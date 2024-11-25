Revue
Nouvelle parution
Romanesques, n° 16, 2024 : "Politique du roman romanesque" (dir. A. Adler, M.-F. Melmoux-Montaubin & C. Reffait)

  • Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Romanesques", 2024
  • EAN : 9782406174523
    • DOI : 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-17453-0
  • ISSN : 2269-7586
  • Numéro : 16
  • 334 pages
  • Prix : 29 EUR
  • Date de publication :
Directeurs d'ouvrage : Adler (Aurélie), Melmoux-Montaubin (Marie-Françoise), Reffait (Christophe)

La revue Romanesques, semestrielle, a pour vocation d'explorer la notion de romanesque, à la croisée des interrogations sur la fiction, la lecture, l'histoire littéraire et la théorie des genres.

SOMMAIRE

Aurélie Adler, Christophe Reffait
Introduction / Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

APPROCHES DU ROMANESQUE /
APPROACHES TO THE ROMANESQUE

Jérémy Naïm
­ L’agir du roman (1795-1925) /
The impact of the novel (1795–1925) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

DOSSIER / SPECIAL REPORT
POLITIQUE DU ROMAN ROMANESQUE /

THE POLITICS OF THE ROMANESQUE NOVEL
SOCIOLOGIES ROMANESQUES / ROMANESQUE SOCIOLOGIES

Marie-Agathe Tilliette
Être trapu dans le roman du XIXe siècle.
Lectures politiques ­ d’un adjectif /
Being stocky in the nineteenth-century novel.
Political readings of an adjective . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

Loïc Le Sayec
Aristocratie et mérite chez Georges Ohnet /
Aristocracy and merit in Georges ­ Ohnet’s novels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73

Marie-Ange Fougère
Bourgeois, trop bourgeois.
Les romans populaires de Paul de Kock /
Bourgeois, too bourgeois. The popular novels of Paul de Kock . . . . . . . . 91

Christophe Reffait
Le double discours du Rayon vert /
The double discourse of Le Rayon vert . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103

LITTÉRATURE DE JEUNESSE ET POLITIQUE /
YOUTH LITERATURE AND POLITICS

Zoé Commère
Littérature populaire, littérature pour la jeunesse.
Mêmes ­ combats ? /
Popular literature, youth literature. The same fights? . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125

Bénédicte Milland-Bove, Marie Sorel
« Rien à voir avec la politique » ? Romanesque rétro,
chansons yéyé et objets vintage en littérature de jeunesse /
“Nothing to do with politics”? Retro romanesque,
yéyé songs, and vintage objects in youth literature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143

FAUX DÉSENGAGEMENTS /
FALSE DISENGAGEMENTS

Gabrielle Bornancin-Tomasella
« Faire de ­ l’opposition ». Dispositifs romanesques et subversion
dans Les Faux Saulniers de Gérard de Nerval (1850) /
“The making of opposition”. Novelistic devices and subversion
in Gérard de ­ Nerval’s Les Faux Saulniers (1850) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165

Aurélien Lorig
Georges Darien et la volonté ­ d’écrire
des « romans inoffensifs ou à peu près » /
Georges Darien and the intention
to write “novels that are more or less inoffensive” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 183

Anne-Aël Ropars
La « politique romanesque » de Jean Giono /
The “romanesque politics” of Jean Giono . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201

Clément Sigalas
Autour de Caroline chérie, le plaisir romanesque est-il de droite ? /
On Caroline chérie, is romanesque pleasure right-leaning? . . . . . . . . 219

UN ROMAN ­ CONTEMPORAIN APOLITIQUE ? /
AN APOLITICAL CONTEMPORARY NOVEL ?

Morgane Kieffer
Grinçante ironie. Politique du romanesque parodique
chez Jean-Philippe Toussaint et Jean Echenoz. /
Caustic irony. Romanesque parody in the work
of Jean-Philippe Toussaint and Jean Echenoz . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 239

Laetitia Gonon
De quoi le best-seller ­ contemporain fait-il la promotion ? /
What are ­ contemporary bestsellers promoting? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255

ROMANESQUE ET PATRIMOINE /
THE ROMANESQUE AND CULTURAL HERITAGE

Marie-Clémence Régnier
Lupin et ses héritiers, défenseurs de la cause patrimoniale
et muséale nationale ? / Lupin and his heirs,
defenders of national ­ cultural heritage and museums? . . . . . . . . . . . . 277

Jérôme Dewasch
« Au romanesque, la patrie reconnaissante ! » /
“To the romanesque, the grateful fatherland!” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 293

ENTRETIEN / INTERVIEW

Aurélie Adler, Morgane Kieffer
Entretien avec Maylis de Kerangal /
Interview with Maylis de Kerangal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 309

Résumés/Abstracts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 325