées au cours de l’européanisation culturelle – vue comme une troisième vague de l’intégration européenne, après celle économique et celle politique –, qui a commencé à peine dans les années 90, sur le fond de la chute des régimes communistes à l’Est, se développant simultanément avec les processus de la (re)nationalisation de l’histoire. Si, dans le cas de la plupart des sociétés en voie de démocratisation de l’ancien bloc de l’Est, la revalorisation critique du passé a visé les expériences traumatisantes du temps de la Seconde guerre mondiale (l’Holocauste, le collaborationnisme etc.) et de l’ère communiste – devenue également l’objet des révisions en Albanie dans les premières années 90 et après 2005 –, dans l’espace post-yougoslave, en revanche, où le révisionnisme historique a pris de l’ampleur dès la seconde moitié des années 80, aux deux gisements principaux de la mémoire traumatique s’ajoute un troisième, ancré dans les guerres déclenchées après la désintégration politique de l’ancien État multinational. Par comparaison à la confrontation des héritages douloureux de l’entre-deux-guerres et de l’après-guerre, la gestion des mémoires compétitrices des guerres yougoslaves s’avère une démarche encore plus problématique, vu la persistance des fractures mnémoniques qui incorporent les tensions ethniques et qui sont conservées au niveau des régimes mémoriels officiels sur le fond du processus susmentionné de la renationalisation de l’histoire, prolongé jusqu’à nos jours. Ces dynamiques augmentent la complexité des paysages mnémoniques post-yougoslaves, y compris sous l’angle des fractures créées entre les formats institutionnalisés de la mémoire collective et les mémoires sociales multidirectionnelles qui reflètent la coexistence conflictuelle du trauma et de la (yougo)nostalgie. Amplifiée, sur le territoire du « pays qui n’existe plus », par les traumatismes sociaux massifs provoqués par les guerres, cette polarisation s’est généralisée à l’Est dans les circonstances des crises transitionnelles co-déterminées à la fin de la première décennie postcommuniste, dont le point culminant a été, en Albanie, le collapsus de l’État (1996–1997). Au-delà des différences substantielles entre les héritages historiques et surtout entre les expériences (post)communistes, tant dans les pays post-yougoslaves (y compris l’ancienne province autonome Kosovo) – qui partagent l’expérience politique, sociale et culturelle de la coexistence à l’intérieur de la fédération édifiée après la Seconde guerre mondiale et désintégrée en 1991 –, qu’en Albanie, la dynamique des mémoires collectives reste intimement liée au processus de l’européanisation. En incorporant, sur le terrain des jeux politiques de la mémoire et des politiques qui en découlent, les « dissonances » existantes entre les deux paradigmes mnémopolitiques hégémoniques dans l’espace européen – celui national(ist)e-antagoniste et celui cosmopolite-universaliste –, les cultures mémorielles des Balkans occidentaux illustrent dans le même temps la diversité des mémoires culturelles et sociales, également divisées et interconnectées, des « Europes de l’Europe », ainsi que les aspirations (ou les désillusions) liées à l’intégration, modelées par les différents contextes nationaux.

En poursuivant et en complétant les débats dédiés à ces problématiques surtout sur le terrain des études sur la mémoire et des études européennes, le colloque international sur le thème Mémoires fragmentées et représentations culturelles-politiques de l’intégration européenne dans les Balkans occidentaux, organisé par l’équipe du projet Littérature, mémoire et dialogue interculturel au Sud-Est et à l’Est de l’Europe dans le contexte de l’élargissement de l’Union Européenne (les Balkans occidentaux, l’Ukraine et la République de Moldavie) (no GI 7962/2025), se propose de réunir les spécialistes actifs dans différents champs disciplinaires des sciences socio-humaines, invités à réfléchir en particulier aux dynamiques culturelles-mémorielles caractéristiques de l’étape actuelle du processus d’élargissement. Les participants pourraient envisager les axes thématiques suivants (sans s’y limiter) :

- Héritages historiques (culturels-politiques, ethniques, religieux, linguistiques) et « dissonances » mémorielles dans les Balkans occidentaux, dès années 90 jusqu’à présent

- Les Balkans occidentaux et la « régionalisation mnémopolitique » de l’Europe

- Jeux politiques de la mémoire et « orientalismes emboîtés » dans l’espace post-yougoslave dans le contexte de l’européanisation : perspectives national(ist)es et transnationales

- Mémoires fragmentées du communisme et représentations culturelles-politiques de l’Europe et de l’européanisation en Albanie, dès années 90 jusqu’à présent

- La Yougoslavie dans les mémoires culturelles des Balkans occidentaux : géographies symboliques, textes culturels, représentations artistiques et littéraires

- Mémoires fragmentées du passé récent dans les imaginaires culturels de la diaspora post-yougoslave : entre le trauma et la yougonostalgie

- (Re)imaginer l’Europe dans les Balkans occidentaux dans le contexte de la montée du populisme néo-nationaliste et de la menace de l’« autoritarisme compétitif »

- Imaginaires politiques et culturels de l’Europe et de l’européanisation dans les cultures mémorielles des Balkans occidentaux dans le contexte de l’élargissement de l’UE : 2024 – 2025.

Le colloque se déroulera à travers des sessions parallèles les 21 – 22 novembre 2025, dans le cadre de la Faculté des Lettres de l’Université « Dunărea de Jos » de Galați. Les communications peuvent être présentées en roumain, en français ou en anglais. Les travaux sélectionnés pour la publication (après le processus de peer review) seront réunis dans un volume collectif (avec ISBN) publié chez une maison d’édition prestigieuse.

Plus de détails concernant les frais de repas et d’hébergement seront disponibles dans les plus brefs délais sur le site de l’événement (à présent encore en construction).

Dates butoir

L’envoi des propositions de communication (200 mots environ, en roumain, en français ou en anglais), accompagnées d’une brève notice bio-bibliographique, qui inclura l’institution de rattachement et le titre scientifique de l’auteur (100 mots environ, en roumain, en français ou en anglais) : 25 juin 2025.

La notification des auteurs quant à l’acceptation/ le rejet des propositions : 12 juillet 2025.

L’envoi des textes in extenso (6000–8000 mots, bibliographie, résumé, mots-clés et notes compris), en français ou en anglais : 21 septembre 2025.

La notification des auteurs quant à l’acceptation/ le rejet des textes in extenso (après le peer review), accompagnée, en cas d’acceptation, d’éventuelles recommandations de révision : 20 novembre 2025.

L’envoi des versions finales des textes : 25 janvier 2026.

La publication des actes du colloque est prévue pour 2026.

Responsables :

Alina Iorga (Alina.Iorga@ugal.ro; alina.iorga1977@gmail.com)

Ionel Apostolatu (iapostolatu@gmail.com)

—

Fragmented memories, and cultural-political representations of the European integration in the Western Balkans

International Colloquium

“Dunărea de Jos” University of Galați, Romania

Faculty of Letters

in collaboration with

the Faculty of History, Philosophy, and Theology & the Cross Border Faculty

November 21 – 22, 2025

Call for papers

In the context of the present stage of the EU enlargement – grasped as a “strategic imperative” – in the Eastern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans (which include, according to the political discourses expressed after 1999 within the communitarian space, the former Yugoslav republics, except for Slovenia, plus Albania), the topic of contested histories, and of fragmented, often conflicting, collective memories (political, cultural, and social) remains highly relevant for both the debates and analyses dedicated to the regional cultural-political dynamics as well as to their impact on the European integration process. As shown by the research in the field of memory studies, but also by those conducted in other disciplinary domains, such as European studies, area studies, historiography, cultural history, historical, political, and cultural sociology, sociology of memory, peace and conflict studies, ethnic studies, (inter)cultural studies etc., the Balkan mesoregion, and especially the Western Balkans – as a part of this “archipelago” of “disputed memories” that is Central and Eastern Europe – gain a particular prominence against the background of the seismic (geo)political shifts which marked the end of the Cold War. This is principally the case of the former Yugoslavia, whose violent collapse was preceded and followed by “cultural wars”, that is “memory wars”: the latter have provided the extreme illustration of a mnemopolitical dynamics which manifested all over the former Eastern Bloc engaged in the Euro-Atlantic integration process, and reached a new climax in the late 2000s, throughout the mnemonic battles waged by the Russian Federation against its neighbours, and particularly against Ukraine and the Baltic states. Just like the memory conflicts which have been an important trigger of the Yugoslav tragedy, those initiated in 2000 by the former hegemon of the Eastern Bloc have ended up turning into a real war, whose amplitude is without precedent in the eight decades that have passed since the catastrophe of World War II.

Interconnected in (post-)Yugoslavia with both the political tensions in the late 1980s and the subsequent wars waged during the following decade, the transformations which occurred after 1989/1991 at the level of national memory cultures within the entire Central and East-European space have played a significant role in the reconstruction not only of national identities, but also of Europe’s representations. Encompassing the reconfiguration of the official memory regimes through the revision of the “painful pasts”, with a particular emphasis on the traumatic histories defining for “the age of extremes”, these transformations were amplified during the cultural Europeanisation – seen as a third wave of the European integration, after the economic and the political ones –, which barely began in the 1990s, against the backdrop of Eastern communist regimes’ collapse, and has developed alongside the (re)nationalisation of history. While in the case of most societies engaged in the democratisation process within the former Eastern Bloc the critical re-examination of the past has focused on the traumatic experiences of the WWII (the Holocaust, the collaborationism etc.), and of the communist era – which became the object of revisions also in Albania in the early ‘90s and after 2005 –, in the post-Yugoslav space, where the historical revisionism has gain prominence in the late ‘80s, there is a an extra layer which adds to these two major veins of the traumatic memory, that is, the one attached to the wars following the political disintegration of the former multinational state. As against the confrontation of the painful legacies of interwar and postwar period, dealing with the competitive memories of the Yugoslav wars proved to be even more problematic, given the persistence of mnemonic fractures which incorporates the interethnic tensions, being conserved at the level of the official memory regimes against the backdrop of the above-mentioned renationalisation of history, prolonged until these days. These dynamics are increasing the complexity of the post-Yugoslav memoryscapes also from the outlook of the fractures created between the institutionalised formats of the collective memory and the multidirectional social memories which are mirroring the conflicting coexistence of trauma and (Yugo)nostalgia. Being reinforced, within the territory of the “country that no longer exists”, by the massive social traumas prompted by the wars, this polarisation has been widespread in the East during the codetermined transitional crises at the end of the first postcommunist decade, whose climax in Albania led to the collapse of the state (1996–1997). Aside from the important differences between their historical legacies, and especially between their (post)communist experiences, in both post-Yugoslav countries (including the former autonomous province Kosovo) – which are sharing the political, social, and cultural experience of the coexistence inside the borders of the federation formed after the Second World War and disintegrated in 1991 –, and Albania, the dynamics of the fragmented collective memories remains deeply entangled with the Europeanisation process. While incorporating, on the ground of political memory games and the related politics of history, the “dissonances” between the two mnemopolitical paradigms which are hegemonic in the European space – the national(ist)-antagonist and the cosmopolitan-universalist ones –, the memory cultures of the Western Balkans are illustrating at the same time the diversity of the cultural and social memories, both divided and interconnected, of “Europe’s Europes”, together with the aspirations (or the disillusions) attached to the integration, shaped by the different national environments.

By extending and complementing the debates held on these topics mostly in the fields of memory studies and European studies, the international colloquium dedicated to the Fragmented memories, and cultural-political representations of the European integration in the Western Balkans, organised by the team of the research grant Literature, memory, and intercultural dialogue in Southeastern and Eastern Europe in the context of the EU enlargement (no. GI 7962/2025) aims at reuniting specialists in various disciplinary areas of the humanities, who are invited to reflect especially on the cultural-mnemonic dynamics specific to the present phase of the enlargement process. The researchers may well consider the following topics (without limiting to them):

- Historical (cultural-political, ethnic, religious, linguistic) legacies, and mnemonic “dissonances” in the Western Balkans, from the ‘90s to the present days

- The Western Balkans and the “mnemopolitical regionalization” of Europe

- Political memory games and “nesting Orientalisms” in the post-Yugoslav space in the context of Europeanisation: national(ist) and transnational perspectives

- Fragmented memories of communism, and cultural-political representations of Europe and Europeanisation in Albania, from the ‘90s until today

- Yugoslavia in the memory cultures of the Western Balkans: symbolic geographies, cultural texts, art and literary representations

- Fragmented memories of the recent past in the cultural imaginaries of post-Yugoslav diaspora: between trauma and Yugonostalgia

- (Re)imagining Europe in the Western Balkans in the context of both the rise of neo-nationalist populism, and the threat of “competitive authoritarianism”

- Political and cultural imaginaries of Europe and Europeanisation in the memory cultures of the Western Balkans in the context of the EU enlargement: 2004 – 2025.

Organised in parallel sessions, the colloquium will be held on November 21 – 22 at the Faculty of Lettres of “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galați. The participants may present their papers in Romanian, English, or French. The papers selected after peer review will be collected in a Proceedings volume (with ISBN) to be published in 2026, in French and English, at a prestigious publishing house.

Detailed information regarding meal and accommodation expenses will be available soon on the event page (currently under construction).

Submission deadlines

Submission of proposals (max. 200 words, in Romanian, French or English), followed by a short bio (max. 100 words, in Romanian, French or English), including the institutional affiliation and the scientific title of the author: June 25, 2025.

Acceptance letters for the proposals: July 12, 2025.

Submission of the papers in extenso (6000–8000 words, including the references cited, the abstract, the keywords, and the footnotes, if it is the case), in French or in English: September 21, 2025.

Acceptance letters for the papers (after peer review) and communication of the recommendations for revisions (if it is the case): November 20, 2025.

Submission of the final versions of the papers: January 25, 2026.

The publication of the Proceedings is planned for 2026.

Contacts:

Alina Iorga (Alina.Iorga@ugal.ro; alina.iorga1977@gmail.com)

Ionel Apostolatu (iapostolatu@gmail.com)

Conférenciers invites/ Keynote speakers

Dr. Tea SINDBÆK ANDERSEN, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen, Institut for Tværkulturelle og Regionale Studier (Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies)

Dr. Ana MILOŠEVIĆ, University of Leuven, Faculty of Social Sciences/ LINES Institute – Leuven International and European Studies

Dr. Tamara TROŠT, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Ljubljana

Prof. dr. Vjeran PAVLAKOVIĆ, University of Rijeka, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Prof. dr. Dino ABAZOVIĆ, University of Sarajevo, Faculty of Political Sciences

Dr. Ivana PERICA, Leibniz-Zentrum für Literatur und Kulturforschung, Berlin

Comité scientifique/ Scientific committee

Prof. dr. Dino ABAZOVIĆ, University of Sarajevo, Faculty of Political Sciences

Prof. dr. Pierre-Yves BOISSAU, Université Toulouse – Jean Jaurès, UFR Lettres, Philosophie, Musique, Arts du spectacle et Communication/ Laboratoire Lettres, Langages et Arts (LLA CREATIS)

Prof. dr. Daniela KOLEVA, St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia, Faculty of Philosophy

Dr. Esmiralda KOLANECI, Associate Professor, University of Tirana, Faculty of History and Philology

Dr. Vjollca KRASNIQI, Associate Professor, University of Prishtina, Faculty of Philosophy & Faculty of Arts

Dr. Ana MILOŠEVIĆ, University of Leuven, Faculty of Social Sciences/ LINES Institute – Leuven International and European Studies

Prof. dr. Zoran MILUTINOVIĆ, University College London, School of Slavonic and East European Studies, Faculty of Arts & Humanities/ Academia Europaea

Prof. dr. Vjeran PAVLAKOVIĆ, University of Rijeka, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Ivana PERICA, Leibniz-Zentrum für Literatur und Kulturforschung, Berlin

Dr. Milica POPOVIĆ, Senior Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Culture Studies, Austrian Academy of Sciences

Dr. Tea SINDBÆK ANDERSEN, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen, Institut for Tværkulturelle og Regionale Studier (Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies)

Dr. Tamara TROŠT, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Ljubljana

Prof. dr. Mitja VELIKONJA, University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Social Sciences, Centre for Cultural and Religious Studies/ Center za proučevanje kulture in religije