Papiers et expérimentations végétales (Paris)

L'Association Française pour l’Histoire et l’Étude du Papier et des Papeteries (AFHEPP) et l’Institut des Textes et Manuscrits Modernes (ITEM-CNRS/ENS) organisent conjointement, le 17 octobre 2025, une journée d’étude consacrée au thème « Papiers et expérimentations végétales ». Cette journée s’inscrit dans la ligne des manifestations organisées annuellement depuis 2014 autour du papier en tant que support d’écriture, de création artistique et/ou matériau transformé. La journée regroupera une dizaine de communications de vingt minutes, en français ou en anglais. Elle se déroulera simultanément en présentiel et en ligne.

La rencontre aura une teneur à la fois historique et contemporaine, technique et artistique. La fabrication de papier à partir de végétaux utilisés comme matière première peut être perçue comme marginale en Europe, au regard du recyclage des fibres textiles qui a longtemps dominé sa production artisanale. Pourtant il suffit de porter l’attention sur d’autres aires géographiques (l’Asie, mais aussi l’Amérique latine et l’Océanie) ou de focaliser sur la transition pré-industrielle de la fin du XVIIIe/début du XIXe siècle pour saisir l’importance des expérimentations avec la fibre végétale, du mûrier à la cellulose du bois et, finalement, aux explorations contemporaines avec les plantes sauvages ou celles du potager.

On pourra évoquer la recherche de fibres alternatives aux chiffons au XIXe siècle et les brevets qui en furent issus, les productions singulières telles celles utilisant l’alfa, la paille, la bagasse de canne à sucre… Les teintures et colles végétales pourront également être abordées.

La journée sera donc ouverte à des chercheurs de même qu’à des artisans et des amateurs passionnés qui sauront évoquer leurs cueillettes et leurs pratiques, montrer des échantillons de leurs productions.

Une table-ronde clôturera l’événement, permettant des échanges plus informels que les exposés, offrant aussi la chance d’accéder de manière sensorielle aux matériaux.

—

Modalités de participation

Les propositions de communication (350 mots ou 3000 signes maximum) accompagnées d’une courte biographie sont à adresser jusqu’au 6 juin à Anne Regourd, anne.regourd@gmail.com et Lucie Moruzzis, lucie.moruzzis@hotmail.fr

Les actes de la journée donneront lieu à une publication en ligne.

Comité d'organisation :

Anne Regourd, Jean-Sébastien Macke, Lucie Moruzzis & Émilie Nguyen

—

The Association Française pour l’Histoire et l’Étude du Papier et des Papeteries (AFHEPP, French Association for the History and Study of Paper and Paper Mills) and the Institut des Textes et Manuscrits Modernes (ITEM-CNRS/ENS, Institute of Texts and Manuscripts from the Modern era) are jointly organizing a one-day hybrid workshop devoted to the theme: “Papers and plant experiments”. This workshop is a continuation of the annual events organized since 2014 around paper as a medium for writing or artistic works and/or as transformed material. The day will include about ten twenty-minute papers, in French or English.

The Workshop will have both historical and contemporary, technical and artistic purposes. The manufacture of paper from plant raw materials can be perceived as marginal in Europe, in view of the recycling of textile fibres which has long dominated its handmade production. However, paying attention to other geographical areas (Asia, but also Latin America and Oceania) or focusing on the pre-industrial transition of the late eighteenth/early nineteenth century allows us to enhance the importance of experiments with plant fibres, from mulberry fibres to wood cellulose and, finally, to shed light on contemporary explorations with wild plants or those of the vegetable garden.

Contributors will have the opportunity to mention the search for alternatives to fibres from rags in the nineteenth century and the patents that resulted from it, and the singular productions such as those using esparto grass, straw, sugar cane bagasse... Plant dyes and glues can also be discussed.

The Workshop will be open to researchers as well as to artisans and connoisseurs who will be able to evoke their gatherings and their practices, and show samples of their productions.

A round table will close the event, allowing more informal exchanges than the presentations, also offering the chance of a more sensory acquaintance with the materials.

How to participate

Proposals for papers (350 words or 3000 characters maximum) accompanied by a short biography should be sent before the 6th June to Anne Regourd, anne.regourd@gmail.com and Lucie Moruzzis, lucie.moruzzis@hotmail.fr

The proceedings of the day will be published online.

Organization committee :

Anne Regourd, Jean-Sébastien Macke, Lucie Moruzzis & Émilie Nguyen.