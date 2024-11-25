Romanesques, n° 16, 2024 : "Politique du roman romanesque" (dir. A. Adler, M.-F. Melmoux-Montaubin & C. Reffait)
Romanesques, n° 16, 2024 : "Politique du roman romanesque"
Directeurs d'ouvrage : Adler (Aurélie), Melmoux-Montaubin (Marie-Françoise), Reffait (Christophe)
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Romanesques", 2024
La revue Romanesques, semestrielle, a pour vocation d'explorer la notion de romanesque, à la croisée des interrogations sur la fiction, la lecture, l'histoire littéraire et la théorie des genres.
SOMMAIRE
Aurélie Adler, Christophe Reffait
Introduction / Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11
APPROCHES DU ROMANESQUE /
APPROACHES TO THE ROMANESQUE
Jérémy Naïm
L’agir du roman (1795-1925) /
The impact of the novel (1795–1925) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31
DOSSIER / SPECIAL REPORT
POLITIQUE DU ROMAN ROMANESQUE /
THE POLITICS OF THE ROMANESQUE NOVEL
SOCIOLOGIES ROMANESQUES / ROMANESQUE SOCIOLOGIES
Marie-Agathe Tilliette
Être trapu dans le roman du XIXe siècle.
Lectures politiques d’un adjectif /
Being stocky in the nineteenth-century novel.
Political readings of an adjective . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57
Loïc Le Sayec
Aristocratie et mérite chez Georges Ohnet /
Aristocracy and merit in Georges Ohnet’s novels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73
Marie-Ange Fougère
Bourgeois, trop bourgeois.
Les romans populaires de Paul de Kock /
Bourgeois, too bourgeois. The popular novels of Paul de Kock . . . . . . . . 91
Christophe Reffait
Le double discours du Rayon vert /
The double discourse of Le Rayon vert . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103
LITTÉRATURE DE JEUNESSE ET POLITIQUE /
YOUTH LITERATURE AND POLITICS
Zoé Commère
Littérature populaire, littérature pour la jeunesse.
Mêmes combats ? /
Popular literature, youth literature. The same fights? . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125
Bénédicte Milland-Bove, Marie Sorel
« Rien à voir avec la politique » ? Romanesque rétro,
chansons yéyé et objets vintage en littérature de jeunesse /
“Nothing to do with politics”? Retro romanesque,
yéyé songs, and vintage objects in youth literature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143
FAUX DÉSENGAGEMENTS /
FALSE DISENGAGEMENTS
Gabrielle Bornancin-Tomasella
« Faire de l’opposition ». Dispositifs romanesques et subversion
dans Les Faux Saulniers de Gérard de Nerval (1850) /
“The making of opposition”. Novelistic devices and subversion
in Gérard de Nerval’s Les Faux Saulniers (1850) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165
Aurélien Lorig
Georges Darien et la volonté d’écrire
des « romans inoffensifs ou à peu près » /
Georges Darien and the intention
to write “novels that are more or less inoffensive” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 183
Anne-Aël Ropars
La « politique romanesque » de Jean Giono /
The “romanesque politics” of Jean Giono . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201
Clément Sigalas
Autour de Caroline chérie, le plaisir romanesque est-il de droite ? /
On Caroline chérie, is romanesque pleasure right-leaning? . . . . . . . . 219
UN ROMAN CONTEMPORAIN APOLITIQUE ? /
AN APOLITICAL CONTEMPORARY NOVEL ?
Morgane Kieffer
Grinçante ironie. Politique du romanesque parodique
chez Jean-Philippe Toussaint et Jean Echenoz. /
Caustic irony. Romanesque parody in the work
of Jean-Philippe Toussaint and Jean Echenoz . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 239
Laetitia Gonon
De quoi le best-seller contemporain fait-il la promotion ? /
What are contemporary bestsellers promoting? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255
ROMANESQUE ET PATRIMOINE /
THE ROMANESQUE AND CULTURAL HERITAGE
Marie-Clémence Régnier
Lupin et ses héritiers, défenseurs de la cause patrimoniale
et muséale nationale ? / Lupin and his heirs,
defenders of national cultural heritage and museums? . . . . . . . . . . . . 277
Jérôme Dewasch
« Au romanesque, la patrie reconnaissante ! » /
“To the romanesque, the grateful fatherland!” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 293
ENTRETIEN / INTERVIEW
Aurélie Adler, Morgane Kieffer
Entretien avec Maylis de Kerangal /
Interview with Maylis de Kerangal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 309
Résumés/Abstracts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 325