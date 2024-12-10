Traduction littéraire, canons et idéologies. Anthologies et formes anthologiques en Europe durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, 1939-1945 (Colloque ERC TranslAtWar, Paris)

Colloque international organisé par Christine Lombez (Nantes Université)

13-14 novembre 2025, CUNP/FMSH (Paris)

Des travaux récents menés sur la traduction littéraire en français entre 1940 et 1944 en France et en Belgique dans le cadre du programme de recherches TSOcc (www.tsocc.univ-nantes.fr) ont révélé que la période de l’Occupation allemande vit fleurir en France un nombre important d’anthologies de textes traduits, publiées aussi bien en volumes qu’en revues. Le geste anthologique, jamais neutre en soi, est ici encore plus surdéterminé qu’à l’ordinaire : par le choix d’auteurs qu’il promeut dans un contexte contraint et idéologiquement orienté, l’« objet anthologie » pris au sens large (choix, recueils, collections) est révélateur de prises de positions littéraires qui sont aussi le plus souvent, à cette époque, des positions politiques. Durant l’Occupation, en effet, il s’agit, pour les milieux officiels proches de la propagande allemande, d’établir par ce geste de nouveaux canons littéraires, et, pour la résistance, de les contester. L’anthologie devient dès lors un « champ de bataille symbolique » avec des propositions opposées, voire rivales, selon le camp dont elles proviennent.

Qu’en est-il si l’on quitte l’espace francophone pour élargir la réflexion au plan européen durant la Seconde Guerre Mondiale ? Une situation similaire est-elle constatable et si oui, y a-t-il des « phénomènes anthologiques » notables dans différents pays autour d’une œuvre, d’un genre ou d’un auteur en particulier ? On s’interrogera également sur le rôle des acteurs impliqués dans ce processus (anthologistes, traducteurs – qui souvent ne font qu’un –, éditeurs), et sur les modalités de leur parution : édition légale ou clandestine ? Edition fantôme (jamais publiée) ? Anthologies parues dans le pays d’origine ou bien en exil ? Anthologies rétrospectives ou prospectives ? Les réseaux actifs dans la réalisation, puis la diffusion de ces formes particulières en temps de guerre seront également un sujet d’investigation.

Organisé dans le cadre du programme ERC TranslAtWar (https://translatwar-erc.eu sous la direction de Christine Lombez, Nantes Université), ce colloque adoptera une perspective à la fois qualitative et quantitative afin de rendre compte avec le plus de précision et de nuances possibles d’un phénomène littéraire resté encore inexploré.

Les propositions (en français ou en anglais – 400 mots maximum + une notice biobibliographique succincte) sont à envoyer à christine.lombez@univ-nantes.fr pour le 31 mars 2025. Elles seront examinées par le comité scientifique du colloque qui donnera sa réponse pour le 30 juin 2025.

Comité scientifique

Christine Amadou (Université d’Oslo)

Lucile Arnoux-Farnoux (Université de Tours)

Olivier Brossard (Université Gustave Eiffel)

François Géal (Université Lyon 2)

Pauline Giocanti (Nantes Université)

Christine Lombez (Nantes Université)

Alexis Tautou (Université Rennes 2)

English version

Literary translation, canons, ideologies :

Anthologies and anthological forms in Europe during WW2

(1939-45)

International conference organised by Christine Lombez (Nantes Université)

13-14/11 2025, CUNP/FMSH (Paris)

Recent research on literary translation into French in France and Belgium between 1940 and 1944, conducted as part of the TSOcc program (www.tsocc.univ-nantes.fr), has revealed that, during the German Occupation, a significant number of anthologies of translated texts were published in France, both as standalone volumes and in periodicals. The creation of an anthology – never a neutral act – takes on even greater significance in this context: through the selection of authors it promotes in a constrained and ideologically charged environment, the anthology in its broader sense (including selections, collections, and series) reflects literary positions that were, in most cases, also political stances. During the Occupation, those collaborating with the regime sought to establish new literary canons, while the Resistance endeavored to challenge them. The anthology thus became a "symbolic battlefield," offering opposing or even rival perspectives depending on the side from which they originated.

What happens if we move beyond the French-speaking world to the broader European context during World War II? Is a similar phenomenon documented in other countries? If so, are there notable "anthological phenomena" associated with specific works, genres, or authors? We will also explore the roles of the key actors involved in this process (anthologists, translators – who often overlapped with anthologists –, publishers) and the nature of these publications: were they legal or clandestine? Were there ghost editions (never actually published)? Were the anthologies published in the country of origin or in exile? Were they retrospective or prospective in nature? The networks that actively participated in the creation and dissemination of these anthologies during the war will also be a key area of investigation.

Organized as part of the ERC TranslAtWar program (https://translatwar-erc.eu PI Christine Lombez, Nantes Université), this conference will employ both qualitative and quantitative approaches to provide the most detailed and nuanced account possible of a literary phenomenon that remains largely unexplored.

Proposals (400 words maximum, in French or English, accompanied by a brief biobibliographical introduction) should be submitted to christine.lombez@univ-nantes.fr no later than March 31, 2025. Submissions will be reviewed by the conference's scientific committee, and decisions will be communicated by June 30, 2025.

Scientific comittee of the conference

Christine Amadou (Université d’Oslo)

Lucile Arnoux-Farnoux (Université de Tours)

Olivier Brossard (Université Gustave Eiffel)

François Géal (Université Lyon 2)

Pauline Giocanti (Nantes Université)

Christine Lombez (Nantes Université)

Alexis Tautou (Université Rennes 2)