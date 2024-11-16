De la coïncidence : Quand la littérature trouble le lien (UQAM)

Appel à communications pour le colloque de Post-Scriptum :

De la coïncidence : Quand la littérature trouble le lien

Colloque organisé par Aglaé Boivin et Thomas Filteau

Université de Montréal, Québec, Canada, 24 et 25 avril 2025



La coïncidence implique une relation de proximité, dans le temps et l’espace, de deux événements préalablement distincts, sans que ces derniers entretiennent de rapport de cause à effet. À l’inverse de la relation causale qui, par définition, offre une explication, la coïncidence reste inexpliquée, sous l’apparence du hasard. Or, elle enclenche souvent un processus d’interprétation visant à produire du sens devant l’inexplicable. À même le texte, comme le remarque Roland Barthes, « dès qu’un hasard signifie, ce n’est plus un hasard » (1964, 196). C’est cette tension entre différents régimes de significations qui nous amène à dire, devant une rencontre particulièrement rare et fortuite, que nous ne pouvons y croire. La coïncidence se présente ainsi, un peu paradoxalement, comme un hasard qui signifie. Le titre de ce colloque, De la coïncidence : quand la littérature trouble le lien, pointe vers ce que la littérature fait du hasard. Il s’agira donc moins de raviver les débats philosophiques ou scientifiques sur l’existence du hasard qui, du déterminisme de Jacques le Fataliste jusqu’au hasard quantique de l’infiniment petit, nous poussent à tenter de départir le « vrai » hasard du « faux », que de se demander quels types de pratiques de création et d’interprétation peuvent découler de cette tension observée entre l’aléatoire et le sens qui y est apposé.

Faisant du hasard l’objet d’une attention soucieuse, l’interprétation de la coïncidence demeure fragile, consciente de l’artificialité de son origine, mais percevant néanmoins dans l’événement de la coïncidence une injonction à lier : « face à une vraie coïncidence, nous devrions nous en remettre à une explication fondée sur le hasard et ne pas lui accorder un sens particulier. Mais, précisément, nous n’avons de cesse de chercher un sens à ce genre d’événement » (Bronner 2007, 2). Et si « la valeur d’un hasard est égale à son degré d’improbabilité » (Kundera 1993, 335), plus fort également se fait sentir le besoin de trouver une explication et de lire le hasard. C’est pourquoi l’usage de la coïncidence s’avère un processus narratif efficace, catalysant l’intrigue en incitant le lectorat à produire des hypothèses. Qui n’a jamais éprouvé l’étrange impression d’être directement concerné·e par une œuvre littéraire? La coïncidence pointe précisément ce lien incertain entre deux pensées qui coïncident. La relation se forme dans la contingence, dans l’assurance qu’elle aurait bien pu ne pas se produire : « A chance meeting is a meeting that seems to exist with a great probability of not meeting circling around it. As we all know, almost everything doesn’t happen. So the chance occurrence must actually be everything that does happen. » (Howe 2003, 81)

Les propositions de communication pourront donc se pencher sur l’un de ces trois axes alliant littérature et coïncidence, sans pour autant s’y restreindre :



1. La coïncidence comme procédé narratif

Le principe dramaturgique du fusil (ou du clou) de Tchekhov stipule qu’aucun détail ne doit être superflu ou laissé au hasard, de sorte que « si au début de la nouvelle on dit qu’il y a un clou dans le mur, à la fin c’est à ce clou que le héros doit se pendre » (Tomachevski 1965, 287). Dans Vraisemblance et motivation, Gérard Genette reprend ce principe pour théoriser la motivation comme « l’apparence et l’alibi causaliste que se donne la détermination finaliste qui est la règle de la fiction » (1968, 19-20). La narration chercherait sans cesse à dissimuler le hasard, travaillant à lui faire prendre l’apparence d’un enchaînement causal cohérent. L’usage de la coïncidence n’échappe pas nécessairement à ce principe, puisque dans l’enchaînement de l’intrigue, elle finit souvent par s’inscrire dans une chaîne causale déterministe qui transforme le hasard en destin. C’est ce qui se produit dans La plus secrète mémoire des hommes (2021), où la découverte initiale et hasardeuse d’un mystérieux livre intitulé « Le labyrinthe de l’inhumain », puis les rencontres fortuites qui s’ensuivent, finissent par entraîner les personnages dans une quête où « le hasard n’est qu’un destin qu’on ignore, un destin écrit à l’encre invisible. » (Mbougar Sarr 2021, 46) La fiction cherche-t-elle forcément à résoudre la coïncidence par la causalité pour faire progresser l’histoire? Peut-on envisager d’autres usages de la coïncidence? Comment écrire l’accident? Les analyses proposées dans le cadre de ce colloque pourront par exemple porter sur des œuvres aux formes éclatées et fragmentaires qui, en suspendant le lien, accueillent peut-être plus aisément le hasard.

2. La lecture comme fabrique de coïncidences

Si la coïncidence joue un rôle indéniable dans l’interprétation littéraire (ne serait-ce que dans l’inscription subjective faisant coïncider les traces écrites et la pensée d’un·e lecteur·ice), nombre de théoricien·nes ont pu interroger la valeur arbitraire du geste de lecture. Tentant de délimiter l’interprétation de la surinterprétation, Umberto Eco appelle à une méfiance quant à l’enthousiasme débordant d’une lecture cherchant trop avidement le lien : « an excess of wonder leads to overestimating the importance of coincidences which are explainable in other ways. » (Eco 1992, 50) En porte-à-faux avec cette posture de recul rationnel, pourrait-on penser une lecture accueillant la coïncidence? Quels savoirs potentiels pourraient découler d’une telle lecture du hasard? Penser ce qui coïncide est également dans l’interrogation du vocabulaire phénoménologique que propose Sara Ahmed dans Queer Phenomenology. La co-incidence se fait la mesure des relations, et le contexte d’arrivée d’une pensée en formation : « To “co-incide” suggests how different things happen at the same moment, a happening which brings things near to other things, whereby the nearness shapes the shape of each thing. » (Ahmed 2006, 39) Le geste de rapprochement, spatial ou thématique, accidentel ou volontaire, modifie l’orientation d’un regard et l’angle d’une lecture. De même, en tentant d’établir une relation poétique entre les langues, l’exercice de la traduction peut construire des rapports de concordance et de correspondance qui recherchent la coïncidence.

3. La coïncidence comme pratique de création

Des dadaïstes à l’Oulipo, le recours systématique à l’aléatoire représente un mode d’expérimentation littéraire permettant de rejeter et d’interroger les conventions esthétiques, idéologiques et politiques d’une époque. La coïncidence alors forcée réfute la prémisse d’une recherche d’originalité : l’art est pensé comme un réagencement permanent de matériaux hétérogènes, plutôt qu’une création ex nihilo. On choisit le hasard comme une vacance de l’ordre établi, valorisant l’insubordination plutôt que la discipline, le soulèvement plutôt que la soumission au pouvoir. Dans À midi, une joie (2024), Maude Pilon propose une nouvelle manière de lire et d’écrire qui accueille l’accident et investit la coïncidence : « La personne qui emballe un désordre ne le sait pas nécessairement, mais elle se rend attentive à la tension entre les éléments convoités pour sa collection. » (106) La poésie contemporaine peut ainsi renouveler notre regard sur les possibilités du hasard : quelle place accorder au désordre dans nos pratiques de création? Favoriser le fortuit peut-il, par exemple, se présenter comme une réponse à l’accumulation de structures algorithmiques axées sur la prédiction statistique, où se reproduisent des biais genrés et racistes qui nous obligent à interroger les limites de l’indéterminé (Wang, 2018 ; Dixon-Román, 2023)? Nous accueillons les propositions en recherche-création qui abordent l’ambiguïté du lien et qui cherchent à deviner la coïncidence. Les communications pourront également s’intéresser aux concours de circonstances par lesquels on peut être amené·e à écrire. Dans Les coïncidences exagérées (2016), Hubert Haddad revient sur un événement fondateur, ce jour où, à vingt ans, il a été sauvé par les mots d’un ami entré par hasard alors qu’il s’apprêtait à sauter du 4e étage d’un immeuble parisien. S’ensuit une exploration des étranges coïncidences qui tissent la trame de sa vie qui ouvre aussi la porte à la question des mythes personnels qu’on investit dans la création. A-t-on besoin d’un signe pour se mettre à écrire?

*



Les propositions de communication (300 mots, en français ou en anglais), accompagnées d’une courte biobibliographie dans un document séparé, sont à envoyer à l’adresse suivante : redaction@post-scriptum.org avant le 10 janvier 2025. Elles feront l’objet d’une évaluation à l’aveugle par le comité de lecture et un retour aura lieu le 1er février 2025.



Le colloque se déroulera en personne à l’Université de Montréal les 24 et 25 avril 2025. Les contributions retenues mèneront à une publication sous la forme d’actes de colloque dans la revue.



Veuillez noter que les frais de transport et d’hébergement ne seront pas pris en charge par la revue. Aucuns frais de participation au colloque ne seront demandés aux participant·es.



Calendrier



10 janvier 2025 : date limite pour l’envoi des propositions



1er février 2025 : décision du comité de rédaction



24 et 25 avril 2025 : déroulement du colloque à l’Université de Montréal

Bibliographie



Sara Ahmed, Queer Phenomenology, Durham, Duke University Press. 2006.

Roland Barthes, « Structure du fait divers », Essais critiques, Paris, Seuil, 1964, p. 188-197.

Gérald Bronner, Coïncidences. Les représentations sociales du hasard, Vuibert, 2007.

Umberto Eco, Interpretation and Overinterpretation, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press. 1992.

Denis Diderot, Jacques le fataliste et son maître, Paris, Gallimard, coll. folio classique, 1973.

Ezekiel Dixon-Román, “Algorithmic Governance and Racializing Affect” In : The Affect Theory Reader II (dir. G. Seigworth et C. Pedwell), Durham, Duke University Press, 2023, p. 383-405.

Gérard Genette, « Vraisemblance et motivation », Communications, vol 11, 1968. Recherches sémiologiques le vraisemblable, p. 5-21. DOI : https://doi.org/10.3406/comm.1968.1154

Hubert Haddad, Les coïncidences exagérées, Mercure de France, 2016.

Fanny Howe, The Wedding Dress. Meditations on Word and Life. Berkeley, University of California Press, 2003.

Milan Kundera, L’immortalité, Paris, Gallimard, coll. « Folio », 1993.

Maude Pilon, À midi, une joie, Montréal, Les Herbes rouges, 2024.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, La plus secrète mémoire des hommes, Philippe Rey, 2021.

Jackie Wang, Carceral Capitalism, Cambridge, MIT Press. 2018.

Théorie de la littérature. Textes des formalistes russes réunis, présentés et traduits par T. Todorov, « Points », 2001 (1965).

__

On Coincidences : When Literature Disrupts Connections

Conference organized by Aglaé Boivin and Thomas Filteau

Université de Montréal, Québec, Canada, April 24th and 25th, 2025



Coincidences imply a proximity, in time and space, between two previously distinct events, without any apparent relationship between cause and effect. Unlike a formal causal relationship, which by definition offers an explanation, coincidences remain unexplained, under the guise of chance. Yet, they often trigger a process of interpretation aimed at producing meaning in the face of the inexplicable. As Roland Barthes remarks, “as soon as chance finds its meaning, it is no longer chance” (1964, 196. Our translation.). It is this tension between modes of meaning that leads us to say, in the face of a particularly rare and fortuitous encounter, that we “simply can’t believe it.” Coincidence thus presents itself, somewhat paradoxically, as chance that holds significance. The title of this conference, On Coincidences : When Literature Disrupts Connections, draws attention to what literature makes of chance. The aim is not so much to revive the philosophical or scientific debates on the existence of randomness, which, from the determinism of Jacques le Fataliste to the quantum chance of the infinitely small, lead us to try to separate “true” chance from “false” chance. Our interest lies in asking what kinds of creative and interpretative practices can result from this observed tension between randomness and the meaning attached to it.



Making chance the object of careful attention, the interpretation of coincidences remains fragile, aware of the artificiality of its origin, but nevertheless perceiving in the event an injunction to signify and connect: “faced with a true coincidence, we should defer to an explanation based on chance, and not give it any particular meaning. But it’s precisely this kind of event that we’re constantly trying to make sense of” (Bronner 2007, 2. Our translation.). And if “the value of chance is equal to its degree of improbability” (Kundera 1993, 335. Our translation.), so too is the need to find an explanation and to interpret random encounters. This is why the use of coincidences proves to be an effective narrative process, catalyzing the plot by inciting the readership to generate hypotheses. Who hasn’t experienced the strange feeling of being directly affected by a literary work? Coincidences point precisely to this uncertain relationship between two coinciding thoughts. “A chance meeting is a meeting that seems to exist with a great probability of not meeting circling around it. As we all know, almost everything doesn’t happen. So the chance occurrence must actually be everything that does happen.” (Howe 2003, 81)



Proposals for papers may therefore focus on one of these three themes relating to literature and coincidence, without being restricted to any one of them:



1. Coincidence as a narrative device

The dramaturgical principle of Chekhov’s gun stipulates that no detail should be superfluous or left to chance, so that “if at the beginning of the short story we say that there is a nail in the wall, at the end it is to this nail that the hero must hang himself” (Tomachevski 1965, 287. Our translation.). In Vraisemblance et motivation, Gérard Genette takes up this principle to theorize motivation as “the appearance and causal alibi given to the finalistic determination that is the rule of fiction” (1968, 19-20. Our translation.). Narratives constantly seek to conceal chance, working to make it take on the appearance of a coherent causal chain. The use of coincidence does not necessarily escape this principle, since in the sequence of the plot, it often becomes part of a deterministic causal chain that transforms chance into fate. This is what happens in La plus secrète mémoire des hommes (2021), where the initial, hazardous discovery of a mysterious book and the chance encounters that follow, end up drawing the characters into a quest where “chance is only a destiny we ignore, a destiny written in invisible ink” (Mbougar Sarr 2021, 46. Our translation.). Does fiction necessarily seek to resolve coincidences through causality in order to move the story forward? Are there other uses for coincidence? How can we represent the accident? The analyses proposed as part of this conference could therefore focus on fragmentary forms that, by suspending strictly causal relationships, are perhaps more readily welcome to chance.

2. Reading as a creation of coincidences

While coincidence plays an undeniable role in literary interpretation (if only in the subjective inscription that makes written traces coincide with a reader’s thoughts), many theorists have questioned the arbitrary value of the act of reading. Attempting to delimit interpretation from over-interpretation, Umberto Eco urges us to be wary of the overflowing enthusiasm of a reading that eagerly seeks to create connections: “an excess of wonder leads to overestimating the importance of coincidences which are explainable in other ways.” (Eco 1992, 50) Can we imagine a reading that welcomes coincidence? What potential knowledge might emerge from such a reading of chance? Thinking about what coincides is also visible in Sara Ahmed’s Queer Phenomenology. By interrogating phenomenological vocabularies, Ahmed transforms coincidence into the measure of relations and views co-incidence as the inaugural context of a thought in formation: “To ‘co-incide’ suggests how different things happen at the same moment, a happening which brings things near to other things, whereby the nearness shapes the shape of each thing.” (Ahmed 2006, 39) This gesture of coming together, whether spatial or thematic, accidental or deliberate, alters the orientation of a gaze and the angle of a literary interpretation. Similarly, by attempting to establish a poetic relationship between languages, the exercise of translation can build relationships of concordance and correspondence that seek coincidences.



3. Coincidence as a creative practice

From Dada to the Oulipo, the systematic use of randomness offers a mode of literary experimentation that allows for the rejection and questioning of the aesthetic, ideological and political conventions of an era. Forced coincidences refute the premise of a search for originality: art is then conceived as a permanent rearrangement of heterogeneous materials, rather than a creation ex nihilo. Chance is chosen as a refusal of an established order, valorizing insubordination rather than discipline, uprising rather than submission to power. In À midi, une joie (2024), Maude Pilon proposes a new way of reading and writing that welcomes accident and invests coincidence: “The person who packs a mess doesn’t necessarily know it, but she becomes attentive to the tension between the elements coveted for her collection.” (106. Our translation.) Contemporary poetry can thus renew our relations to the possibilities of chance: what place should we give to disorder in our creative practices? Can fostering the fortuitous, for example, present itself as a response to the accumulation of algorithmic structures focused on statistical prediction, where the reproduction of gendered and racist biases forces us to question the limits of indetermination (Wang 2018; Dixon-Román 2023)? We welcome research-creation proposals that address the ambiguity of the link and seek to uncover coincidences. Papers may also address the combination of circumstances that can lead to writing. In Les coïncidences exagérées (2016), Hubert Haddad looks back at a seminal event, the day when, at the age of twenty, he was saved by the words of a friend who stumbled into his house as he was about to jump from the 4th floor of a Paris building. What follows is an exploration of the strange coincidences that weave the fabric of his life, which also opens the door to the interrogation of personal myths invested in creation. Do we need a sign to start writing?



*



Communication proposals (300 words, in French or English), accompanied by a short biographical and bibliographical note in a separate file must be sent to : redaction@post-scriptum.org by January 10th, 2025. Proposals will undergo a blind review by the reading committee, and feedback will be provided by February 1st, 2025.



The symposium will take place at the Université de Montréal on April 24 and 25, 2025. Selected contributions will be published as proceedings in the journal.



Please note that travel and accommodation costs will be the responsibility of the participants. No participation fee will be charged.



Calendar



January 10th 2025 : Deadline for submitting a proposal



February 1st 2025 : Final decision of the organizing committee



April 24th-25th 2025 : In-person conference at the Université de Montréal