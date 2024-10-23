Marina Ortrud M. Hertrampf (éd.), Mater Genetrix. Les images de la mère dans la littérature contemporaine d’expression française
Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne (Source : Diana Mistreanu)
Beyond the traditional dichotomy between idealized and "monstrous" mothers, the contributions gathered in this volume analyze a wide range of maternal figures in French and Francophone literature of the 20th–21st centuries, and question their purposes within the literary work – from the defense of feminist positions to a therapeutic, even narcissistic, confrontation with the mater genetrix.