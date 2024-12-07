Digital Literacies in Teaching and Learning Foreign Languages (revue Syn-Thèses)

In the context of both physical and digital mobility, individuals engage in linguistically diverse interactions within offline urban spaces and online social platforms (Pegrum, Dudeney, & Hockly, 2018). These real and virtual spaces do not function independently; rather, they increasingly intersect and foster new forms of literacy through the Internet, impacting daily life (Blommaert, 2015). Digital literacy encompasses a comprehensive set of skills and knowledge that extend beyond mere operation of digital devices or utilization of software. It includes a wide array of complex cognitive, motor, sociological, and emotional capabilities required for effective navigation of digital environments (Eshet, 2004). These skills are deemed essential for active participation in our digitally dominated contemporary society (Arvanitis & Krystalli, 2023; Gouvernement du Québec, 2019), as they are critical for understanding and interpreting messages and for effective communication within the modern digital context. The concept of digital literacy has significantly evolved, growing in tandem with advances in digital technology. Today, the term is frequently used in the plural, reflecting its multidimensional and continually expanding nature.

As modern pedagogical theories emphasize the importance of designing learning experiences adapted to the needs of learners, it becomes particularly crucial for educators, especially those teaching foreign languages, to recognize the dynamics of digital literacies (Pegrum, Dudeney, & Hockley, 2018). This process involves understanding how to harness digital literacies for educational purposes (Pegrum, 2014). Developing and enhancing digital literacies through language teaching can equip learners with essential communication tools for the 21st century.

In Issue 17 of the journal Syn-Thèses, we aim to address the development of digital literacies within the context of teaching and learning foreign languages.

The papers submitted must be original. They may cover the following topics, although they are not limited to these :

- Theoretical approaches and conceptual frameworks regarding digital literacies in foreign language teaching

- Innovative practices and educational designs for integrating digital literacies into foreign language teaching and learning

- Studies on the impact of digital literacy on student motivation

- Utilization of artificial intelligence tools and serious games in language teaching and learning

- Developing digital literacies through literature teaching

- Assessment and certification of digital literacy skills

- Educational policies promoting the inclusion of digital literacies in foreign language teaching

—

Submission of abstracts :

Please submit an abstract of 500 words in Word format and a short bio (100 words) to both editors by December 31, 2024.

Submission of articles :

June 30, 2025, Pinelopi Krystalli (pkrystalli@frl.auth.gr) and Olympia Tsaknaki (tsaknaki@frl.auth.gr).

Language: French, English, Greek

Editorial standards: https://ejournals.lib.auth.gr/syn-theses/about/submissions#authorGuidelines

Submission timeline

Deadline for abstracts: 30/11/2024

Νotification of acceptance: 15/1/2025

Deadline for submission of papers: 30/6/2025

Deadline for submission of revised manuscripts: 15/10/2025

Publication due: Spring 2026