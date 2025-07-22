Emblematica. Essays in Word and Image, Vol. 7 (2023)

Sous la direction de Tamar Cholcman et Pedro Germano Leal.

Sommaire

Preface

– IN MEMORIAM –

« Memories of Peter M. Daly »

– ARTICLES –

M. R. Wade, « Paper Monuments to the Free Imperial City of Nuremberg »;

W. S. Melion, « From Oratorium to Sanctuarium: Sacramental Image-Making in Petrus Bivero’s Sacrum oratorium of 1634 » ;

Á. Kusler, « Applied Emblematic Reception of Antal Vanossi’s Emblem Book Idea sapientis theo-politici in Early Modern Hungary » ;

Y. Haidenthaller, « Emblems on Coins and Medals in Seventeenth-Century Sweden » ;

A. Schiavon, « Reading Slavery in Emblems: Subjugation, Allegory, and the Politics of Representation » ;

C. E. Barbour, « An Allegorical Gift: Tabula Cebetis, Arundel MS 317 » ;

R. Amaral Jr.,« Emblematic Editions of the Litany of Loreto and Bibliography of Those Illustrated with Plates by the Brothers Klauber and by Other Artists after Theirs: an Update »

– REVIEWS -