Society for European Philosophy (King's College London)

CALL FOR PAPERS

Society for European Philosophy Annual Conference

King’s College London, United Kingdom

7th – 9th July 2025

The Society for European Philosophy is delighted to announce its annual conference for 2025 at King’s College London.

Confirmed plenary speakers

Doctor Julia Ng (Goldsmiths, University of London)

Professor Simon Critchley (The New School for Social Research, New York)

Professor Frédéric Worms (Ecole Normale Supérieure (Ulm), Paris)

—

The SEP conference is one of the largest events in English-speaking continental philosophy in Europe, aiming to bring together researchers, teachers and students from different disciplines, interested in all areas of contemporary European philosophy.

Abstract proposals for papers and panels are invited in all areas of European philosophy. Proposals from academics, graduate students and independent scholars are all welcome. Proposals in the following areas are particularly encouraged: feminist philosophy, philosophy of sex and gender, critical philosophy of race, philosophy of care, philosophy of disability, and philosophical engagement with other disciplines and traditions.

Submission guidelines

Panel proposals. Please send two Word documents: (i) one with the panel title, a brief panel description of no more than 100 words and a title and 250-300 word abstract for each paper within the panel, all prepared for anonymous review; (ii) another with a list of participant names, institutional affiliations, contact details and panel title; please make it clear who is the principal contact. Panels are to last up to 90 minutes with at least 30 minutes discussion.

Individual papers. Please send two Word documents: (i) one with your paper title and abstract prepared for anonymous review; (ii) another with your name, institutional affiliation, contact details, and paper title. The abstract should be 250–300 words. Papers are to last 20 minutes each, with 10 minutes for questions and discussion.

** The deadline for submissions is 1 February 2025. Contributors will be notified of the panel’s decision by email on 15th March 2025. Please send submissions to sepconference2025@gmail.com.

—

Poster Competition

This year the Society will be holding a poster competition for postgraduate students. This will give students the opportunity to present their thesis project and provide a space for students to receive feedback from colleagues.

To submit a proposal for the poster competition, please send two documents (i) an abstract outlining your project poster proposal (250-300 words); (ii) another with your name, institutional affiliation, contact details, and paper title. The posters will be presented in the main lecture theatre during the conference and will also be displayed through an online gallery. A prize of £100 will be awarded for the best poster.

** The deadline for submissions is 1 February 2025. Contributors will be notified of the panel’s decision by email on 15thMarch 2025. Please send submissions to sepconference2025@gmail.com. Please include “Poster Competition” in the subject title.

—

Bursaries

A number of bursaries are available to assist students and independent (non-waged) scholars with the cost of attendance. These are customarily up to £100 per person, awarded according to the case made for support, and released retrospectively, post-conference. Details of how to apply will be sent with the email confirming acceptance of your abstract.

Further details, including information on the attendance fee, can be found on the Society’s website https://societyforeuropeanphilosophy.com/

Enquiries can be sent to the conference organisers, Dr Cillian Ó Fathaigh and Prof. Patrick ffrench: sepconference2025@gmail.com