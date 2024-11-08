University of Iowa's Graduate Program in French and Francophone World Studies

The Department of French and Italian at the University of Iowa invites excellent and motivated students to apply for a MA and a Ph.D. in French and Francophone World Studies. We also offer a combined Master of Arts in French and Francophone World Studies and Master of Fine Arts in Literary Translation. Students interested in writing in its different forms—creative, academic, and translation—will find this combined degree to be the ideal place to develop their talents and an attractive option for more diversified career preparation.

The cross-disciplinary nature of our program allows bridges between related units across campus and the area of French and Francophone Studies. Our alumni and current students represent a variety of cultural backgrounds, from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, from Europe to North America, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East.

Areas of Study: Students benefit from the expertise of a nationally and internationally known faculty. We provide a rich variety of courses in various historical periods, literary genres and critical theories of French and Francophone literature. We have specific strengths in the areas of Francophone studies (Caribbean, Indian Ocean, sub-Saharan Africa), Postcolonial theory, Cinematic Arts, Ecological criticism, Museum Studies, Cultural history of sport, Early Modern Studies, and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies. Ph.D. students may create their own individual program of interdisciplinary studies by forming an Ad Hoc committee with members from other departments on campus.

Teaching and Financial Support: Students receive financial support through Departmental teaching assistantships. They teach First- and Second-year French language classes and General Education courses, and pedagogical training and individualized mentoring are provided to graduate teaching assistants. In their last year PhD students teach Third-Year courses in our undergraduate program. We also have year-long exchange programs with Université de Poitiers and Université de Pau. Other University prestigious fellowships are available for dissertation research and writing as well as travel to conferences.

Interdisciplinary Research and Activities: Besides course offerings in several departments, students may take advantage of the rich interdisciplinary opportunities offered by the Obermann Center for Advanced Studies. Students have the opportunity to present their research in graduate student conferences, attend lectures by national and international scholars and artists and meet writers from the world-renowned University of Iowa International Writing Program. We also collaborate with the Stanley Museum to nurture students’ creative horizons. Extensive one-on-one contact between faculty and students, pre-professional training, blossoming environment for cross-cohort collaboration prepare students for successful academic careers.

Deadline to apply: January 15, 2025

For further information on our graduate program and how to apply visit our website

https://french-italian.uiowa.edu/graduate

Contact:

Anny-Dominique Curtius, Professor of Francophone Studies

Director of Graduate Studies, French and Francophone World Studies

Department of French & Italian

The University of Iowa

anny-curtius@uiowa.edu