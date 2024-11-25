Romanesques, n° 16, 2024 : "Politique du roman romanesque" (dir. A. Adler, M.-F. Melmoux-Montaubin & C. Reffait)

Romanesques, n° 16, 2024 : "Politique du roman romanesque"

Directeurs d'ouvrage : Adler (Aurélie), Melmoux-Montaubin (Marie-Françoise), Reffait (Christophe)

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Romanesques", 2024

La revue Romanesques, semestrielle, a pour vocation d'explorer la notion de romanesque, à la croisée des interrogations sur la fiction, la lecture, l'histoire littéraire et la théorie des genres.

SOMMAIRE

Aurélie Adler, Christophe Reffait

Introduction / Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

APPROCHES DU ROMANESQUE /

APPROACHES TO THE ROMANESQUE

Jérémy Naïm

­ L’agir du roman (1795-1925) /

The impact of the novel (1795–1925) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

DOSSIER / SPECIAL REPORT

POLITIQUE DU ROMAN ROMANESQUE /

THE POLITICS OF THE ROMANESQUE NOVEL

SOCIOLOGIES ROMANESQUES / ROMANESQUE SOCIOLOGIES

Marie-Agathe Tilliette

Être trapu dans le roman du XIXe siècle.

Lectures politiques ­ d’un adjectif /

Being stocky in the nineteenth-century novel.

Political readings of an adjective . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

Loïc Le Sayec

Aristocratie et mérite chez Georges Ohnet /

Aristocracy and merit in Georges ­ Ohnet’s novels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73



Marie-Ange Fougère

Bourgeois, trop bourgeois.

Les romans populaires de Paul de Kock /

Bourgeois, too bourgeois. The popular novels of Paul de Kock . . . . . . . . 91

Christophe Reffait

Le double discours du Rayon vert /

The double discourse of Le Rayon vert . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103

LITTÉRATURE DE JEUNESSE ET POLITIQUE /

YOUTH LITERATURE AND POLITICS

Zoé Commère

Littérature populaire, littérature pour la jeunesse.

Mêmes ­ combats ? /

Popular literature, youth literature. The same fights? . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125

Bénédicte Milland-Bove, Marie Sorel

« Rien à voir avec la politique » ? Romanesque rétro,

chansons yéyé et objets vintage en littérature de jeunesse /

“Nothing to do with politics”? Retro romanesque,

yéyé songs, and vintage objects in youth literature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143

FAUX DÉSENGAGEMENTS /

FALSE DISENGAGEMENTS

Gabrielle Bornancin-Tomasella

« Faire de ­ l’opposition ». Dispositifs romanesques et subversion

dans Les Faux Saulniers de Gérard de Nerval (1850) /

“The making of opposition”. Novelistic devices and subversion

in Gérard de ­ Nerval’s Les Faux Saulniers (1850) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165

Aurélien Lorig

Georges Darien et la volonté ­ d’écrire

des « romans inoffensifs ou à peu près » /

Georges Darien and the intention

to write “novels that are more or less inoffensive” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 183

Anne-Aël Ropars

La « politique romanesque » de Jean Giono /

The “romanesque politics” of Jean Giono . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201

Clément Sigalas

Autour de Caroline chérie, le plaisir romanesque est-il de droite ? /

On Caroline chérie, is romanesque pleasure right-leaning? . . . . . . . . 219

UN ROMAN ­ CONTEMPORAIN APOLITIQUE ? /

AN APOLITICAL CONTEMPORARY NOVEL ?

Morgane Kieffer

Grinçante ironie. Politique du romanesque parodique

chez Jean-Philippe Toussaint et Jean Echenoz. /

Caustic irony. Romanesque parody in the work

of Jean-Philippe Toussaint and Jean Echenoz . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 239

Laetitia Gonon

De quoi le best-seller ­ contemporain fait-il la promotion ? /

What are ­ contemporary bestsellers promoting? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255

ROMANESQUE ET PATRIMOINE /

THE ROMANESQUE AND CULTURAL HERITAGE

Marie-Clémence Régnier

Lupin et ses héritiers, défenseurs de la cause patrimoniale

et muséale nationale ? / Lupin and his heirs,

defenders of national ­ cultural heritage and museums? . . . . . . . . . . . . 277



Jérôme Dewasch

« Au romanesque, la patrie reconnaissante ! » /

“To the romanesque, the grateful fatherland!” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 293

ENTRETIEN / INTERVIEW

Aurélie Adler, Morgane Kieffer

Entretien avec Maylis de Kerangal /

Interview with Maylis de Kerangal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 309

Résumés/Abstracts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 325