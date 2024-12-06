Le Japon dans la photographie britannique (Grenoble)

Appel à communications

Le Japon dans la photographie britannique. Autour de la photographie de Michael Kenna.

Vendredi 14 novembre 2025 au lycée Champollion à Grenoble (France)

Date limite de proposition: 15 avril 2025

Le lycée Champollion inaugure un cycle de journées d’étude internationales autour des différentes thématiques et techniques liées à la photographie de Michael Kenna (1953-…), photographe britannique exposé dans le monde entier.

Cette première journée d’étude vise à mettre en lumière une des sources d’inspiration majeures de son œuvre : la représentation du Japon. En effet, Michael Kenna a consacré de nombreuses expositions et monographies à la représentation du Pays du Soleil Levant comme en témoignent ses séries consacrées à l’île d’Hokkaïdo. Ses photographies en noir et blanc jouant sur les creux et les pleins ne sont pas sans rappeler les calligraphies japonaises et montrent combien la topographie du pays ainsi que les traditions artistiques ont pu inspirer sa créativité.

La première visite de Michael Kenna au Japon a eu lieu en 1987. Captivé aussi bien par les paysages que par la philosophie japonaise, il a ensuite arpenté l’archipel nippon lors de nombreuses pérégrinations étalées sur plus de 30 ans. Au fil des années, c’est le dépouillement même de la nature qu’il a retranscrit en un ensemble d’œuvres chromatiques, où la beauté des paysages rejaillit dans toute sa pureté. De Hokkaido à Honshu, des formations rocheuses aux statues de Bouddha sans oublier la campagne japonaise, les séries photographiques Forms of Japan (2022) mais également Japan. A Love Story (2024) mettent en exergue les formes épurées du Japon.

Nous vous invitons donc à suivre Michael Kenna dans ses explorations des multiples facettes du Japon et à retracer sa représentation dans l’histoire de la photographie britannique.

Les principaux thèmes abordés :

1) Le Japon dans l’œuvre de Michael Kenna

2) Le Japon dans l’histoire de la photographie britannique

3) Le rôle des Britanniques dans le développement de la photographie au Japon

4) Le Japon dans la photographie contemporaine britannique

5) Paysages et jardins japonais dans la photographie

6) Traditions japonaises dans la photographie

7) Spiritualités japonaises dans la photographie

8) Photographie et calligraphie japonaise

9) Photographie et estampes japonaises

10) Photographie et haïkus

—

Les communications pourront donner lieu à publication.

Les propositions seront composées d’un seul fichier intitulé du nom de la personne répondant à l’appel ; elles comporteront une courte biographie (une page maximum) et la proposition de communication (3 000 signes maximum espaces compris). Elles pourront être rédigées en français ou en anglais.

Date limite de l’envoi à l’adresse jejaponphotobrit@gmail.com : 15 avril 2025.

Projet soutenu par l’université Grenoble-Alpes, axe transversal Création culturelle et territoire(s) du laboratoire ILCEA41 EA 7356.

—

Call for papers

Japan in British photography. Around Michael Kenna’s photography

Friday, November 14, 2025 at Lycée Champollion, Grenoble (France)

Deadline: April 15, 2025

The Lycée Champollion inaugurates a series of international workshops focusing on the various themes and techniques associated with the photography of Michael Kenna (1953-...), a British photographer exhibited worldwide.

This first workshop aims to shed light on one of the major sources of inspiration for his work: the representation of Japan. Indeed, Michael Kenna has devoted numerous exhibitions and monographs to depictions of the Land of the Rising Sun, as evidenced by his series devoted to the island of Hokkaido. His black-and-white photographs, with their play on hollow and saturated spaces, are reminiscent of Japanese calligraphy, and show how the country's topography and artistic traditions have inspired his creativity.

Michael Kenna's first visit to Japan happened in 1987. Captivated by both the landscape and Japanese philosophy, he has travelled the Japanese archipelago on numerous journeys for more than 30 years. Over the years, he has transcribed the very simplicity of nature into a series of chromatic works, in which the beauty of the landscape shines through in all its purity. From Hokkaido to Honshu, from rock formations to Buddha statues and the Japanese countryside, the photographic series Forms of Japan (2022) and Japan. A Love Story (2024) highlight the pure forms of Japan.

We invite you to follow Michael Kenna as he explores the many facets of Japan and trace its representation in the history of British photography.

The main themes covered:

1) Japan in Michael Kenna's work

2) Japan in the history of British photography

3) The role of the British in the development of photography in Japan

4) Japan in contemporary British photography

5) Japanese landscapes and gardens in photography

6) Japanese traditions in photography

7) Japanese spiritualities in photography

8) Photography and Japanese calligraphy

9) Photography and Japanese prints

10) Photography and haiku

Papers may be published.

Proposals should consist of a single file headed by the name of the lecturer; they should include a short biography (maximum one page) and the paper proposal (maximum 3,000 characters including spaces). They may be written in French or English.

Deadline for submission to jejaponphotobrit@gmail.com: April 15, 2025.

The project is supported by Grenoble-Alpes University, axe transversal Création culturelle et territoire(s), ILCEA4 scientific laboratory EA 7356.