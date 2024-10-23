Collectif
Marina Ortrud M. Hertrampf (éd.), Mater Genetrix. Les images de la mère dans la littérature contemporaine d’expression française

  • Berlin/Boston, De Gruyter, coll. "Mimesis", 2024
  • EAN : 9783111558752
    • DOI : 10.1515/9783111558752
  • 228 pages
  • Prix : 89,95 EUR
  • Date de publication :
Publié le

Beyond the traditional dichotomy between idealized and "monstrous" mothers, the contributions gathered in this volume analyze a wide range of maternal figures in French and Francophone literature of the 20th–21st centuries, and question their purposes within the literary work – from the defense of feminist positions to a therapeutic, even narcissistic, confrontation with the mater genetrix.

